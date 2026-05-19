2026 NFL Schedule: Predicting every game, final record for each AFC team

Ali's take on the Patriots' season:

Week 1's Super Bowl rematch should tell us plenty about the 2026 Patriots. Perhaps I'm a prisoner of the moment, but I'm not convinced they've done enough to prevent a repeat of February's beatdown. As important as first impressions are, though, New England's AFC title defense will truly be tested near midseason, when the club finds the caliber of its opponents to be far more difficult this season than it was during the same stretch last year. We're going against the grain here in slashing the Pats' win total nearly in half from last season's mark. But outside of their doubleheaders with the Jets and Dolphins (and it's worth noting that division games are often weird), there are few matchups on their calendar in which they look like the heavy favorite right now.