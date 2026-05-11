Top 10 most complete NFL rosters for 2026 season

With the 2026 NFL Draft behind us and free agency slowing to a trickle, most teams are pretty darned close to what they'll be when training camps open in less than three months. That means it's time to compare all 32 rosters to see which ones stand above the rest.
As for my process, I went through every team's different position groups, giving each a general grade. Then I weighed those units based on positional importance -- quarterbacks on top, followed by pass rushers, wide receivers, offensive linemen, defensive backs and so on -- to give me a more contextual sense of overall roster strength. Ultimately, I settled on a top 10.
The results surprised me. Even though the Chiefs are coming off their worst season in more than a decade, it was still somewhat jarring to see them miss the cut. I also thought the Packers and Chargers could crack the list, but they were the next ones left on the cutting-room floor. The Bears, Buccaneers, Bengals and Cowboys also received consideration before falling short.
Here's who did make the ranking -- and yes, not everyone is going to agree with my top group.
One reason Rams fans seemed to take such exception to the drafting of quarterback Ty Simpson in Round 1 was the belief that the team boasted a Super Bowl-caliber roster and could only be a player or two away from another championship. At the very least, Rams fans’ hearts appeared to be in the right place.
Los Angeles was one possession away from reaching the Super Bowl, and no matter what you thought of the Simpson selection (or the rest of the Rams’ draft class), this appears to be a roster capable of reaching -- and even winning -- the big game this time around.
L.A. might boast the NFL’s best offense, depending on Puka Nacua’s rehabilitation and Davante Adams’ health. QB Matthew Stafford returns for at least another season following his MVP campaign, with most of last year’s two-deep stacked up behind him. Add in myriad talents at tight end and two quality runners (Kyren Williams and Blake Corum) operating behind a respectable offensive line, and this unit has few obvious weaknesses.
Defensively, the Rams addressed their biggest issue by adding CBs Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. At full strength, the secondary could be one of the team's best units, mitigating the fact that the linebacker group doesn't knock your socks off. Still, buoyed by a strong D-line that thrives on pressure, this is a defense that should be far closer to the top of the rankings than the bottom.
The defending champion Seahawks lost some free agents but didn’t appear to put up a huge fight trying to keep most of them. Instead, the 'Hawks stayed prudent by locking up a few key pieces long term, including Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and perhaps even found a starting running back in the draft. The vision: Run it back with one of the most question-free rosters, led by a terrific defense and strong balance.
Sam Darnold elevated this team last season, overcoming early-season bumps and some tough spots against the Rams to deliver his best all-around season and first Super Bowl victory. Smith-Njigba was his clear go-to guy -- and now one of the game’s best offensive weapons -- but there’s symmetry with an unselfish cast of receivers behind him, as well as a strong run game. Kenneth Walker III’s departure and Zach Charbonnet's injury certainly don't help the ground attack, but rookie first-rounder Jadarian Price could yield instant results.
Defensively, the Seahawks are a monster with no true weakness. The depth up front isn’t quite as rich, with some attrition in free agency, but this remains an elite group. The secondary is studded with unique chess pieces such as Devon Witherspoon and Nick Emmanwori, and the front is loaded with pressure sources in Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II, Demarcus Lawrence and plenty of others, even with the personnel losses.
Top to bottom, there are as few questions with the Seahawks as there are with almost any roster in the league. They’ll have a great chance to run it back, even in the fierce NFC West.
Even if the Eagles aren’t quite as deep and stout as they were in some recent seasons, they still possess one of the most complete rosters in the game.
Jalen Hurts’ rank among quarterbacks is hotly debated, but at his best, he’s been an MVP candidate and a Super Bowl MVP. He’s expected to lose A.J. Brown, but their waning connection and the drafting of Makai Lemon could make it an addition-by-subtraction thing, especially with DeVonta Smith on board and Marquise Brown and Dontayvion Wicks added in the past couple months.
The O-line depth is a concern, especially with Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson dealing with chronic injuries and vaunted OL coach Jeff Stoutland no longer with the team. Saquon Barkley took a step back in 2025, production-wise, but he remains one of the league’s best all-around backs. Rookie Eli Stowers spices up a TE room that already featured mainstay Dallas Goedert.
Defensively, there are some questions, specifically with who the other starting safety will be next to Andrew Mukuba, and whether Philadelphia can stay healthy at linebacker. But cornerback could be deeper and stronger with a few offseason additions, and the Eagles mitigated the pass-rush loss of Jaelan Phillips with the trade for Jonathan Greenard. Jalen Carter leads an excellent front for a defense that was top 10 in several categories a year ago but could be even better in 2026.
The Ravens fell off last season, and longtime head coach John Harbaugh is gone, but there’s still a deep well of talent in Baltimore for new skipper Jesse Minter. Lamar Jackson has endured ups and downs in his play, and injuries bit him a year ago, but he remains the centerpiece of a talented and still-dangerous team.
Jackson received help from seven offensive draft picks, including two at receiver. He still has Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews to rely on, but rookies Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt add new dimensions to the pass game.
The offensive line could round into form as a solid group -- even after Tyler Linderbaum's departure in free agency left a gaping hole at center -- but depth stands as a major worry. I expect the Ravens to add a veteran blocker in the coming months. Derrick Henry and a stable of talented backs give this offense a great floor, though, especially alongside Jackson’s wizardry.
Baltimore’s defense will be a unit capable of improvement, coming off one of its more disappointing recent seasons. The addition of Trey Hendrickson, a strong secondary with some fresh talent and the hope for a healthy Nnamdi Madubuike all could boost the Ravens. Kyle Hamilton is an elite player, Roquan Smith remains a difference-maker, and there are emerging forces who could be on the verge of Pro Bowl recognition (SEE: Travis Jones).
Last season showed that the Bills remain dangerous and talented, even if they're still a flawed operation. Less balanced and concern-free than others on the list, Buffalo counters with Josh Allen, James Cook, Gregory Rousseau and a potent group of top-end players who offset any holes the roster might have.
Allen might not have been at his very best last season, but he was still the biggest reason the Bills were able to overcome some of their warts and compete. He is surrounded by a strong offensive group, led by Cook and a well-built offensive line, but it’s not one without worry. Wide receiver is the biggest question mark, even after the acquisition of DJ Moore and the drafting of Skyler Bell. If tight end Dalton Kincaid can stay healthy and wideout Keon Coleman can develop, the Bills will be more dangerous.
The defense is undergoing a scheme change under Jim Leonhard, who’ll run the unit more like the attacking 3-4 approach we've seen from the Broncos in recent years. There’s a question as to whether the Bills have the personnel to make the switch currently. Linebacker appears to be the thinnest spot right now.
Rousseau, Ed Oliver, Deone Walker and Bradley Chubb, along with the addition of second-rounder T.J. Parker, likely make the front the strongest part of the defense. The secondary could be a defensive strength if Cole Bishop and Maxwell Hairston take big steps this season. Adding Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Geno Stone, Dee Alford and some draft prospects also gave the back end a boost.
The Lions fell out of the playoffs last season, but they still went 9-8 in the NFL’s most balanced division while posting a plus-68 point differential. This team might not boast quite as much firepower as it did a few years ago, but it remains a top-tier roster.
Jared Goff is an upper-echelon QB who has averaged more than 4,500 pass yards and 30 TDs over the past four seasons. He has a battery of game-changing playmakers at his disposal. The Lions’ offensive identity could change slightly without battering-ram RB David Montgomery, but Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the league's most electric playmakers.
Taylor Decker's release could affect Detroit’s offensive line, but Penei Sewell is arguably the game’s best tackle and should do just fine in his expected move to the blind side. The biggest question is whether rookie RT Blake Miller and the interior will hold up. But with weapons such as Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta and Isaac TeSlaa, the Lions can hang 30-plus points on a lot of teams.
Detroit’s defense remains the biggest question, even while it’s led by top-tier playmakers at each level in Aidan Hutchinson, Jack Campbell and Brian Branch (though Branch is coming off major injury). The remainder of the unit appears solid to average right now, although the defensive line could improve incrementally and a young secondary has a chance to blossom some.
The Broncos were within an eyelash of making the Super Bowl last season and retain the bulk of that group's firepower. There were a few offseason losses and only one addition of note on either side of the ball -- WR Jaylen Waddle -- but Sean Payton heads into the season knowing he’s coaching one of the better rosters in the NFL.
Waddle might be similar to some of the Broncos’ other pass catchers, but he should give Bo Nix another quality weapon on the outside. Where the tough, athletic Nix slots at quarterback is a fun but tricky debate, yet his eight game-winning drives last season showcased a clutch gene. His line elevates the offense, and the run game added help with fourth-round pick Jonah Coleman. With Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin and others at wideout, the Broncos feature a capable offensive unit on the whole.
Defense is where this team unquestionably excels. This may not be the best D in the league, but it's a strong candidate for the top five. Patrick Surtain II might be the unit's sole elite-level player, but there is ample talent on all three levels.
Surtain leads a strong secondary, even with Riley Moss occasionally getting picked on. The front seven is deep and talented, although the losses of John Franklin-Myers and Dre Greenlaw could sting. Still, the pass-rush group logged 68 sacks last season, led by the fearsome edge duo of Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper, as well as interior force Zach Allen.
The 49ers feature a top-heavy lineup that’s sprinkled with star-level pieces, as well as a respectable crop of talent a tier just below that. The roster might have some shortcomings in spots, but this team survived injuries to almost every top player last year, save for Christian McCaffrey, and still made a strong run at the division crown before winning a road playoff game.
Brock Purdy is a polarizing QB who has won two-thirds of his NFL starts. At worst, he's a quality distributor and occasional playmaker who makes one of the league’s best offenses go -- and he's backed ably by Mac Jones. At receiver, San Francisco added Mike Evans, Christian Kirk and second-round pick De'Zhaun Stribling. Factor in returning pass catchers Ricky Pearsall and George Kittle, and the Niners have firepower.
Trent Williams bolsters a solid offensive line, but he hasn’t played a complete season in more than a decade. Left guard and overall depth are concerning elements up front. McCaffrey averaged 3.9 yards per rush last season, his lowest mark in San Francisco, but his consistency and receiving ability (arguably his most productive ever at this in 2025) make him a true blue-chipper, anchoring the backfield and the offense as a whole.
The 49ers' defense was crushed by injuries to Nick Bosa and Fred Warner, plus first-rounder Mykel Williams. The front seven appears to be the team’s strength overall, however, assuming those players return healthy and some youngsters and new vets elevate the group. The secondary has potential as a solid group but lacks any clear difference-makers.
Like the Broncos, the Texans received a top-10 spot here on the strength of their defense. With a devastating pass rush up front and a talented, deep secondary, this unit has a chance to be the NFL’s best next season.
Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter are one of the best pass-rush pairs in the NFL, requiring offenses to account for their destructive capabilities every snap. They are anchored by a strong interior front that was boosted by second-round NT Kayden McDonald. Behind the front, Houston boasts a solid group of tenacious linebackers and a loaded secondary. CBs Kamari Lassiter and Derek Stingley Jr. are a great pair outside, Jalen Pitre is a weapon at nickel and Calen Bullock is becoming a top-tier safety.
The Texans' questions arise on offense. Houston spent vast resources to upgrade a troublesome O-line, adding talent and competition, with up to three new starters. We’ll see how much difference it makes, but it will be a surprise if this unit isn't stronger. Throw in David Montgomery to the backfield mix, and there’s hope that a stagnant run game can squeeze out more production.
But the key lies in the play of C.J. Stroud. Since his eye-opening rookie performance, the quarterback's play has leveled off to the point where he’s very much in prove-it mode, especially coming off five picks and five fumbles in two playoff games. Nico Collins is a strong WR1, TE Dalton Schultz is a reliable second target and there is playmaking upside at receiver, with a good corps of young talent. Will it all come together? If so, the Texans might have a top-five roster.
Last year’s AFC Super Bowl representative overachieved in Mike Vrabel’s first season, with a favorable schedule helping. Even though the Patriots appeared to be ahead of schedule in the team’s rebuild, they have a mostly solid foundation and a star QB in Drake Maye who also helps cover up some of the shortcomings.
The offensive line fell apart in the Super Bowl, and it's still a worry, even after the additions of OG Alijah Vera-Tucker and first-round OT Caleb Lomu. This unit could be solid, but concerns remain for now. The Patriots also could stand to be more efficient running the ball, although Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson complement each other well.
Maye’s playoff struggles can be chalked up to excessive hits and a shoulder injury, as he appeared to show in the regular season that he’s one of the game’s bright young playmakers. Hopefully, the protection improves. We’ll also have to wait to see how the WR room shapes up, with rumors of A.J. Brown possibly joining the group this summer. Overall, Maye has solid -- but unspectacular -- receivers and tight ends to throw to.
The Patriots might lack edge-rush juice on defense, and it remains to be seen if they’ll stop the run as effectively, but this is a strong group on the whole, led by blue-chip players such as Christian Gonzalez and Milton Williams. If the front seven maximizes its talent, the secondary should be a productive group again. New England finished in the top third of the league in several defensive categories last season and likely will be up there again in 2026.