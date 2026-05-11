Top 10 most complete NFL rosters for 2026 season

One reason Rams fans seemed to take such exception to the drafting of quarterback Ty Simpson in Round 1 was the belief that the team boasted a Super Bowl-caliber roster and could only be a player or two away from another championship. At the very least, Rams fans’ hearts appeared to be in the right place.





Los Angeles was one possession away from reaching the Super Bowl, and no matter what you thought of the Simpson selection (or the rest of the Rams’ draft class), this appears to be a roster capable of reaching -- and even winning -- the big game this time around.





L.A. might boast the NFL’s best offense, depending on Puka Nacua’s rehabilitation and Davante Adams’ health. QB Matthew Stafford returns for at least another season following his MVP campaign, with most of last year’s two-deep stacked up behind him. Add in myriad talents at tight end and two quality runners (Kyren Williams and Blake Corum) operating behind a respectable offensive line, and this unit has few obvious weaknesses.





Defensively, the Rams addressed their biggest issue by adding CBs Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. At full strength, the secondary could be one of the team's best units, mitigating the fact that the linebacker group doesn't knock your socks off. Still, buoyed by a strong D-line that thrives on pressure, this is a defense that should be far closer to the top of the rankings than the bottom.