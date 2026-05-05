2026 NFL Draft: Ten rookies in position to succeed in Year 1 and beyond

I understand why folks are over the moon about Downs' fit in Dallas; I read NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks' work, too. The Cowboys have a screaming need for a defensive standard-bearer, and Downs seems primed to take on that role. If he was stepping onto a roster that was otherwise free of question marks or led by an established coordinator with a proven track record, he'd probably sit much higher on this list. This just hasn't been the kind of franchise you can set your clock to, coming off consecutive seven-win seasons and bottom-five finishes in yards allowed.





It's definitely possible that Downs takes off under first-year DC Christian Parker, and there's plenty to like about the talent on hand, like Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark. But how often do things go exactly according to plan in the NFL, especially in Dallas, where plot twists can get wild? If, say, the offense starts slow, or offseason additions like Rashan Gary or Cobie Durant don't click right away around Downs, or Parker needs some time to get his footing, the rookie's immediate impact might be muted.





Yes, variables can get in the way of any rookie, including the player listed No. 1 here, whose Commanders are not exactly looking like no-doubt early front-runners, either. I would love for this slot to look way too low by the end of the season, with Downs in the running for DROY and looking like a long-term star. But at this point, the potential detours in Dallas just make me a bit hesitant to place Downs higher. Prove me wrong, 'Boys!