2026 NFL Draft: Ten rookies in position to succeed in Year 1 and beyond

The 2026 NFL Draft is behind us -- maybe far enough that you're starting to feel a little uncomfortable.
The pipeline of prospect analysis has been cut off. All the anticipation over what could happen gave way to the excitement of selections and trades actually happening, and now it's all in the history books. This portion of the calendar can feel a tad short on fuel for football obsessives.
Don't worry! There's a solution to the post-draft blues: rookie minicamps. Yes, actual game action is still cruelly far away, but these initial glimpses of first-year pros in action are a nice little taste. One could even use them as an excuse to get back into fevered speculation mode, resulting in, say, a list of the 10 rookies best positioned to have success from the jump.
Below, I've gathered 10 such rookies, trying to focus on players who are A) ready to produce right away, B) primed to meet an immediate team need, C) entering a favorable developmental situation or D) all of the above. Organizational stability and competitiveness factored in, as well.
Last season, Carson Schwesinger stepped into the middle of a stacked Browns defense and romped to the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, stockpiling tackles (146) while making a meaningful contribution to the pass rush (2.5 sacks, 20 pressures) and chipping in a pair of picks. Styles looks ready to do some similar stat-stuffing in his first pro season. OK, so he won't have anyone of Myles Garrett's level in front of him, but he'll still get to work with plenty of veteran talent and a proven defensive mind in head coach Dan Quinn. And, of course, the Commanders are expected to actually compete, with Jayden Daniels' offense doing plenty of the heavy lifting, if everything goes according to plan.
We already know Styles has the kind of athletic profile that gets folks googly-eyed. Now picture him using his superpowers to flow to the ball as the dynamic young centerpiece of Quinn's fortified defense. When Quinn says he "can't wait to coach" Styles, it might sound like boilerplate offseason hype, but in Quinn's case, I wouldn't be surprised if he was actually counting how many sleeps are left before he gets to work his prized new pupil into a defense that finished 31st in EPA per play last season, per Next Gen Stats.
The Lions clearly see Miller, who has 54 college starts to his name, as a pro-ready prospect -- which is great, because they have a Miller-ready offensive line. The unit wasn't the only thing that went sideways for Detroit in 2025, but fixing it could be the most efficient way to level the Lions back into the NFC's upper class. In 2025, Detroit registered the second-highest QB pressure rate (34.3%) of Dan Campbell's tenure, with a steep drop in EPA per dropback from 2024 (0.25) to '25 (0.12). As for the ground game, a slip in average rushing yards before contact (1.8 to 1.5) corresponded with a reduction in EPA per carry (from 0.04 to -0.06).
If Campbell and Co. are going to make sure last season goes down as a blip in the Jared Goff era, they need someone to help seal up the QB's protection and get the run game rolling again as they move on from Frank Ragnow and Taylor Decker. If Miller's got the goods, he'll be leaned on to keep the Lions' current competitive window extended for as long as possible.
Delane's got it all, at least for the purposes of making this list: head-of-the-class talent, a top-10 draft pedigree, extreme stability in his new coaching staff and a premium spot on a roster with a good chance to be competitive. That's not the easiest combo to pull off, as the majority of early draft picks in recorded history would probably tell you.
The Chiefs had a tough 2025. They still have Andy Reid and -- most importantly for Delane -- Steve Spagnuolo running the show from the sideline. Eventually, Patrick Mahomes will be back from his knee injury and get this organization into the Super Bowl mix again. Whether that happens by Week 1 or not, in the meantime, Delane can take on the role of successful young star DB that has been well established in K.C. by the likes of Trent McDuffie and L'Jarius Sneed.
After the past few months, the words "injury history" might bring Tyson immediately to mind. But how much does that matter in May? This time is better spent thinking about possible positive outcomes, like Tyson showing off the all-world talent that had my draft-evaluating colleagues dreaming big about his potential.
Of all the receivers drafted in Round 1, Tyson is in perhaps the best overall situation. He has a proven, established play-caller (Kellen Moore) to develop under as part of an ascending offense run by a positively trending young QB (Tyler Shough). Then there's the receiver depth chart, which features both a defense-occupying incumbent talent (Chris Olave) and space for Tyson to stand out. As long as he stays, well ... you know.
I don't know how much it bothers Todd Bowles that he's only coached two players to double-digit-sack seasons since he first became the Jets' HC in 2015 (Muhammad Wilkerson, who had 12 for the Jets that season, and Shaq Barrett, who logged 19.5 and 10 under Bowles as the Bucs' defensive coordinator in 2019 and 2021). But I sure would like to seem him work with another premier QB-chaser again. At this particular juncture of Bain's career, his shorter-than-average arms and draft-day slide might seem like defining elements of his story. It wasn't that long ago, though, that he was tormenting passers at a prolific rate. If Bowles can get him doing that again -- and he seems pretty psyched about that possibility, wherever Bain lines up -- those details will fade into footnotes.
Even allowing for some regression, Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams seemingly got the Bears' offense to a place where it can drive another competitive season -- as long as the defense is able to pull a little more weight. Thieneman looks ready to take on a good chunk of the load in Dennis Allen's secondary. The Bears ranked 16th in EPA per dropback last season and 22nd in passing yards allowed per game, propped up by the highest single-season interception rate (4.3%) since the Patriots rocked a 4.7% in 2019, plus the highest overall turnover total (33, including 23 picks and 10 fumbles) by any team since the Cowboys had 34 in 2021.
Maybe Chicago will be able to repeat its dominance of those categories, but just in case the tips and bounces don't go the Bears' way again, it wouldn't be a bad idea to get some bonafide difference-making play from the safety spot, especially with Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker now out of the picture. NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah's No. 16-ranked prospect has a golden opportunity to help power a return trip to the playoffs for Chicago.
I understand why folks are over the moon about Downs' fit in Dallas; I read NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks' work, too. The Cowboys have a screaming need for a defensive standard-bearer, and Downs seems primed to take on that role. If he was stepping onto a roster that was otherwise free of question marks or led by an established coordinator with a proven track record, he'd probably sit much higher on this list. This just hasn't been the kind of franchise you can set your clock to, coming off consecutive seven-win seasons and bottom-five finishes in yards allowed.
It's definitely possible that Downs takes off under first-year DC Christian Parker, and there's plenty to like about the talent on hand, like Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark. But how often do things go exactly according to plan in the NFL, especially in Dallas, where plot twists can get wild? If, say, the offense starts slow, or offseason additions like Rashan Gary or Cobie Durant don't click right away around Downs, or Parker needs some time to get his footing, the rookie's immediate impact might be muted.
Yes, variables can get in the way of any rookie, including the player listed No. 1 here, whose Commanders are not exactly looking like no-doubt early front-runners, either. I would love for this slot to look way too low by the end of the season, with Downs in the running for DROY and looking like a long-term star. But at this point, the potential detours in Dallas just make me a bit hesitant to place Downs higher. Prove me wrong, 'Boys!
The Titans' offense has cried out for a playmaking receiver for years, with former tight end Delanie Walker's 1,088-yard 2015 season standing out as the most prolific for the franchise, in terms of receiving yardage, since the start of the 2005 campaign. Cam Ward surely understands the value of a good tight end, having connected on a team-high 56 passes for 560 yards with Chigoziem Okonkwo (who is now in Washington) last season -- but he probably wouldn't be mad to establish a rapport with an honest-to-god WR1. Tate should have plenty of runway to make full use of the receiving skills that led him to be the first receiver taken off the board. It's just tough to have enough confidence in Ward, or the Titans as a whole at this point, to rank Tate higher.
The Seahawks' selection of Price with the last pick of Round 1 might have seemed a little ho-hum, a straightforward case of a contender replacing a lost talent -- in this case, Kenneth Walker III -- on an offense that was otherwise strong enough to help power a Super Bowl run. And it's OK to ask if Seattle extracted the proper value from the No. 32 overall choice, as my colleague Gennaro Filice did in his draft grades. But that doesn't take away from the opportunity in front of Price, who would surely assign his pick an A+.
Price doesn't need to carry Seattle entirely by himself. He just needs to fit into an established offense led by Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, providing a reasonably close facsimile of the juice that Walker brought. As recently recounted in The Athletic, Notre Dame running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider pegged the outside-zone running scheme -- which new Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury is expected to continue operating -- as Price's "love language" in an interview with KJR-FM, a take that Price did not dispute at his introductory news conference. And Seider highlighted another plus: Price's experience making an impact while sharing snaps with Jeremiyah Love, which should come in handy once Zach Charbonnet returns from a torn ACL. Is there a better first gig out there than jumping into an important supporting role for the defending Super Bowl champs?
Why get excited about someone who looks like a backup pass-rushing option behind Gregory Rousseau and Bradley Chubb? Well, in part because Rousseau and Chubb's presence means the Bills won't need to force Parker's development. At the same time, Chubb is turning 30 this summer and is on a three-year deal that includes no more guaranteed money after Year 2, per Over the Cap. So there should be plenty of room for Parker to claim a larger role down the road.
And, of course, Parker will have the chance to do plenty right away even while playing behind Rousseau and Chubb. As Sal Maiorana of the Democrat and Chronicle pointed out, Parker is suited for the 3-4 scheme that new coordinator Jim Leonhard is implementing. And Mike Hoecht will be less than a year removed from a torn Achilles. The Bills haven't ranked in the top 10 in QB pressure rate since 2022, per Next Gen Stats, and they could really use a long-term partner for Rousseau. If Parker impresses, he can start down the path toward becoming a crucial defensive counterweight to Josh Allen's superstar QB play.