Which NFL players have the most money at stake in 2026? Kyler Murray, Christian Watson could cash in

The Vikings were able to land Murray for a pittance because of all the dead money on his Arizona contract, signing him to a one-year deal for the league minimum. What makes the pact most fascinating is the fact that Murray can't be franchise tagged after this season. Thus, if Murray is a hit with the Vikes and revives his career, he will be a free agent in 2027 -- with nothing preventing him from landing a multi-year deal, either in Minnesota or elsewhere. He still must beat out J.J. McCarthy, a former top-10 pick whom the Vikings traded up for and aren't ready to move on from.





Murray's career has gone sideways since his ACL tear late in the 2022 season, even if it's a stretch to say he's played poorly. The former No. 1 overall pick just hasn't re-ascended to the heights he reached prior to that, when it appeared he was developing into one of the league's more intriguing young playmakers at the position.





Murray's turning 29 in August and clearly has a great opportunity in Minnesota: throwing to one of the best receivers in the game in Justin Jefferson and playing for a sharp offensive mind in Kevin O'Connell. Even with McCarthy there, Murray should have every chance to take the job, run with it and -- eventually -- cash in again.