NFL schedule release: Top 10 games of 2026

Whenever these heavyweights are slated to meet up, it should be a showcase game. I chose the game in Seattle because that’s where two of their three epic meetings last season took place.





The Week 16 battle at Lumen Field was NFL Media’s No. 1-ranked Game of the Year for 2025 -- a wild comeback by the Seahawks that ended in overtime on Seattle’s third two-point conversion in the final 15 minutes of the game. That win gave the Seahawks a major edge in earning the NFC’s top seed, kicking the Rams down to the fifth seed.





The rematch was another thriller that came down to the final play, sending the Rams home and the Seahawks to Super Bowl LX, which they’d win handily. Matthew Stafford and Sam Darnold each threw for 300-plus yards, three TDs and no picks in the teams’ third classic battle of the season. Doesn’t get much better.





It’s not a stretch to suggest that these division rivals could be the top two Super Bowl contenders entering the season. Both regular-season matchups should be fantastic, and I’d love to see a third one again.