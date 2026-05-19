Next Woman Up: Steph DeAngelis, Facility Operations Coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles

How did you get your start in a career in football?

I got my degree in sports management at Syracuse University. While I was there, I worked for Learfield IMG, working through some of their sponsorship activations, and that was for all sporting events in Syracuse. That was my first taste working in football and seeing the behind the scenes of it all. Then, in my senior year, I accepted the ticket and fan services internship with the Eagles to complete my capstone. That internship was four months long, working on the ticketing side of customer service. After that, I accepted a year-long ticket office associate position, where I developed my skills further from what I had learned the previous four months. I dove deep into not only football ticketing but also with special events and concerts. It was a really cool side of the industry to see. I then applied for the open facility operations coordinator position in May 2024 and I was lucky enough to get it.

Your internship in ticket and fan services is much different than facility operations. Was that a jump you were looking to make?

No, it wasn't. It was an opportunity that I felt like I couldn't resist. I have lived in Philadelphia my whole life -- besides college -- so I grew up an Eagles fan. Getting to work for your hometown team is always a dream. I knew I wanted to stay in football, and obviously it would be even better if I could stay with the Eagles. I took it to see what I could learn, and I've ended up loving it.

So, as a facility operations coordinator, what does your role entail?

Right now, a lot of the day-to-day stuff is working through purchase orders and invoicing. As we get closer to the season, prior to all of our special events, we do a lot of walkthroughs of the stadium. We are constantly walking the stadium looking for any maintenance or repairs that we need to do before game day. We do walkthroughs on game day, as well, to make sure everything is set up, safe and presentable for our fans before the gates open. Recently, I took on a smaller renovation project at the stadium, for which I am getting a budget number then working closely with our contractors and our in-house union workers to make that project come to life.

What does game day look like for you?