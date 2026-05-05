Chiefs GM Brett Veach on Patrick Mahomes: 'He's way ahead of schedule' 

"I think it wouldn't surprise you guys, the way it's been really inspiring just to see -- my mind, I've been there before with Pat, he had that dislocated knee and worked his tail off and came back in three weeks. I knew that this bump on the road wouldn't slow him down at all," Veach said. "But I mean, this guy has been in the building -- especially like a player that has accomplished everything and can do anything he wants. He can hire his own trainers and be wherever he wants; he's in our building every single day. Even when he goes away for a few days, say, to Dallas for a weekend with his family, he takes one of our trainers with him.