Next Woman Up: Bridget Kane, Manager of Stadium and Event Operations for the Buffalo Bills

From a stadium operations standpoint, what do the next few months look like for you and your team in terms of learning the building and getting everything ready for game day?

We're hoping to be handed the keys in June. Then we can move into the building and start fully learning it as an organization. Right now, we're dealing with a lot of office renovations, so I'm not able to get over there as much as I'd like. I just want to go get lost in the building because I've been staring at the plans for the last three-plus years. I want to go in and figure it out as a whole. We've already been doing trainings on sprinkler systems and sump pumps that we have in the basement. The next couple months will include a lot of learning from the construction team and all of the different vendors that are also working on the stadium.

Once we're in the building, it's going to be about teaching the ins and outs to all of our staff and vendors and how we're going to operate on game day. I think that's going to be the hardest thing: learning how it's going to function on game day. How people are going to enter the building, where they are going to go, where they want to go and where the best hangout spots are. Also, where are the problem areas? We had a stadium that was 50 years old, and I knew every nook and cranny. Now, we're going into the unknown, so a big portion of the next couple months will be learning that building from the top down. It's very exciting but very nerve-wracking.

That sounds exciting. When you look back at your career so far, what have you learned about yourself?

I've learned that I'm very adaptive, and I never thought I was. This job makes you that way. You have to be able to pivot easily and quickly and think on your feet. I've found that I function best under pressure. It's not always best for me to sit on a problem and go over 100 scenarios on how to fix it. I've learned I'm fully capable of finding a quick solution.

Now, let's turn to mentorship. Do you have any mentors, and what advice have you received from them?

There are a couple of people who have helped me since I started here. Joe Frandina, the team's Director of Construction Management, is one. His knowledge of operations is so extensive, and he's helped me significantly through career guidance. His knowledge of the old stadium is invaluable. Whenever we have a new hire, I tell them to talk to Joe because he has the knowledge to guide anyone with what they need. He's also the person who said, "Whatever it takes to get it done."

Another mentor is (Bills VP of Stadium Development) John Polka, who first hired me when I was 21 years old. He took a chance on me, which led to my now full-time position. His leadership is amazing, and in my opinion, he's one of the greatest leaders in our organization. He's the leader I aspire to be. And then (Bills Senior Director of Stadium Operations) Matt Hunter, who has taught me everything from a facilities standpoint and continues to teach me.

Lastly, do you have a favorite moment from your time with the Bills?

There are a couple. It was the first game after Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest. I was in the tunnel, and Nyheim Hines ran the kickoff all the way back for a touchdown, and it was the most amazing feeling in that stadium. Everyone was happy and it was a storybook moment.