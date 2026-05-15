2026 NFL schedule: Broncos, Browns among 5 teams with most favorable 17-game slates

Strength of schedule: .465 (T-28th)

.465 (T-28th) Prime-time games: 3





First things first: The Falcons are one of only four NFL teams (along with the Browns, Saints, Bengals) to land among the top 10 easiest schedules both at home and on the road based on their opponents' 2025 winning percentage. While they land atop the list of easiest schedules in 2026, the Week 1 challenge awaits new coach Kevin Stefanski in a place he knows quite well: Pittsburgh. A divisional game against reigning NFC South champion Carolina follows, before a trip to Green Bay on a short week.





From there, however, the schedule truly starts to breathe. Atlanta has the benefit hosting three straight playoff contenders (Baltimore, Chicago, San Francisco) in Weeks 5-7. The Falcons will face Cincinnati on a neutral field in Madrid, and then return home for a date with the Chiefs before entering the bye. Overall, the majority of Atlanta's most difficult matchups come at home. Two of its three late-season road contests come against teams that owned top-seven selections in April's draft, too, decreasing the challenge on paper. Lastly, a pair of late-season home games against division opponents should serve as a softer landing pad before closing the season in Charlotte.





Week 1: at Steelers

Week 2: Panthers

Week 3: at Packers (TNF)

Week 4: at Saints (MNF)

Week 5: Ravens (SNF)

Week 6: Bears

Week 7: 49ers

Week 8: at Buccaneers

Week 9: Bengals (Madrid)

Week 10: Chiefs

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: at Vikings

Week 13: Lions

Week 14: at Browns

Week 15: at Commanders

Week 16: Buccaneers (TBD)

Week 17: Saints

Week 18: at Panthers (TBD)