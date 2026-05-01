Ten perfect player-team fits from the 2026 NFL Draft

Drafted: Round 1, No. 11 overall





If positional value -- specifically with regard to safeties, which are typically not picked high -- did not impact draft philosophies, Downs probably would have been the No. 1 defender off the board, based on his performance, production and intangibles as the defensive quarterback for championship-caliber programs at Alabama and Ohio State. As a natural leader with outstanding instincts, communication skills and playmaking ability, Downs is the megawatt talent Dallas' defense needs to help the team climb back into title contention after finishing 28th or worse in yards per game allowed in each of the past two seasons. And you know Jerry Jones will love the star power that the 5-foot-11, 206-pounder provides for a team that routinely plays in prime-time games. There is no better match between player and organization in the 2026 NFL Draft.