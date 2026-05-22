Top five tight end groups in the NFL: Which teams are most loaded at a hot position heading into 2026?

New head coach Joe Brady grew up in a coaching tree that utilized tight ends to create mismatches in space, and we've seen him lean heavily on the Bills' 12 personnel package to help Josh Allen flourish over Brady's time as Buffalo's offensive play-caller. Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid combined for 75 catches, 988 yards and nine touchdowns last season, despite Kincaid missing five games due to multiple injuries, including a nagging knee issue. When healthy, the duo is a unique mix of big-bodied pass-catchers with receiver-like skills who can operate interchangeably on the perimeter. Moreover, they can take turns playing the No. 1 role as Allen's favorite target between the numbers and down in the red zone.





Brady will try to elevate the aerial attack this year with offseason addition DJ Moore installed as the WR1, but the coach should continue to lean on Knox and Kincaid to anchor the passing game as reliable chain movers who can dominate between the hashes. And don't discount Jackson Hawes; yes, he does the dirty work in the running game as a traditional Y, but the big-bodied bully tallied three touchdowns as an underrated red-zone threat in 2025. Given the unit's talent and depth, the Bills have assembled a crew that can wreak havoc on foes this season.