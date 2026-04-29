Five teams that could make a Seahawks-like surprise run to Super Bowl LXI

C.J. Stroud's Sam Darnold Score: 6/10. As the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year, Stroud has less to prove than Darnold ever did. But there are still Questions About His Future. Stroud's numbers have slipped the last two seasons, and the last time we saw him, he delivered one of the worst performances of his career in a Divisional Round shellacking by the Patriots. Is he a franchise QB, or will his next deal come with a bet-hedging early out for the team?





Do they have a Dark Side? Do they ever. Houston's defense was one of the most dominant units in the NFL last year, ranking first in EPA per play and fifth in yards per play allowed (4.8), and while things change from one season to the next, most of the elements behind that success remain in place. This is exactly the kind of group that -- like Seattle's own neo-Legion of Boom did in 2025 -- can be the engine behind a stem-to-stern run of dominance.





Who is their Seahawks-ian building block? Ed Ingram, OG. Like Seattle's trade for Ernest Jones IV two years ago, it might have been easy to dismiss Houston's swap for Ingram last year as something of a flier as it continued trying to solve its unsolvable O-line issues. Ingram finished the season with a sacks-allowed rate of 0.9%, per Next Gen Stats, halving the 2024 mark of his predecessor, Shaq Mason (1.9%), and proceeded to earn an extension this year. If Stroud is going to develop in the right direction, Ingram (along with rookie center Keylan Rutledge and veteran running back David Montgomery) will play a key role.





Bottom line: It might seem a bit like cheating to include a team that already won 12 games last season. But this franchise has never finished higher than the third seed in the AFC or advanced beyond the Divisional Round of the playoffs. If Stroud and the offense can up their game and the defense stays elite, the Texans could truly separate themselves from the typical AFC South fray and roll into the postseason with some real momentum.