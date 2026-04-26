2026 NFL Draft: Final snap grades for every team

Immediate draft grades provide a foundation for future evaluations. Waiting three years to assess draft classes without accounting for how the decision was viewed at the time usually leads to revisionist history.
These 2026 NFL Draft snap grades reflect the value I think each pick (or set of picks) has, given the slot and the prospect's college film/athleticism scores. Trades, and the capital exchanged (both picks and players), are factored into these grades, too, as they also play a significant part in determining the future of a franchise.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 3): RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
- Round 2 (No. 34): OG Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
- Round 3 (No. 65): QB Carson Beck, Miami
- Round 4 (No. 104): DT Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana
- Round 5 (No. 143): WR Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech
- Round 6 (No. 183): LB Karson Sharar, Iowa
- Round 7 (No. 217): OT Jayden Williams, Mississippi
Grades:
Analysis:
- The Cardinals chose the best offensive threat in the draft third overall, with Love's strength, vision and ability to score from anywhere on the field apparently trumping the narrative that running backs aren't worth a top-five pick. Bisontis is a nasty blocker worthy of his early second-round selection. I projected Beck to the Cardinals in the third round of my seven-round mock because, despite his lukewarm film over the past two seasons, he has the physical attributes to be an NFL starter.
- I projected Proctor to the Cardinals in my seven-round mock because he's the sort of athletic defensive lineman the team prefers. I liked the Virgil pick because of his consistency and quickness after the catch. Sharar will be a factor on special teams as a rookie. Williams was one of my favorite late-round tackle prospects. He doesn’t have the most size, but he wins with balance and hand usage on the outside. Arizona must spend its rookie free agent funds on pass rush depth.
Draft picks:
- Round 2 (No. 48): CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson
- Round 3 (No. 79): WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia
- Round 4 (No. 134): LB Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma
- Round 6 (No. 208): DT Anterio Thompson, Washington
- Round 6 (No. 215): LB Harold Perkins Jr., LSU
- Round 7 (No. 231): OT Ethan Onianwa, Ohio State
Grades:
Analysis:
- Atlanta gambled by trading its 2026 first-round pick in a draft-day deal last year for edge rusher James Pearce Jr., who showed promise on the field as a rookie but ended up facing significant legal issues this offseason. In Round 2, the Falcons found value by adding the slight but feisty Terrell, who will join his brother A.J. Terrell in the secondary, along with Branch, an open-field playmaker who can do much more than Georgia's offense allowed him to show.
- Daniels is like Falcons LB Divine Deablo in that he's a tall former safety who moved into the box full-time. Atlanta took another linebacker in Perkins, a player I expected to go much earlier in the draft. They had to find a run-stuffing DT in this draft; Thompson's excellent pro day and flashes on tape made him a worthy Day 3 pick.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 14): OG Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State
- Round 2 (No. 45): Edge Zion Young, Missouri
- Round 3 (No. 80): WR Ja'Kobi Lane, USC
- Round 4 (No. 115): WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana
- Round 4 (No. 133): TE Matthew Hibner, SMU
- Round 5 (No. 162): CB Chandler Rivers, Duke
- Round 5 (No. 173): TE Josh Cuevas, Alabama
- Round 5 (No. 174): RB Adam Randall, Clemson
- Round 6 (No. 211): P Ryan Eckley, Michigan State
- Round 7 (No. 250): DL Rayshaun Benny, Michigan
- Round 7 (No. 253): OG Evan Beerntsen, Northwestern
Grades:
Analysis:
- Ioane's size, strength and nimble feet made him a solid mid-first round pick -- though I do wonder if the Ravens might have been better off taking edge Rueben Bain Jr. at 14 and meeting the need for a guard later on. I wasn't sure about the value of Baltimore's Day 2 selections. Still, with his strength and length, Young meets the team's pass rush need, while Lane is a tall jump-ball king who could be a major threat in the red zone.
- Sarratt, a possession pass-catcher, was a good value. Grabbing the athletic Hibner in the fourth and the sturdy Cuevas in the fifth made sense. The Ravens used the fifth-round pick they acquired from the Chargers in the Odafe Oweh trade on Rivers, who overcomes a smaller frame with pure competitiveness. Randall runs harder than you'd expect for a former receiver. I projected Eckley to the Ravens with the 211th selection in my seven-round mock draft after they lost Jordan Stout in free agency. I expect Benny to develop into a playmaker for Baltimore.
Draft picks:
- Round 2 (No. 35): Edge T.J. Parker, Clemson
- Round 2 (No. 62): CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State
- Round 4 (No. 102): OT Jude Bowry, Boston College
- Round 4 (No. 125): WR Skyler Bell, UConn
- Round 4 (No. 126): LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU
- Round 5 (No. 167): DB Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
- Round 5 (No. 181): DT Zane Durant, Penn State
- Round 7 (No. 220): CB Toriano Pride Jr., Missouri
- Round 7 (No. 239): P Tommy Doman Jr., Florida
- Round 7 (No. 241): OG Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M
Grades:
Analysis:
- The Bills traded down three times in Round 1 to gain additional mid-round selections and still found a much-needed physical pass rush presence on the edge in Parker. Igbinosun possesses the size and physicality to start on the outside, especially if he continues reducing his pass-interference penalties. Buffalo's original second-round pick was wisely used to acquire receiver DJ Moore and a fifth-round selection from Chicago.
- It wouldn’t surprise me to see Bowry slide inside to guard, where the Bills have to replace David Edwards. Reed-Adams will also add depth on the interior of the line. The Bills found excellent value in the dynamic yet reliable Bell, the athletic/big-hitting Elarms-Orr, the speedy/productive Kilgore and undersized but quick Durant.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 19): OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia
- Round 2 (No. 49): DT Lee Hunter, Texas Tech
- Round 3 (No. 83): WR Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee
- Round 4 (No. 129): CB Will Lee III, Texas A&M
- Round 5 (No. 144): C Sam Hecht, Kansas State
- Round 5 (No. 151): S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State
- Round 7 (No. 227): LB Jackson Kuwatch, Miami (Ohio)
Grades:
Analysis:
- Carolina found good value in Round 1 with Freeling, an up-and-coming tackle who could replace left tackle Ikem Ekwonu (who is coming off a ruptured patellar tendon) this year or next, after his rookie contract runs out. The Panthers swapped late-round picks with the Vikings to add Hunter's wide frame and nimble feet to their defensive line, then took a chance on the 6-foot-4 Brazzell as an effective downfield playmaker, even though they used their first-round picks over the previous two drafts on outside receivers (Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette).
- The competitive Lee could become a starter with improved technique. Hecht and Wheatley were steals in the fifth round. They are both productive, experienced players who will compete for starts as rookies at center and safety, respectively. The Panthers should be looking for pass-rush help in the undrafted free agent market.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 25): S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon
- Round 2 (No. 57): C Logan Jones, Iowa
- Round 3 (No. 69): TE Sam Roush, Stanford
- Round 3 (No. 89): WR Zavion Thomas, LSU
- Round 4 (No. 124): CB Malik Muhammad, Texas
- Round 5 (No. 166): LB Keyshaun Elliott, Arizona State
- Round 6 (No. 213): DT Jordan van den Berg, Georgia Tech
Grades:
Analysis:
- Thieneman is an easy fit with the Bears in the first round, because his athleticism, toughness and versatility will fill a hole in the secondary left by departed free agent Kevin Byard. Chicago picked the best center in the draft in Round 2; Jones should remind fans of prior starter Drew Dalman. The trade of veteran receiver DJ Moore to Buffalo puts pressure on 2025 second-round pick Luther Burden III and Thomas, a surprising third-round choice, to replace that production. Roush was a good value in Round 3 as a future starter with solid receiving and blocking skills.
- Muhammad's athleticism and toughness made him a steal in Round 4. Selecting Elliott made sense for the Bears since 2023 fifth-round pick Noah Sewell is recovering from a torn Achilles. Van den Berg, a native of South Africa, is an excellent athlete and meets the team’s need for defensive line depth. The Bears did not use any picks on edge rushers or offensive tackles this year despite their needs at those positions.
Draft picks:
- Round 2 (No. 41): Edge Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
- Round 3 (No. 72): CB Tacario Davis, Washington
- Round 4 (No. 128): C Connor Lew, Auburn
- Round 4 (No. 140): WR Colbie Young, Georgia
- Round 6 (No. 189): OT Brian Parker II, Duke
- Round 7 (No. 221): TE Jack Endries, Texas
- Round 7 (No. 226): DT Landon Robinson, Navy
Grades:
Analysis:
- The Bengals traded the 10th overall selection to the Giants for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and signed him to an extension. The deal is somewhat risky, given Lawrence's decreased production last season and the availability of top prospects like safety Caleb Downs and edge rusher Rueben Bain at 10. Cincinnati did well on Day 2, breaking team precedent by taking Howell, a smaller edge with speed, then adding Davis' height and quick feet to a secondary facing the potential loss of multiple veterans in free agency next year.
- Lew is coming off an ACL injury, which is why he was still available in Round 4, but I expect him to be starting at center by 2027. Young's a big receiver who should compete for playing time in 2026. Picking Parker after Lew seemed a bit duplicative, although the Bengals apparently view Parker as someone who can play outside in addition to the interior spots, where he best projects. Endries isn't elite in any one area, but he was productive at Cal and Texas, giving the Bengals nice value in the seventh round.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 9): OT Spencer Fano, Utah
- Round 1 (No. 24): WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
- Round 2 (No. 39): WR Denzel Boston, Washington
- Round 2 (No. 58): S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
- Round 3 (No. 86): OT Austin Barber, Florida
- Round 5 (No. 146): C Parker Brailsford, Alabama
- Round 5 (No. 149): LB Justin Jefferson, Alabama
- Round 5 (No. 170): TE Joe Royer, Cincinnati
- Round 6 (No. 182): QB Taylen Green, Arkansas
- Round 7 (No. 248): TE Carsen Ryan, BYU
Grades:
Analysis:
- The Browns found a potential starting tackle early in Round 1, grabbing the athletic, versatile Fano in spite of his lack of ideal length. They also met their need for a receiver and returner by snagging the explosive (if inconsistent) Concepcion with the first-round pick received from Jacksonville in the Travis Hunter trade last April. Cleveland found great value on Friday night, as well, taking hard-hitting safety McNeil-Warren in Round 2 and the athletic, stout Barber in Round 3. The icing on the Browns' Day 2 cake was trading the third-rounder acquired from the Chiefs for two fourth-rounders this year and a 2027 fourth from the Giants.
- Brailsford is undersized but tough in the pivot. I loved the decision to pick Jefferson in Round 5. He finds the ball in the open field and is not afraid of contact. Royer is a good pass catcher who strengthens the Browns’ tight end corps. Green arrives in a crowded quarterback room, but he was worth a sixth-round pick.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 11): S Caleb Downs, Ohio State
- Round 1 (No. 23): Edge Malachi Lawrence, UCF
- Round 3 (No. 92): Edge Jaishawn Barham, Michigan
- Round 4 (No. 112): OT Drew Shelton, Penn State
- Round 4 (No. 114): CB Devin Moore, Florida
- Round 4 (No. 137): DL LT Overton, Alabama
- Round 7 (No. 218): WR Anthony Smith, East Carolina
Grades:
Analysis:
- Dallas had the steal of the first round, trading two fifth-round picks to move up one spot for Downs; he should be a long-time defensive leader able to make plays in the deep half, flat and the box. The 'Boys moved down from Green Bay's first-round selection, acquired in the Micah Parsons trade, to pick Lawrence, who has potential because of his length and athleticism but carries risk as a late riser in the evaluation process. They traded their original Day 2 picks for veterans Quinnen Williams and George Pickens but were still able to select Barham, a versatile second-level defender, in the third round after sending defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa to the 49ers back in March.
- Shelton's 2025 game tape did not scream fourth-round pick to me, but the team can develop him into a swing tackle in time. Dallas received two fourth-round picks from Philadelphia in the teams' first-round trade. They used one of those selections on the physical but injury-plagued Moore and the other on Overton, who might compete to replace Osa Odighizuwa on the interior. The Cowboys filled a glaring need by trading a fifth-round pick to the 49ers for LB Dee Winters. Look for Smith to fight for a roster spot as a receiver who can stretch the field.
Draft picks:
- Round 3 (No. 66): DT Tyler Onyedim, Texas A&M
- Round 4 (No. 108): RB Jonah Coleman, Washington
- Round 4 (No. 111): OG Kage Casey, Boise State
- Round 5 (No. 152): TE Justin Joly, N.C. State
- Round 7 (No. 246): S Miles Scott, Illinois
- Round 7 (No. 256): TE Dallen Bentley, Utah
- Round 7 (No. 257): LB Red Murdock, Buffalo
Grades:
Analysis:
- Veteran receiver Jaylen Waddle essentially serves as Denver's first-round pick this year, given that the Broncos sent the No. 30 overall choice to Miami for the veteran receiver. That Waddle deal also included the Broncos' third-round selection, so their only pick of Day 2 was Onyedim, chosen despite the availability of Missouri's Chris McClellan (who was picked by the Packers at No. 77) to fill their need for an active, strong defensive lineman to replace departed free agent John Franklin-Myers.
- Denver drafted Coleman with the fourth-round pick it acquired from New Orleans for receiver Devaughn Vele, adding a power runner to a deep running back group. Casey adds depth at tackle and guard for the Broncos. Joly and Bentley bolstered the tight end room. Linebacker depth was a need for the Broncos and Murdock's intensity in the box should absolutely make him relevant even though he was the final pick of the 2026 draft.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 17): OT Blake Miller, Clemson
- Round 2 (No. 44): Edge Derrick Moore, Michigan
- Round 4 (No. 118): LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan
- Round 5 (No. 157): CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State
- Round 5 (No. 168): WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky
- Round 6 (No. 205): DT Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech
- Round 7 (No. 222): DT Tyre West, Tennessee
Grades:
Analysis:
- Miller came out of Clemson as a solid, experienced tackle -- then showed above-average athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine, likely clinching his status as a top-25 pick. He meets Detroit's need for a tackle after Taylor Decker's exit. The Lions sent a fourth-round pick to the Jets so they could pair bullish pass rusher Moore with fellow former Wolverine Aidan Hutchinson. Also included in the Lions' draft grade is the trade of two third-round picks this year to select receiver Isaac TeSlaa in last year's third round.
- Detroit needed a linebacker and Rolder's aggressive style will endear him to Lions fans. The Lions traded David Montgomery to the Texans for OL Juice Scruggs, a fourth-round pick this year and a 2027 sixth-rounder. They used the fourth to move up for Moore and replaced Montgomery with Isiah Pacheco in free agency. Law is a receiver in a running back's body and should get a look as a returner during training camp. Gill-Howard is undersized but stood out on Texas Tech’s star-studded defense before an ankle injury ended his season.
Draft picks:
- Round 2 (No. 52): CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina
- Round 3 (No. 77): DT Chris McClellan, Missouri
- Round 4 (No. 120): Edge Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State
- Round 5 (No. 153): C Jager Burton, Kentucky
- Round 6 (No. 201): CB Domani Jackson, Alabama
- Round 6 (No. 216): K Trey Smack, Florida
Grades:
Analysis:
- Green Bay sent first-round picks this year and next to Dallas for star pass rusher Micah Parsons last year. Though he was a difference-maker when on the field, Parsons missed time due to injury for the second straight season. Cisse is a speedy corner who could grow into a solid starter if able to tighten up his technique. McClellan's heavy hands and quick feet should make him a welcome addition to the defensive line, which is in flux after the trade of Kenny Clark to Dallas for Parsons and an injury sidelining Devonte Wyatt on Thanksgiving Day.
- Dennis-Sutton's athleticism made him a solid find in the fourth round, especially for a team needing pass rushers. Burton's power and quick feet made him an excellent pick to bolster the line with the fifth-round pick Green Bay received from the Eagles for WR Dontayvion Wicks. The Packers couldn't rely on their kickers last year. Smack's leg strength and accuracy from 50-plus yards out made him worthy of the trade-up at the end of Round 6.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 26): OG Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech
- Round 2 (No. 36): DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
- Round 2 (No. 59): TE Marlin Klein, Michigan
- Round 4 (No. 106): OG Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma
- Round 4 (No. 123): LB Wade Woodaz, Clemson
- Round 5 (No. 141): S Kamari Ramsey, USC
- Round 6 (No. 204): WR Lewis Bond, Boston College
- Round 7 (No. 243): LB Aiden Fisher, Indiana
Grades:
Analysis:
- The Texans upgraded the offensive line with Rutledge, a strong finisher, but they gave up two mid-round selections to move up just two spots to select him. Houston moved up again in the second round, too, swapping mid-round picks with Las Vegas to jump ahead of the Giants for McDonald, an excellent run defender who was worthy of a first-round selection. The Texans passed on the chance to add more defensive talent to grab the tall, athletic Klein in the second round. Their grade also reflects the decision to give up this year's third-round pick for running back Woody Marks in the 2025 draft. Marks flashed as a rookie, but he didn't stop the Texans trading for David Montagne to be the team's primary ball-carrier.
- The Texans drafted Nwaiwu with a pick acquired from Washington for OT Laremy Tunsil. Nwaiwu is a versatile lineman but lacks athleticism. Woodaz also came off the board a bit earlier than I expected. I viewed Fisher, selected by Houston in Round 7, as a better linebacker prospect. Ramsey was drafted two rounds later than I expected. The Texans selected him with a pick acquired from Cleveland for Tytus Howard.
Draft picks:
- Round 2 (No. 53): LB CJ Allen, Georgia
- Round 3 (No. 78): S A.J. Haulcy, LSU
- Round 4 (No. 113): OG Jalen Farmer, Kentucky
- Round 4 (No. 135): LB Bryce Boettcher, Oregon
- Round 5 (No. 156): Edge George Gumbs Jr., Florida
- Round 6 (No. 214): Edge Caden Curry, Ohio State
- Round 7 (No. 237): RB Seth McGowan, Kentucky
- Round 7 (No. 254): WR Deion Burks, Oklahoma
Grades:
Analysis:
- The acquisition of Sauce Gardner from the Jets cost the Colts their first-round picks this year and in 2027. His true worth to the team's defense won't be known until next year, since he missed time with an injury late last fall and the injury to quarterback Daniel Jones took the steam out of the team's rise to playoff contention. Indianapolis found excellent value in the second and third rounds, however, meeting needs in the middle of their defense with Allen, an instinctual leader, and Haulcy, a physical safety who makes plays at the second and third levels.
- Farmer was a potential top-100 pick who adds strength and agility to a thin Colts interior offensive line. Boettcher fits as a strong inside 'backer and special teams ace, while Gumbs and Curry are tenacious edge rushers and run defenders. Forget Burks' size (5-9 3/4, 180 pounds). Getting him late in the seventh round was outstanding, considering his production (151 catches, 1,669 yards, 14 TDs) at the highest level of college football.
Draft picks:
- Round 2 (No. 56): TE Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M
- Round 3 (No. 81): DT Albert Regis, Texas A&M
- Round 3 (No. 88): OG Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon
- Round 3 (No. 100): S Jalen Huskey, Maryland
- Round 4 (No. 119): Edge Wesley Williams, Duke
- Round 5 (No. 164): TE Tanner Koziol, Houston
- Round 6 (No. 191): WR Josh Cameron, Baylor
- Round 6 (No. 203): WR CJ Williams, Stanford
- Round 7 (No. 233): Edge Zach Durfee, Washington
- Round 7 (No. 240): LB Parker Hughes, Middle Tennessee
Grades:
Analysis:
- Jacksonville traded its first-round pick this year to Cleveland to acquire Travis Hunter. His talent is undeniable, but the knee injury that ended his season in October illustrated the risk of giving up future draft capital, no matter how intriguing the prospect. The Jaguars reached a bit for Boerkircher in the second round and Regis and Huskey in the third, though the tight end's athleticism, the defensive tackle's constant hustle and the defensive back's versatility could help them contribute as rookies. Jacksonville's best Day 2 pick was Pregnon, who possesses the strength and agility to start at guard for years to come.
- The Jaguars chose production over size in the fourth round, taking Williams instead of Dani Dennis-Sutton to bolster their pass rush. Koziol was a better value pick in the fifth round than Boerkircher was in the second. And in the seventh, they found Durfee, an athletic edge with injury issues. Jacksonville sent fourth- and sixth-round picks to Las Vegas last year for receiver Jakobi Meyers, who has become the backbone of the team's passing offense, and then they spent two more picks at receiver on Saturday, picking up Cameron and Williams.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 6): CB Mansoor Delane, LSU
- Round 1 (No. 29): DT Peter Woods, Clemson
- Round 2 (No. 40): Edge R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
- Round 4 (No. 109): CB Jadon Canady, Oregon
- Round 5 (No. 161): RB Emmett Johnson, Nebraska
- Round 5 (No. 176): WR Cyrus Allen, Cincinnati
- Round 7 (No. 249): QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
Grades:
Analysis:
- Kansas City traded two mid-round picks to Cleveland to move up for Delane, the top cornerback in the class and a valid replacement for Trent McDuffie, who was traded to the Rams for four picks. The return for McDuffie included the 29th overall selection, which the Chiefs used on active defensive lineman Woods, despite Woods' slide in production last fall. With their only Day 2 pick, they took Thomas over Cashius Howell, filling their need for speed on the edge with the former Oklahoma Sooner, who shows some surprising pass-rush power.
- Kansas City sent a fourth-round pick this year to the Patriots last April to select cornerback Nohl Williams and used another fourth on an underappreciated nickel in Canady. Like Isiah Pacheco, Johnson could be another Day 3 steal for the Chiefs because of his combination of quickness, power and vision. Allen's speed in the open field fits Kansas City perfectly, too. Nussmeier's stock dropped due to inconsistent play and injury concerns, but he can't ask for much more than learning behind Patrick Mahomes and from Andy Reid. No offensive linemen were selected by the Chiefs, so they'll need to address the unit after the draft.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 1): QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
- Round 2 (No. 38): DB Treydan Stukes, Arizona
- Round 3 (No. 67): Edge Keyron Crawford, Auburn
- Round 3 (No. 91): OG Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
- Round 4 (No. 101): CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
- Round 4 (No. 122): RB Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas
- Round 5 (No. 150): S Dalton Johnson, Arizona
- Round 5 (No. 175): CB Hezekiah Masses, Cal
- Round 6 (No. 195): WR Malik Benson, Oregon
- Round 7 (No. 229): DT Brandon Cleveland, N.C. State
Grades:
Analysis:
- Mendoza was the best choice at the top of the draft because of his intelligence, accuracy, mobility and ability to make plays in clutch situations. The Raiders received a fourth-round pick from the Texans to move down just two spots in the second round to No. 38, where they selected Stukes, a versatile, physical defender with excellent speed. Time will tell if he's a better player than smaller corners D'Angelo Ponds and Aveion Terrell, who were both available at the time. Crawford fits well in the Raiders' new 3-4 scheme -- especially after Vegas traded away Tyree Wilson -- because of his physical style as a stand-up rusher. Tough-minded third-round pick Zuhn meets a huge need for help on the interior.
- The Raiders traded a 2027 seventh-round pick to move up one spot for McCoy, who will be a bargain cover corner if his knee holds up. Washington was a nice value as a speedy change-of-pace back for Ashton Jeanty, and Johnson is a smart, physical player who will likely eventually start at safety for the Raiders. They received fourth- and sixth-round picks from the Jaguars for receiver Jakobi Meyers in November and sent Wilson and a seventh-rounder to the Saints for a fifth-round pick (Johnson) during the draft. Unless the team believes Zuhn can play tackle, it must add free-agent outside blockers to battle Charles Grant and Dalton Wagner.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 22): Edge Akheem Mesidor, Miami
- Round 2 (No. 63): OG Jake Slaughter, Florida
- Round 4 (No. 105): WR Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State
- Round 4 (No. 117): OT Travis Burke, Memphis
- Round 4 (No. 131): S Genesis Smith, Arizona
- Round 5 (No. 145): DT Nick Barrett, South Carolina
- Round 6 (No. 202): OG Logan Taylor, Boston College
- Round 6 (No. 206): OG Alex Harkey, Oregon
Grades:
Analysis:
- The 25-year-old Mesidor is older than most first-round picks, but his ability to chase quarterbacks and stand firm against the run made him worthy of the Thursday night selection. The Chargers selected the versatile Slaughter with their only Day 2 pick, filling a major need on the interior offensive line -- and eschewing three available guards for whom I had higher grades (Gennings Dunker, Emmanuel Pregnon and Trey Zuhn).
- Thompson's speed should be appreciated in the Chargers' offense, though their cornerback need could have been met at that spot. Burke should become a strong swing tackle over the next two years, and Smith is a quality safety who could compete for a starting role sooner than that. The Chargers found good depth on both lines with Barrett and Harkey.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 13): QB Ty Simpson, Alabama
- Round 2 (No. 61): TE Max Klare, Ohio State
- Round 3 (No. 93): OT Keagen Trost, Missouri
- Round 6 (No. 197): WR CJ Daniels, Miami
- Round 7 (No. 232): DT Tim Keenan III, Alabama
Grades:
Analysis:
- The Rams chose a potential successor to Matthew Stafford with the 13th overall pick, which they received from Atlanta in a 2025 draft-day deal. Simpson was a one-year starter at Alabama and showed his lack of experience at times, but the team clearly thought his physical gifts and mental acuity made him worth acquiring instead of trying to fill needs at receiver and offensive tackle. Klare possesses the hands, toughness and short-area quickness to be a good NFL tight end, but we'll see if he proves himself worthy of a Round 2 selection. Trost's sturdiness as a pass protector could earn him a starting job in the near future.
- The Rams traded Day 3 picks for cornerbacks Roger McCreary and Trent McDuffie. Daniels is not an elite athlete but is a typical Rams receiver who adds needed depth, wins with toughness and is savvy on screens, intermediate and deep routes. Their final pick went to a run-stopper in Keenan instead of depth on the edge.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 12): OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
- Round 1 (No. 27): CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State
- Round 2 (No. 43): LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
- Round 3 (No. 75): WR Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech
- Round 3 (No. 87): TE Will Kacmarek, Ohio State
- Round 3 (No. 94): WR Chris Bell, Louisville
- Round 4 (No. 130): LB Trey Moore, Texas
- Round 4 (No. 138): LB Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh
- Round 5 (No. 158): S Michael Taaffe, Texas
- Round 5 (No. 177): WR Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri
- Round 5 (No. 180): TE Seydou Traore, Mississippi State
- Round 6 (No. 200): OG DJ Campbell, Texas
- Round 7 (No. 238): Edge Max Llewellyn, Iowa
Grades:
Analysis:
- The Dolphins first traded down, surrendering the chance to draft star safety Caleb Downs at No. 11 in exchange for two fifth-round picks from the Cowboys, then added Proctor's massive build and strength to the offensive line with the 12th overall choice. Next, the Dolphins traded up, sending San Francisco the first-round pick gained from dealing Jaylen Waddle to Denver for the chance to select Johnson, one of my favorite defenders in the draft due to his speed, smooth movement and ball skills. Miami added Rodriguez, an ultra-athletic gamer and the best player available, at No. 43, then grabbed two receivers in the third round: Douglas, a downfield threat, and Bell, an A.J. Brown-type receiver coming off a knee injury.
- Moore moved from the edge at UTSA to the second level with Texas, raising questions about how his size and length might translate, but Miami picked him as an edge over several other worthy prospects. Louis and Taafee will be effective nickel defenders at linebacker and safety and should provide special teams help, as well. Traore's move from England to the U.S. to play football is a great story, but his athleticism is what will help Miami's tight end depth chart.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 18): DL Caleb Banks, Florida
- Round 2 (No. 51): LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati
- Round 3 (No. 82): DT Domonique Orange, Iowa State
- Round 3 (No. 97): OT Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern
- Round 3 (No. 98): S Jakobe Thomas, Miami
- Round 5 (No. 159): FB Max Bredeson, Michigan
- Round 5 (No. 163): CB Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin
- Round 6 (No. 198): RB Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest
- Round 7 (No. 235): C Gavin Gerhardt, Cincinnati
Grades:
Analysis:
- Needing help on the defensive line, the Vikings took a chance on Banks' excellent combination of size and agility, despite his injury issues, which reportedly include a broken foot suffered at the combine. Golday has size and athleticism but will need to be a better player than fellow linebacker CJ Allen (taken 53rd overall by the Colts) and safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (picked 58th overall by the Browns) to prove he was the best value. Minnesota bolstered its defensive line again in Round 3 with the powerful Orange (aka "Big Citrus"), found a swing tackle in Tiernan and took the physical Thomas over available prospects Kamari Ramsey and Zakee Wheatley.
- I love Bredeson going to the Vikings as a potential replacement for valued fullback C.J. Ham, who retired this year, though Bredeson was picked a bit earlier than I thought he'd be, given his injury history and the position's value. The fifth-rounder received from Philadelphia for quarterback Sam Howell turned into an excellent value in Demmings, who has the size and athleticism to be an NFL starter despite the lower level of competition he faced in college. Claiborne's the speed back Minnesota needed to boost its running back production; he deserved to be picked at least one round earlier. The Vikings should have added a center and a wideout in this draft, but they waited until Round 7 for Gerhardt and did not select a receiver.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 28): OT Caleb Lomu, Utah
- Round 2 (No. 55): Edge Gabe Jacas, Illinois
- Round 3 (No. 95): TE Eli Raridon, Notre Dame
- Round 5 (No. 171): CB Karon Prunty, Wake Forest
- Round 6 (No. 196): OT Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M
- Round 6 (No. 212): LB Namdi Obiazor, TCU
- Round 7 (No. 234): QB Behren Morton, Texas Tech
- Round 7 (No. 245): RB Jam Miller, Alabama
- Round 7 (No. 247): Edge Quintayvious Hutchins, Boston College
Grades:
Analysis:
- The Patriots addressed the offensive line for a second straight year in the first round, picking Lomu to play across from 2025 top-five pick Will Campbell. Lomu's pass-protection skills should be solid on the right side, but he must be a more physical blocker against NFL edge rushers. They traded two Day 3 picks to the Chargers to select the powerful Jacas, paying the price to meet a dire need. Amid a Friday night run on tight ends, the Pats took Raridon a bit earlier than I projected, though he could grow into a solid No. 2 with some blocking skills.
- Prunty excelled at North Carolina A&T before earning All-ACC honors at Wake Forest, and he showed great speed at his pro day. Crownover is another strong offensive tackle for the depth chart. Morton projects as a solid backup for Drake Maye in the future. Miller could be an excellent value if he's able to return to his form from 2024, when he ran for 668 yards and seven TDs.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 8): WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
- Round 2 (No. 42): DT Christen Miller, Georgia
- Round 3 (No. 73): TE Oscar Delp, Georgia
- Round 4 (No. 132): OG Jeremiah Wright, Auburn
- Round 4 (No. 136): WR Bryce Lance, North Dakota State
- Round 5 (No. 172): S Lorenzo Styles Jr., Ohio State
- Round 6 (No. 190): KR Barion Brown, LSU
- Round 7 (No. 219): CB TJ Hall, Iowa
Grades:
Analysis:
- New Orleans found a new receiving partner for Chris Olave. Tyson looked like a top-10 pick as a downfield playmaker at times in college, but he struggled to stay on the field because of injuries. The Saints selected Miller's superior athleticism over Lee Hunter (who went No. 49 to Carolina) to bolster the defensive line, then picked Delp, another former Georgia player, who showed promise at times with the Bulldogs but stood out more for his excellent pro day than his college production.
- The Saints found a people-mover (Wright) and a speed merchant/special teamer (Styles) with the picks acquired from Seattle in exchange for Rashid Shaheed last season. Lance and Brown could develop into speedy downfield threats like Shaheed in time. By trading a fifth-round pick to Las Vegas for Tyree Wilson (and a seventh-rounder), New Orleans met its need for another pass rusher, but Wilson is set to become a free agent after the season.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 5): LB/Edge Arvell Reese, Ohio State
- Round 1 (No. 10): OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami
- Round 2 (No. 37): CB Colton Hood, Tennessee
- Round 3 (No. 74): WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame
- Round 6 (No. 186): DT Bobby Jamison-Travis, Auburn
- Round 6 (No. 192): OG J.C. Davis, Illinois
- Round 6 (No. 193): LB Jack Kelly, BYU
Grades:
Analysis:
- The Giants received a gift with Reese falling into their lap at No. 5; he'll be an excellent pass rusher and run defender, whether he's lined up in the box or on the edge. Trading Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals netted New York the 10th overall pick, which the team used to select Mauigoa, an intense, powerful blocker who could play guard or tackle. Getting the athletic, tough Hood in Round 2 was a bargain. The price to move into position for Fields, however, was steep, requiring the Giants to part with a fourth- and fifth-round pick this year and another fourth-rounder in the potentially strong 2027 NFL Draft. Fields is a big-bodied pass-catcher who made plays for Notre Dame but lacks the suddenness and long speed typically expected from Day 2 receivers.
- The Giants spent their fourth- and fifth-round picks for Fields instead of using them to find value on Saturday. Their first Day 3 pick was Jamison-Travis, a nose tackle who could help make up for a slice of what the team lost when trading Lawrence. Davis' shape and movement remind me of starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, and I think Kelly is a much better player than his sixth-round status indicates.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 2): Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech
- Round 1 (No. 16): TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon
- Round 1 (No. 30): WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana
- Round 2 (No. 50): CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana
- Round 4 (No. 103): DT Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State
- Round 4 (No. 110): QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson
- Round 6 (No. 188): OG Anez Cooper, Miami
- Round 7 (No. 228): S VJ Payne, Kansas State
Grades:
Analysis:
- The Jets ended the Bailey vs. Arvell Reese pre-draft debate by selecting Bailey, a Stanford grad who terrorized quarterbacks for Texas Tech last season with a quick first step and consistent effort. "Sadiq the Freak" was a solid mid-first round pick who could be a major mismatch for defenses if he becomes a consistent pass-catcher. Cooper was an excellent pick-up late in the first; giving a fifth-round pick to San Francisco to acquire his speed and strength after the catch was a bargain. Because the Jets moved up from Round 2 for Cooper and made an ill-fated trade of their third-round pick for Haason Reddick two years ago, their only Day 2 pick was Ponds, a small but feisty defender who could be an excellent fit in the slot or outside corner in the mold of his new head coach, Aaron Glenn.
- Jackson will pair with the newly-acquired T'Vondre Sweat to present two huge bodies in the middle of the Jets' defensive line. The team needed a young quarterback, and while Klubnik lacked consistency at Clemson, he presents the arm, experience and mobility to be a solid backup, if not a starter. The Jets received safety Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Dolphins for just a seventh-round pick in March, then used another seventh-rounder on a younger safety with starting potential when Payne somehow lasted long enough.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 20): WR Makai Lemon, USC
- Round 2 (No. 54): TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
- Round 3 (No. 68): OT Markel Bell, Miami
- Round 5 (No. 178): QB Cole Payton, North Dakota State
- Round 6 (No. 207): OG Micah Morris, Georgia
- Round 7 (No. 244): S Cole Wisniewski, Texas Tech
- Round 7 (No. 251): DT Uar Bernard, IPP program
- Round 7 (No. 252): Edge Keyshawn James-Newby, New Mexico
Grades:
Analysis:
- The Eagles jumped ahead of the in-state rival Steelers for Lemon, sending two fourth-rounders to division foe Dallas to add the ultra-competitive receiver, giving up draft capital to secure a potential replacement for A.J. Brown despite Lemon's average athleticism. Stowers was an excellent pick in the second round as a combo slot receiver/tight end, and the 6-9, 346-pound Bell should become at least a solid swing tackle. Their Day 2 grade also reflects their acquisition of edge rusher Jaelan Phillips in exchange for a third-round choice last season; he had two sacks in eight games with the Eagles before leaving as a free agent.
- Even beyond the Lemon deal, Philly ended up dealing away a good chunk of its Day 3 capital, including a fifth-round pick sent to the Packers for receiver Dontayvion Wicks and fifth- and seventh-round picks given to the Vikings for Sam Howell last August. I projected the Eagles to take the left-handed Payton with the 178th overall pick in my seven-round mock as a long-term investment. Morris has starting potential, and Wisniewski's nose for the ball and secure tackling could make him a similar late-round value as Reed Blankenship. Bernard's a Nigerian prospect with little football experience but superior athleticism; the Eagles are surely hoping this international pick is as successful as the selection of left tackle Jordan Mailata back in 2018.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 21): OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State
- Round 2 (No. 47): WR Germie Bernard, Alabama
- Round 3 (No. 76): QB Drew Allar, Penn State
- Round 3 (No. 85): CB Daylen Everette, Georgia
- Round 3 (No. 96): OG Gennings Dunker, Iowa
- Round 4 (No. 121): WR Kaden Wetjen, Iowa
- Round 5 (No. 169): TE Riley Nowakowski, Indiana
- Round 6 (No. 210): DE Gabe Rubio, Notre Dame
- Round 7 (No. 224): S Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma
- Round 7 (No. 229): RB Eli Heidenreich, Navy
Grades:
Analysis:
- With Broderick Jones' future in flux (he's attempting to recover from a neck injury and nearing the end of his rookie contract), losing out on receiver Malik Lemon could prove to be a blessing in disguise, if the physical, quick-footed Iheanachor keeps things intact up front. And Bernard's strength, route-running skills and elusiveness after the catch give him a chance to be just as good as Lemon in the long run. Pittsburgh used the third-round pick received from Dallas in exchange for receiver George Pickens to select Allar, who is coming off injury and did not have Day 2-worthy film but certainly has the physical tools to be an NFL starter. Everette was not a consistent performer last season, either, but -- like Allar -- has the tools to start at the next level. Dunker was an excellent value late in the third, projecting as a long-time interior starter because of his short-area quickness and nasty attitude.
- Pittsburgh snagged the top returner in the draft to replace Kenneth Gainwell and Calvin Austin III; don't be surprised if Wetjen earns playing time in the slot, as well. Nowakowski can replace departed free agent Connor Heyward as a receiving/blocking H-back this season. The Steelers overlooked Rubio's lack of productivity and injury history with the Irish to add his bulk to the defensive line. They needed some help at safety and on special teams, and they found a top 150-value pick in the speedy Spears-Jennings. The welcome that the Steelers crowd gave to Heidenreich, a Navy star and Pittsburgh native, was one of the weekend's best moments.
Draft picks:
- Round 2 (No. 33): WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Mississippi
- Round 3 (No. 70): Edge Romello Height, Texas Tech
- Round 3 (No. 90): RB Kaelon Black, Indiana
- Round 4 (No. 107): DT Gracen Halton, Oklahoma
- Round 4 (No. 127): OG Carver Willis, Washington
- Round 4 (No. 139): CB Ephesians Prysock, Washington
- Round 5 (No. 154): LB Jaden Dugger, Louisiana
- Round 5 (No. 179): OT Enrique Cruz, Kansas
Grades:
Analysis:
- San Francisco wisely traded down twice in the first round to improve its stockpile of mid-round draft capital. Stribling should meet the Niners' need at receiver because of his size/speed combination and ability to make big plays after the catch, but we'll see if Germie Bernard (chosen 47th overall) or Denzel Boston (39th) have more productive careers. They added veteran pass rushing tackle Osa Odighizuwa via trade with their original third-round pick, but they acquired two more third-round choices to select a lean but explosive pass rusher (Height) and a tough, quick, productive runner (Black) who can give Christian McCaffrey a break.
- Halton was a very good value as a pass-rushing tackle early in the fourth round, even after the trade for Odighizuwa. The Niners found offensive-line depth on Day 3, as well, in Willis, a versatile guard/tackle, and Cruz, an athletic pass protector. The tall, athletic and raw Prysock was a worthy fifth-round project.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 32): RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame
- Round 2 (No. 64): S Bud Clark, TCU
- Round 3 (No. 99): CB Julian Neal, Arkansas
- Round 5 (No. 148): OG Beau Stephens, Iowa
- Round 6 (No. 199): WR Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Kansas
- Round 7 (No. 236): CB Andre Fuller, Toledo
- Round 7 (No. 242): DT Deven Eastern, Minnesota
- Round 7 (No. 255): CB Michael Dansby, Arizona
Grades:
Analysis:
- Facing the loss of Kenneth Walker III to free agency and a lack of elite backs in this draft class, the Super Bowl-champion Seahawks chose Price with the final pick of the first round. They'll be hoping he can excel as a rusher, receiver and pass protector in an expanded role on Sundays. Seattle addressed its thin secondary on Day 2, finding Clark, an athletic ballhawk, and Neal, a big, physical corner.
- The Seahawks' trade of fourth- and fifth-round picks for receiver Rashid Shaheed proved to be a worthwhile investment during their Super Bowl run. That said, the move limited their Day 3 picks, and they had to give up a 2027 fourth-rounder to move into position for Stephens, who figures to compete for the right guard spot this year. Seattle hit the secondary twice with Fuller and Dansby late and didn't find any pass rushers in the draft.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 15): Edge Rueben Bain Jr., Miami
- Round 2 (No. 46): LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri
- Round 3 (No. 84): WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State
- Round 4 (No. 116): DB Keionte Scott, Miami
- Round 5 (No. 155): DT DeMonte Capehart, Clemson
- Round 5 (No. 160): OG Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame
- Round 6 (No. 185): TE Bauer Sharp, LSU
Grades:
Analysis:
- Tampa Bay was giddy to find Bain still waiting in the green room in the middle of the first round. He should be one of the top defenders in the draft class, wreaking havoc inside and outside in the Buccaneers' defensive system. Trotter was picked earlier than I figured he'd be, but he's a strong, run-stuffing middle linebacker who can help make up for the retirement of Lavonte David. Hurst isn't a physical specimen like former Bucs receiver Mike Evans, but he can contribute as a rookie because of his strong hands and ability to separate off the snap and downfield.
- Scott's inability to fit every team's scheme might have cost him draft position, but the Buccaneers could use the versatile defender at nickel or safety, or as a physical outside corner. Schrauth would likely have been a Day 2 pick if he hadn't missed time last season with a knee injury; he's a beast inside who should start this year or next. Tampa Bay was smart to wait on tight end until late to pick up a value like Sharp. The Bucs should focus on finding the top available defensive linemen after the draft.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 4): WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State
- Round 1 (No. 31): Edge Keldric Faulk, Auburn
- Round 2 (No. 60): LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
- Round 5 (No. 142): OG Fernando Carmona, Arkansas
- Round 5 (No. 165): RB Nicholas Singleton, Penn State
- Round 6 (No. 184): DT Jackie Marshall, Baylor
- Round 6 (No. 194): C Pat Coogan, Indiana
- Round 7 (No. 225): TE Jaren Kanak, Oklahoma
Grades:
Analysis:
- The Titans' selection of the draft's top receiver was a surprise, not because Tate's talent didn't merit it, but because top defenders Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles were still available. Tennessee swapped mid-round picks with the Bills to move up for Faulk, who fits Robert Saleh's defensive scheme perfectly because of his strength and length on the edge. The Titans found great value in their only Day 2 selection by taking Hill, an athletic, hard-hitting middle linebacker who should find the field early on.
- The Titans grabbed fifth-round picks in this draft from the Ravens and Rams for Dre'Mont Jones and Roger McCreary. Carmona is a future potential starter inside with starting experience at tackle, as well. Coogan's leadership and stout blocking can help him compete for playing time this season. Finding Singleton in the fifth should pay dividends, because he's a good dual-threat back who played on a bad Penn State team in 2025.
Draft picks:
- Round 1 (No. 7): LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
- Round 3 (No. 71): WR Antonio Williams, Clemson
- Round 5 (No. 147): Edge Joshua Josephs, Tennessee
- Round 6 (No. 187): RB Kaytron Allen, Penn State
- Round 6 (No. 209): C Matt Gulbin, Michigan State
- Round 7 (No. 223): QB Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers
Grades:
Analysis:
- With the Chiefs trading up to take cornerback Mansoor Delane off the board at No. 6, Washington selected Styles over his former Ohio State teammate, safety Caleb Downs. Styles should step into the middle of Dan Quinn's defense without an issue, but only time will tell if he was the best prospect available at No. 7. The Commanders' original second-round pick was part of last year's trade for Laremy Tunsil, who needs to stay healthy and help fuel a Commanders playoff run this year to pay off that deal. Williams was a very good value in the third round at a position of need, because he's quick and stronger than you'd think at his size.
- Washington's original fourth-round pick was the last one dealt for Tunsil. Josephs' length should make him an effective back-up edge rusher as a rookie, with the possibility that he could be more in the future. Allen was a very good value in the sixth round as a north-south runner who can take over for Austin Ekeler and Chris Rodriguez. Don't be surprised if the steady Gulbin is the team's starting center by the end of his rookie season. The Commanders failed to add a cornerback in the draft despite losing multiple veterans in the spring and Trey Amos coming off injury.