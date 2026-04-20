Four International Player Pathway program athletes to know ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

Each year, the NFL draft makes the dreams of hundreds of prospective professional athletes come true.

This week's 2026 event is no different, as picks Nos. 1 through 257 wait to hear their name on stage in Pittsburgh from April 23-25.

Among the players taking it all in at the draft in person, four are individuals from the International Player Pathway (IPP) program class of 2026: defensive lineman Uar Bernard, defensive lineman Joshua Weru, tight end Seydou Traore and kicker Kansei Matsuzawa.

The IPP program was established by the NFL in 2017 to identify top talent from around the globe and provide those selected athletes with an opportunity to develop to a degree they can one day make an NFL roster. Athletes in the 13-member '26 class were invited to a 10-week program in Fort Myers, Florida, which began in January and culminated with an opportunity to showcase their skills for scouts at the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Showcase and IPP Pro Day.

Previous IPP success stories include players such as Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata, Houston Texans fullback Jakob Johnson and New Orleans Saints kicker Charlie Smyth.

Over the coming weekend, Bernard, Weru, Traore and Matsuzawa will be on-site hoping to join those ranks.