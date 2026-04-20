Daniel Jeremiah's top 150 prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft class

With the Las Vegas Raiders set to make the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday night, I'm providing my final prospect rankings of this draft season. A blockbuster trade just reset the board, with the Giants sending DT Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals for the 10th overall pick. I can't wait to see what other moves could develop in the days leading up to and during the draft. If your team needs help at edge rusher, wide receiver or on the offensive line, you're in luck -- this class is deep at those spots. As you can see, those three positions make up more than half of the slots in my final top 50 (26 total).
And just a reminder that the up/down arrows reflect movement within the top 50 from my 4.0 rankings.
Programming note: Tune in for live coverage of Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft beginning at 8 p.m. ET on April 23 on NFL Network, NFL+, the NFL Channel, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.
Mendoza is a very accurate thrower with excellent size, toughness and enough athleticism. He operates well out of shotgun and leans heavily on the RPO game. He has fast hands, makes good decisions and is accurate on those quick throws. To see him make more NFL-type throws, it's helpful to study his pass attempts on third-and-7-plus -- that's where he shows the velocity to drive the ball in the seam and also displays pinpoint placement on back-shoulder throws. He will occasionally hold the ball too long, hunting big plays in those situations. He is insanely tough, routinely hanging in the pocket and absorbing big hits. He picks his spots as a runner, but he has logged some HUGE conversions (SEE: the national title game). His size, arm talent and competitive nature remind me of Matt Ryan coming out of Boston College.
Love is a dynamic weapon as a runner and receiver. On inside runs, he runs high/narrow, but he explodes to and through the hole. He will drop a level lower on contact and has the lower-leg drive to bounce off defenders. He doesn’t always let things develop because he can get skinny through narrow passages. He has elite speed on outside runs to capture the corner and take it the distance. He has a rare ability to make defenders miss without gearing down. His spin move is electric. In the passing game, he can run routes like a wideout. He’s smooth, polished and natural. He plucks the ball effortlessly. In pass protection, he is both aware and willing, but he’s best utilized out in the route. Overall, Love is a home run hitter and will immediately expand the playbook for his drafting team.
Styles is a tall, long and rangy linebacker prospect. He made a smooth transition from safety to linebacker during his college career and put on an epic display at the NFL Scouting Combine. In the run game, he’s quick to key, read and fill to make tackles. He uses his length to press off blocks and has outstanding lateral range to pick up production on the perimeter. He’s a firm, reliable tackler with stopping power on contact. Styles is outstanding in coverage. He can carry slot receivers down the seam and smoothly mirrors tight ends all over the field. He’s an explosive blitzer and will run over running backs who try to block him in pass pro. Styles’ performance in the Big Ten title game against Indiana answered any questions about his game, as he was the best defender on the field in that matchup. He reminds me of Fred Warner as a player. It's hard to find prospects with Styles' combination of speed, athleticism and instincts.
Bailey is an ultra-explosive edge rusher with outstanding production. He operated out of both a two-point and four-point stance in Texas Tech’s scheme. His game is all about get-off and winning early in the down. He eats ground in a hurry and uses a dip/rip move before flattening quickly to the passer. He complements his speed rush with a sudden inside spin move. He flashes the ability to convert speed to power, but that is an area where he can improve at the next level. Against the run, he plays with effort and range from the back side but needs to improve his consistency and physicality when holding the point of attack. Overall, Bailey has areas to address, but his ability to create short corners to the passer is exceptional.
Reese is a fluid and explosive athlete. Ohio State used him as a chess piece on defense. He aligned off the ball at linebacker, on the edge as a rusher and occasionally was deployed as a QB spy. He projects best as an edge rusher at the next level. When he rushes off the edge, he flashes elite speed and bend. He can overpower OTs, TEs and RBs when he has a runway. He lacks a polished rush plan, and there are times when he’s a little late off the snap. He can match/mirror TEs and RBs in coverage. Against the run, he can generate knock-back power on the front side and has elite speed to chase from the back side. Overall, Reese reminds me a lot of 2025 first-round pick Jalon Walker.
Tate is a tall, long wideout with better play speed than timed speed and outstanding production. He has excellent suddenness to defeat press coverage, and he covers ground quickly with his long stride. He attacks the defender's leverage when they play him in off coverage. He has strong/reliable hands in traffic and tracks the ball beautifully over his shoulder down the field. He can access an extra gear when the ball is in the air. He is a loose athlete and that shows up when he adjusts to balls thrown on his back shoulder. He is efficient with his footwork when working back to the quarterback. He's not exceptionally dynamic with the ball in his hands. Overall, Tate should provide an immediate impact in the vertical passing game.
Bain is a thick, square edge rusher with short arms. His game tape is littered with disruption, destruction and dominance. As a pass rusher, he lacks an elite get-off, but he wins with leverage, power and polish. He launches out of his four-point stance, uproots offensive tackles and forces open one of their shoulders to get to the quarterback. He has a nasty chop/rip move, violent hump move and nifty Euro step. Against the run, he ragdolls tight ends and his motor to chase is unrelenting. Overall, he might lack ideal speed and length, but those shortcomings haven't stopped him from taking over big games in key moments. His drafting team is adding a certified junkyard dog, similar to former Eagle Trent Cole.
Downs is a versatile safety prospect with outstanding instincts and intangibles. He moved around in Ohio State's scheme but primarily lined up underneath as a nickel, strong safety or nickel 'backer. In the passing game, he is a smooth mover and utilizes his eyes/instincts to close and limit windows. He's physical and has enough speed to mirror tight ends in man coverage. He didn't get challenged much at the college level, which limited his ball production, though he did snag a pair of interceptions in each of his three seasons. He is an outstanding blitzer, showing timing and feel. He excels against the run. He takes proper angles, attacks ball-carriers and is a dependable tackler. He handles most of the communication for the defense and the staff raves about his intelligence and leadership. Overall, Downs lacks "wow" traits, but he's a plug-and-play starter who makes others better around him.
Delane is one of the most consistent players in this draft class. He makes everything look easy in coverage as a corner who is extremely loose and fluid in his change of direction. He is adept at press coverage, possessing the ability to re-route and mirror all over the field. In zone, he plays with instincts and awareness. He goes long stretches without getting challenged because of his tight coverage. When he is attacked, he can locate and make plays on the ball. He always looks to get involved in run defense, closing space in a hurry and operating as a physical, reliable tackler. He ran well at his pro day, alleviating any concerns about his speed. Overall, Delane has the tools to match up with every style of receiver. He can run with the vertical weapons and play physical with the bigger ones.
Mauigoa is a big, powerful right tackle prospect. He has a massive lower body and plays with a firm base in pass protection. He has average foot quicks out of his stance, but he can bend his knees and anchor against power rushers. He’s a fluid mover and is patient with his punch. Once he latches on, he has strong hands to steer and control. In the run game, he can uproot and displace defenders with upper torque and leg drive. He’s more of a one-track player at the second level; he can swallow linebackers when he doesn’t have to adjust in space. Mauigoa should immediately be a dominant run blocker in the NFL and he has the skill set to be functional in pass protection.
Ioane was a dominant presence at left guard for the Nittany Lions. He has a thick, proportioned build and plays with outstanding strength/power. In the passing game, he can bend his knees, redirect and stay attached to defenders. He will occasionally take a loss against speed, but he handles power with ease. He is aware on stunts and games. In the run game, he latches on, runs his feet and always looks to finish. He had an epic battle against Oregon DL A’Mauri Washington in Penn State’s double-overtime loss to the Ducks last season. Ioane has tremendous upper torque to toss defenders out of the hole. He takes proper angles to the second level and can adjust in space. Overall, I love Ioane’s temperament, toughness and ability to anchor. He’ll be an impact starter from Day 1.
Lemon is one of my favorite players in this draft. He is a wideout with a running back's body and a linebacker's temperament. He is at his best working in the slot. He wins with quickness off the line, understands how to tempo routes and consistently wins in traffic. He doesn't waste steps and he can explode in and out of the break point. He plays bigger than his size, displaying several 50/50-ball wins on elevated throws. To see his entire repertoire, just throw on the Iowa tape. He was a craftsman in that game and couldn't be covered (10 catches for 153 yards and a touchdown). He is ultra-competitive after the catch, breaking tackles and fighting for yards. Overall, Lemon is going to draw a lot of comparisons to Amon-Ra St. Brown, and they are warranted.
After starting 11 games at left tackle as a freshman, Fano lined up at right tackle for the last two seasons at Utah. Not all NFL teams will view him as a tackle at the next level because of his lack of length, but he does have five-position versatility on the offensive line. He took snaps at center after his workout at the NFL Scouting Combine and expressed an openness to playing inside, but I would be comfortable giving him a chance at tackle to start his career. He has excellent strength and quickness. In the passing game, he is quick out of his stance and easily covers up speed rushers or rides them upfield. While he has short arms for the offensive tackle position, he’s still able to stall bull rushers because of his core strength and knee bend. He does occasionally overset and loses against inside counters/spins. In the run game, he can latch/turn/dump defenders at the point of attack. He’s quick to climb to the second level and wall off linebackers. I love his playing temperament. Overall, Fano is an explosive people mover with upside.
Sadiq is a short, muscled-up tight end with outstanding speed and athleticism. At Oregon, he primarily aligned attached or in the slot, but he also saw some reps out wide and in the backfield. He is very explosive in his release and he’s able to separate vertically on seam/wheel routes. He excels on quick screens, where he can display his dynamic run-after-catch skills. He needs to improve his dependability as a pass catcher. There were too many easy would-be catches that were dropped during the 2025 season. I love his competitiveness and tenacity as a blocker. He latches on, runs his feet and works to finish. Overall, Sadiq lacks height and consistent hands, but he is a versatile, explosive weapon with toughness.
McNeil-Warren is a tall, long safety prospect with fantastic production. He’s a fun player to study. Every game I examined was littered with big hits, plays on the ball and HIGH energy. He’s a very explosive player. He can range off the hash and makes plays on the sideline (SEE: his diving interception against Central Michigan). He drives on throws in front of him and runs through wideouts attempting to corral the ball between the hashes. He has very fluid/smooth change of direction in space. Against the run, he’s aggressive to the alley and explodes into ball-carriers. He can really unlock his hips on contact. Overall, McNeil-Warren is a bouncy, twitchy athlete with Pro Bowl potential.
Thieneman was a versatile chess piece in Oregon’s defense. He lined up in the box, in the deep half and over the slot. When he’s aligned in the back end, he can anticipate and range over the top to find and play the ball. He has excellent closing speed and takes good routes. He shows a fluid, smooth pedal when aligned in the slot. He’s quick to plant/drive on throws in front of him and he’s a reliable tackler most of the time. He will occasionally fail to break down and have a fly-by missed tackle. Against the run, he trusts his eyes and explodes into the alley. Overall, Thieneman does a lot of different tasks at a very high level. His skill set is highly coveted around the NFL.
Cooper is one of my favorite players to study in this year’s draft. He’s strong, reliable and explosive. He uses his lower-body strength to run through press coverage and he’s a loose/fluid route runner. He plays without fear in the middle of the field, making combat catches look easy. He can really pluck the ball and stays grounded through the catch on crossers. Also, he can elevate and play above the rim (SEE: game-winner against Penn State) when necessary. After the catch, he has the power to break tackles and enough speed to pull away. Sources at the school rave about his makeup and competitiveness. Overall, Cooper fits the exact model of wideouts finding immediate success in the NFL.
Tyson is an explosive receiver with a lot of "wow" plays littered throughout his tape. He is a very fluid mover, and he incorporates a variety of releases and general creativity into his route-running. He has suddenness off the line and out of breaks down the field. He will weave and get cornerbacks off balance before exploding away from them. He makes some incredible catches on deep balls; he tracks the ball with ease over the shoulder and can almost hover in the air waiting for it to come down. After the catch, he has some wiggle to make defenders miss and excellent speed to pull away. Durability was an issue throughout his college career -- that's the only factor keeping him from a higher grade/projection.
McCoy had an outstanding 2024 season but missed the entire '25 campaign due to an ACL tear. He is at his best in press coverage, effectively landing his one-hand jam while maintaining balance to stay on the hip and mirror. He is always under control with his movement. In zone coverage, he will set traps, knowing he can sink back and recover to make plays on the ball. His ability to elevate and play the ball is impressive. He is a capable tackler in space, but he lacks the physicality and effort to be a force player against the run. He was consistently dominant in 2024, except in the playoff game against Ohio State, where Jeremiah Smith beat him for a touchdown on a fade and drew a penalty in the end zone. Overall, McCoy has the speed, movement and ball skills to start Day 1.
Miller lined up at right tackle for the Tigers. A high school wrestler, the iron man started 54 games at Clemson. He has ideal size, length and strength for the position. In pass protection, he has enough quickness to cover up speed rushers off the edge. He uses his length and strong hands to latch and control defenders. He can sink his weight and anchor down against power rushers. He plays with awareness to pick up twists and stunts. In the run game, he can generate movement on down blocks and he always strains to finish. When working up to linebackers, he’s effective on a single track but struggles to redirect and wall off defenders in space. Overall, Miller has the ideal profile for a starting NFL right tackle.
Hood has average size but excellent play speed and toughness. In press, he is patient, staying on balance before using his hands to redirect at the line of scrimmage. He is fluid to turn, open up and mirror underneath. He has plenty of speed to carry vertical routes. From off coverage, he trusts his eyes and is efficient with his plant-and-drive on balls in front. Hood is consistently in position down the field -- he can locate and play the ball -- but will get grabby at times when the ball is in the air. He is more than willing against the run, fighting through blockers and serving as a reliable tackler in space. Overall, Hood is a complete player and should be a very solid starter immediately at the next level.
Freeling was the full-time starter at left tackle for the Bulldogs last season. He has ideal size, bend and agility for the position. In pass protection, he’s quick out of his stance. He bends easily and can smoothly redirect versus counter rushers. When he lands his punch, he can steer and control defenders. However, if he gives up his chest, he will get tugged/pulled. He needs to gain more core strength to eliminate that problem. In the run game, he can roll his hips, latch and control defenders. He’s excellent on combo blocks, attacking the hip of the DT before peeling off to wall off linebackers. Freeling battled through injuries in 2025, but he was playing his best late in the year. If he can continue to add strength, he has starting-LT ability.
Boston is a big-framed wideout with exceptional ball skills and production. He lines up both outside and in the slot. He uses his upper-body strength to power through press coverage. He is a long strider and understands how to use his big body to wall off defenders at all three levels. He is an outstanding ball winner. He has a huge catch radius and can play above the rim in the red zone. He makes some outstanding catches (SEE: the Colorado State and Michigan games). After the catch, he relies more on physicality than finesse to create extra yardage. Overall, Boston's skill set is very similar to Courtland Sutton's when the two-time Pro Bowler was coming out of SMU.
Proctor is an enormous tackle prospect. He has excellent feet and agility for a big man. In pass protection, he has an explosive first step and keeps defenders off his chest. He can sink his weight and stall bull rushers. He will occasionally react late off the snap, which has led to some short-corner loses. In the run game, he can uncoil his hips on contact and displace defenders. He excels on down blocks, washing defenders down the line of scrimmage. He was used as a skill player on occasion at Alabama and even caught a quick screen against Georgia -- that speaks to his athleticism. Overall, Proctor will need to manage his weight to stay at tackle, but he has the most upside of any blocker in this draft.
Concepcion is an undersized receiver with elite burst and inconsistent hands. His speed jumps off the screen. You can see it right off the snap: He uses a quick jab step and then explodes down the field. He creates massive separation against quality competition. He hauls in a lot of quick-hitters (bubbles, slants and shallow crossers). His hands have been the biggest issue; he has too many concentration drops. When he does finish the catch, he is dynamic with the ball in his hands. His transition from catch to run is immediate and explosive. The teams I've talked to aren't concerned about the knee scope he underwent in March. Overall, Concepcion is an intriguing player who needs to decrease his drop rate.
Mesidor was a highly productive edge rusher for the Hurricanes. He has an ideal frame, relentless motor and pass-rush instincts. Against the pass, his game is more about power than pure speed. He will shake/bull OTs, knock their hands off and push/pull for pressures. Once he creates some separation, he can corner and bend toward the quarterback. When he’s allowed to rush inside over guards, he wins very early in the down. He never stops working his hands and refuses to stay blocked. Against the run, he has enough length and a powerful enough base to firmly set the edge against OTs and consistently annihilate TEs. Overall, Mesidor is a better version of 2025 second-round pick Nic Scourton.
Parker is an intriguing edge rusher with the versatility to slide inside. He had a monster 2024 campaign (11 sacks) but saw his production drop off this past season (five sacks). He is a rugged pass rusher with a powerful shake/bull move coming off the edge. He can jolt blockers with his hands before separating and closing the distance with the quarterback. He doesn’t have an elite burst when rushing outside, but his quickness plays better when he rushes inside. Against the run, he can generate knock-back power at the point of attack and he’s adept at keeping opponents’ hands off his frame. Overall, Parker wasn’t quite as impactful in 2025, which ultimately could lead to a real value selection for his drafting team, but he did help himself with a strong week at the Senior Bowl.
Howell is an undersized edge rusher with outstanding twitch, tenacity and production. He lacks ideal length, but it didn't cause him problems in the games I studied. As a pass rusher, he wins in a variety of ways. He can win early with speed, rush with power or use his instincts to counter when OTs overset outside. He plays with a nice blend of violence and awareness. Against the run, he can roll his hips and utilize leverage to set the edge. He has the burst to knife through to make plays behind the line of scrimmage and he chases with outstanding effort on the back side. I know he lacks prototypical measurements, but a smart team will set that aside and add an energetic force off the edge.
Faulk is a versatile defensive lineman with an ideal frame and length. He aligned up and down the front in Auburn’s scheme. He lacks ideal twitch and explosion, but he’s a very loose, fluid mover. As a pass rusher, he doesn’t have an elite get-off but still finds ways to win with a swooping arm-over or steady pocket push. He doesn’t always have a plan, which impacts his production. Against the run, he can stack and hold the point of attack because of his length and balance. He’ll shoot gaps at times and provide penetration to force negative plays. His effort is good, and coaches rave about his character/work ethic. Overall, I was hoping he would play with more ferocity, but there’s a lot to dream about with his potential.
Lomu lined up at left tackle for the Utes. He has an ideal frame with room to add more weight/strength. In pass protection, he has average foot quickness and plays a little upright. Yet, he consistently stays square and does a nice job reworking his hands to avoid allowing defenders to pry open his shoulder. He has excellent feel and awareness against stunts/games. In the run game, he lacks knock-back power, but he fits up cleanly and stays attached. He takes proper angles to the second level and stays off the ground. Overall, Lomu does need to add some core strength, but he has the rest of the ingredients to be a solid starting tackle at the next level.
Iheanachor is a raw, talented right tackle. He moved with his family to Los Angeles from Nigeria when he was 13 years old. He played soccer and basketball growing up, but he didn’t play football in high school. He started playing football in junior college and rapidly developed. His tape isn’t perfect, but it’s full of clues hinting he could end up being one of the best offensive linemen in this year’s draft class. In pass pro, he jumps out of his stance and stays square. He is often late to punch, exposing his chest, but he still has the strength to absorb and anchor. He’s very athletic to redirect and smother counter moves. In the run game, he has knock-back power. He moves well on pulls and second-level blocks. It might take a little time, but Iheanachor has the raw tools to develop into a high-level starter. He showed a lot of promise at the Senior Bowl.
Allen is a productive, intelligent playmaker. He plays bigger than his listed size (6-foot-1, 235 pounds). Against the run, he has good instincts/awareness. He can thud off offensive guards or play over the top of them. He flies around the field with outstanding effort. He’s an explosive striker on ball-carriers with a high batting average as a tackler. He has some tightness, which shows up in coverage, but he has enough speed to run with TEs and RBs. He’s instinctive as a zone dropper. Sources at Georgia rave about his character, leadership and communication skills. Allen should be a steady, reliable force very early in his pro career.
McDonald has excellent size and strength for the DT position. He’s at his best against the run. He can press out blocks and disengage with violent torque. He’s very firm and stout, collecting tackles from guard to guard. He doesn’t offer much impact as a lateral chase player. As a pass rusher, he flashes some pocket push but lacks twitch and polish to consistently win. He’s more of a steady force than a dynamic playmaker. Overall, McDonald will provide value on run downs, but he needs to develop a better plan of attack as a pass rusher.
Price is a compact running back with terrific vision and balance. He split carries with Jeremiyah Love in Notre Dame’s offense. Price is a patient runner, letting blocks develop before bursting through the line of scrimmage. He runs low to the ground and has supreme contact balance. He is adept at stepping through low tackles and can make defenders miss in space. Price has reliable hands, but Love handled the bulk of the pass-catching duties out of the backfield. In pass protection, Price is quick to identify blitzers and closes the distance before launching into the defender. He has suffered fumble issues (three inside the opposition’s 10-yard line in 2025). He provides home run ability as a kickoff returner, taking two for touchdowns in 2025. Overall, Price is overshadowed by his former teammate (Love), but the Notre Dame product has NFL-starter traits.
Johnson has excellent height, bulk and movement skills for his position. In press coverage, he doesn’t use his hands to reroute the receiver, but he has very quick feet and he’s fluid to open up/run. He will mix in some bail technique, where he’ll turn his back toward the sideline, run and stay on top of wideouts. He’s at his best in off coverage, where he shows excellent eyes/instincts to trigger on throws in front of him. He’s natural in finding and playing the ball. Johnson is extremely tough and aggressive to fill versus the run. He’s a dependable tackler in space and he flashes burst/closing ability as a blitzer. He had an up-and-down week at the Senior Bowl, but he rebounded with an outstanding NFL Scouting Combine performance. Coaches at SDSU rave about his character and toughness.
Simpson is a slightly undersized quarterback with sound mechanics, touch and accuracy. He primarily operated out of the shotgun at Alabama. He has quick feet in his setup and marries his feet with his eyes to stay on platform as a passer. He has a compact delivery and enough arm strength to make all the throws. He does have some issues when the pocket collapses, as he gets sped up and the ball can take off down the field. He is a good athlete and throws well on designed boots and roll-outs. His play tailed off at the end of the 2025 season while he battled a couple different injuries which limited practice time, according to sources at the school. His limited number of starts (15, all in this past season) is also a concern. Overall, Simpson has the skill set to develop into a functional NFL starter, but it might require some patience.
Hill is a fluid mover with outstanding size and speed. Against the run, he isn’t physical to take on blockers, but he has excellent quickness and change of direction to work around them or avoid them altogether. His instincts and speed put him in position to make a lot of plays. He has outstanding closing speed from the back side. In pass coverage, his change of direction is elite. He can use his burst to make tackles underneath. He has the agility to match up with the athletic tight ends he’ll face at the next level. He’s a reliable, chest-up tackler. He’s also a superb blitzer, relying on speed to pressure quarterbacks. Overall, Hill isn’t an overly violent/aggressive player, but his athleticism is an asset at the position.
Terrell is an undersized cornerback with tremendous quickness and instincts. He projects best as a nickel at the next level. I love his feisty, competitive play style. He utilizes his quick feet and smooth change of direction to match up in the slot. He stays in position with great movement skills and body control. He has excellent eyes and closing speed in underneath zone coverage. He isn't as effective on the outside, where his lack of size shows up on go balls, and he'll get walled off on slants by bigger-bodied receivers. He is very aggressive to fill vs. the run game. He is also a stellar blitzer (SEE: the Georgia Tech game, where he runs over a tight end to make a TFL/forced fumble). He's always talking and provides energy on the field. Overall, this is an ideal nickel starter on Day 1.
Woods is a thick, square DT prospect with fabulous quickness and violent hands. As a run defender, he can hold the point of attack when blockers are lined up over his nose. He uses his leverage and lower-body strength to absorb blocks and hold his ground. He has lateral range to make plays outside the tackle box, and I applaud his effort to chase downfield. He does struggle when facing down blocks, as he can get wiped down the line of scrimmage. As a pass rusher, his lack of length is an issue at times. He lets blockers get into his chest and stall his charge. When he can land his hands first, he pushes the pocket. He also flashes a nasty club/rip move. Overall, Woods isn’t a steady/consistent player game in and game out, but his flashes are very intriguing.
Lawrence has ideal size, length and twitch for his position. He’s at his best rushing from a loose alignment off the edge. He explodes off the line and can rip through the outside arm of the offensive tackle before bursting toward the quarterback. He has shock in his hands to uproot and unnerve blockers. If his initial charge is stopped, he keeps reworking his hands to free himself. He can flatten at the top of his rush and finish. Lawrence isn’t as effective when he’s aligned underneath the inside shoulder of the offensive tackle. Against the run, he’s at his best on the back side, where he can fly down the line to make tackles. He can set the edge on the front side, but he’s inconsistent in shedding blocks. Overall, Lawrence is a dynamic talent with the upside to emerge as one of the better pass rushers in the draft class.
Hunter is a thick, wide-bodied defensive tackle. He was a dominant run defender at Texas Tech and flashed upside as a pass rusher. Against the run, he can bend and leverage single blocks before chucking them aside and collecting tackles. He is aware to defeat cut-off blocks and never gets knocked off the ball. He has outstanding lateral range and will occasionally shoot a gap for a TFL. As a pass rusher, he flashes a quick club/swim move, but he’s raw in that department. He plays too upright and peeks instead of firing off the ball. To see his potential, watch the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against Oregon. He was dominant. Overall, Hunter has a high floor because of his run-stuffing ability and there’s room for growth in the passing game.
Rodriguez is an off-ball linebacker with outstanding instincts, playmaking ability and intangibles. He’s a dominant player against the run, sorting through the muddy box to locate ball-carriers and bring them to the ground. He finds a lane and attacks with inside-out leverage. He’s a tackle for loss machine. His lateral range is excellent, too. In pass coverage, he’s best utilized as a zone dropper. He relies on his awareness/feel for the game to position himself for interceptions and pass breakups. In man coverage, he does have some issues when he’s asked to stop/start and mirror. He has a unique ability to punch the ball away as a tackler, leading to 13 career forced fumbles, including seven last season. Overall, Rodriguez is polished and equipped to make an immediate impact.
Cisse is a fast, twitchy cover corner. He primarily lined up outside at South Carolina. He usually played with his back turned to the sideline, allowing him to see through the wideout to the quarterback. He plays with vision, which allows him to use his elite speed to close space and make plays on the ball. He is a loose, fluid athlete. He’s not physical in press coverage, though. He carries his hands low and relies on his quick feet to mirror and match. I’d like to see him play with more aggression against the run. He gave up some plays in the games I studied, but it appeared to be more of a focus issue than any physical limitation.
Thomas is an instinctive and physical edge defender. He lacks ideal height/length/bulk for the position, but he is a difference-maker. As a pass rusher, he covers a lot of ground with his first three steps and has multiple ways to win. A widen/bull rush and swipe-and-rip are some of his favorite moves. He draws a lot of attention from extra blockers and still manages to disrupt the passer. Against the run, his lack of length wasn’t an issue in the games I studied. He’s firm at the point of attack and refuses to stay blocked. He plays with maniacal energy and effort. He was asked to drop into coverage at times and looked stiff in his change of direction. Overall, Thomas doesn’t fit the prototype, but I believe he’ll be a valuable NFL starter.
Young is a big, powerful rusher with excellent length and competitiveness. He’s a little bit of a herky-jerky mover, but he has heavy hands to jolt blockers and create knock-back pop. He destroys tight ends assigned to block him. He lacks an elite get-off, but he has a knack for finishing once he gets to the top of his rush. He can slide inside and rush over guards in sub situations. He’s very firm and stout at the point of attack in the running game. He plays with tremendous effort against both the run and the pass. He capped off a solid season with a strong showing at the Senior Bowl. Overall, Young isn’t the most dynamic athlete, but he’s a physical presence on the edge and has three-down value.
Miller has ideal size and average length for his position. He aligned up and down the line in Georgia’s defense. He’s at his best utilizing his quickness on the interior. As a pass rusher, he has a quick first step and offers swipe/club moves. He needs to do a better job of connecting his feet and hands. He gets segmented, stopping his feet when he throws his hands. He’s more disruptive than productive in the games I studied. Against the run, he makes plays on slants by using his quickness. He chases with speed and effort from the back side. He will occasionally get caught/turned and dumped at the point of attack because of balance issues. Overall, Miller still needs development, but he’s a gifted athlete in an ideal frame.
Rutledge has excellent size and length for his position. He shows great awareness in the run game, fitting up consistently and straining to finish. He’s able to eliminate linebackers when he climbs to the second level. He sets a firm anchor in pass protection, as well. There’s a nastiness to his overall play demeanor, and it’s hard to find holes in his game. He plays with a lot of toughness and intensity, which will endear him to offensive line coaches. Rutledge should be a plug-and-play starter at guard in the NFL.
Stukes is a rangy, versatile defensive back with the ability to play outside, in the slot or as a single-high safety. He’s a little older as a sixth-year senior, but he’s very twitchy and explosive, tying for the lead in the broad jump (10-foot-10) and posting the third-fastest 40-yard dash (4.33 seconds) among safeties at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. He can find and play the ball, with seven interceptions and 29 pass breakups in his college career. He’s a reliable tackler. He receives excellent reviews for his character and intelligence, as well. Stukes possesses a skill set teams are coveting after watching the Seahawks win a Super Bowl utilizing similar players in the secondary last season.
Bernard is a strong, sturdy wideout. He was utilized in a variety of alignments in the Crimson Tide offense, taking snaps out wide, in the slot, at running back and as a Wildcat quarterback. His quickness is a weapon off the line and at the top of routes. He can separate underneath and has strong hands to attack the ball. He tracks the ball well down the field, too. Bernard is at his best with the ball in his hands. He’s quick, elusive and strong to generate yards after the catch. His speed is good but not elite, and he lacks a home run gear to pull away from pursuit. I love his toughness and competitiveness as a blocker. Bernard should earn a spot as a quality starting slot receiver early in his NFL career.
Ponds is a bit of an outlier because of his size (5-foot-8 5/8, 182 pounds), but teams should not ignore the production (seven INTs and 32 pass breakups in three college seasons), play style and demeanor. He’s always in phase at all three levels, and he plays bigger than his size at the catch point because of his leaping ability (led all CBs at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine with a 43 1/2-inch vertical). He’s a very fluid mover who trusts his eyes and is quick to trigger. He reminds me of Aaron Glenn, who made three Pro Bowls in his 15 NFL seasons before going on to become head coach of the Jets. Ponds can compete outside despite being undersized -- he’s played outside against elite competition and more than held his own -- but I think he fits best inside at the next level.