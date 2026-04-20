Eric Edholm 2026 NFL mock draft 3.0: Giants double down on Buckeyes; Cowboys make bold choice at LB

The Giants just sent DT Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals in exchange for the No. 10 overall pick. Is that blockbuster deal a sign of things to come on Thursday night in Pittsburgh? I think some activity will happen when the picks start flying, but I don't have a strong feeling about what those specific moves will look like -- so I'm playing my final mock draft of 2026 straight and not projecting any trades. I also know this might not be the most talent-laden Round 1 of all time, but plenty of interesting developments could unfold. Here's a reasonable guess as to how it might all play out.