Eric Edholm 2026 NFL mock draft 3.0: Giants double down on Buckeyes; Cowboys make bold choice at LB

The Giants just sent DT Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals in exchange for the No. 10 overall pick. Is that blockbuster deal a sign of things to come on Thursday night in Pittsburgh? I think some activity will happen when the picks start flying, but I don't have a strong feeling about what those specific moves will look like -- so I'm playing my final mock draft of 2026 straight and not projecting any trades. I also know this might not be the most talent-laden Round 1 of all time, but plenty of interesting developments could unfold. Here's a reasonable guess as to how it might all play out.
Programming note: Tune in for live coverage of Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft beginning at 8 p.m. ET on April 23 on NFL Network, NFL+, the NFL Channel, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.
I'd love to see the Raiders swing back with their second pick (No. 36 overall) to grab a receiver or O-lineman to give Mendoza a stronger offensive supporting cast.
When I saw reports that the Jets canceled David Bailey's top-30 visit, I interpreted that to mean they've already found their guy in Reese. There could be a learning curve for the hybrid defender, but his upside is special.
This one doesn't feel set to me, with OT Francis Mauigoa looking like another possible option, while trading down would, I'd think, be the ultimate dream. But Bailey would add another rush threat to what should be a terrific Cardinals front.
The obvious fit here, between prospect, need and draft position, is too strong for me to ignore. Plenty more needs to be knocked out on Tennessee's roster, but Love could be a stud alongside Cam Ward.
When John Harbaugh -- who typically never attends pro days -- showed up to Ohio State's event, I knew New York had eyes for a Buckeye; I just didn't know which one. The Giants scoop up Styles here, but in this mock, they're not done mining the Columbus football factory ...
There will be runs at both receiver and tackle, so the Browns need to play this carefully. I personally think they're going Tate with the first of their two picks in Round 1, but an OT wouldn't stun me.
Delane is a D.C.-area prospect who fills a need, returning home a more polished corner than when he left Virginia Tech for LSU. That said, I'm sure Commanders general manager Adam Peters would love to trade down if a decent offer were to materialize.
Do the Saints go for defense or someone who can help Tyler Shough? I'm leaning in the latter direction. Though Tyson carries considerable injury risk, he's also a potential star opposite Chris Olave.
If the Chiefs have long-term worries about Josh Simmons, who missed nine games as a rookie last year, adding another tackle makes a lot of sense. Mauigoa is strong and coordinated and is a finisher on tape.
If Jordyn Tyson is here on Thursday, I think the Giants take him. GM Joe Schoen reportedly had dinner with the Arizona State wideout a couple days before the Dexter Lawrence trade netted New York this extra first-round pick. If Tyson is gone, like in this simulation, Big Blue can double down on Buckeyes, with Downs providing an excellent upgrade to the secondary.
This was not how I imagined it playing out when I sat down to hammer out this mock, but pass rush remains a need for the Dolphins. The reduced relocation costs for the Miami native and ex-Hurricane are an unexpected benefit.
I think Dallas would love to move down in this situation; perhaps the Jets would be willing to come up for a receiver. Whether they snag Faulk here or a few picks lower, he would be a very respectable addition to a defensive front in need of more reinforcements.
I agree with Daniel Jeremiah that Cooper fits what the Rams seek in their receivers. With neither Puka Nacua -- who entered rehab this offseason and is the subject of a civil lawsuit -- nor Davante Adams under contract beyond 2026, this is almost a necessity.
The Ravens have questions along their offensive line for the present and future, and I've spoken with people from some teams who think Fano is a potential five-position prospect. This is an easy match of skill and play style to the team, as well.
Zac Robinson used a lot of 12 personnel as the Falcons' offensive coordinator last year. Now that he's occupying that role for Tampa, Robinson could bring that package with him, with Sadiq and Cade Otton at tight end. There's no pass rusher or linebacker available to move me off this pick.
Lemon would be a great fit as a high-volume slot receiver for an offense that figures to lean on the run and the short pass game.
The Lions have to be prepared for the potential that Freeling -- who started just 18 games in college -- will have some humbling moments during his development, but having a high-ceiling tackle come to them at this spot feels like nearly a best-case scenario.
The connection between this highly touted DB and the safety-needy Vikings has seemed obvious since early in the pre-draft process, and I don't see a stronger option. Maybe if this were a better DT class, I’d have considered someone from that position.
The Panthers need insurance at a few spots on the line, and they can use Proctor's rookie season to develop him as a future starter at tackle or guard.
Every self-respecting mock requires one out-of-left-field pick, and this is it. While the fit between Dallas and Rodriguez might be clear, I have not seen him mocked this high in Round 1 before.
I think this pick would go over well with Steelers fans attending the draft in Pittsburgh, considering how many of them probably support Penn State, too. Ioane would likely start Day 1, taking the vacancy left by Isaac Seumalo's departure in free agency.
I've mostly slotted pass rushers and O-line help to the Chargers, but they also could use a corner. McCoy's medical evaluation is tricky after he missed all of 2025 with an ACL tear, and I don't know how the Bolts view him from a risk standpoint, but a slip from the top half of Round 1 wouldn't stun me, given how he didn't return to full football action until recently, more than a year after suffering the injury.
Miller checks a lot of boxes with his size (6-foot-6 3/4, 317 pounds) and experience (54 college starts), and the Eagles have to continue reinforcing their offensive line. This could be Lane Johnson's 2027 replacement.
There are some rough edges to his game, but Iheanachor is the kind of ascending, young, athletic offensive lineman that the Browns typically seek. They could even try him at left tackle.
I think GM Ryan Poles will work the phones for a move down, but Woods fits the need for an inside penetrator -- and I am sure Ben Johnson can find a use for him on offense, as well.
I thought long and hard about giving the Bills a pass rusher here, and trading down might be their first choice, but I think they can roll the dice on another offensive weapon and go defense later.
Pass rush is an area the Niners need to address at some point, but having insurance on the offensive line matters, too. Lomu can be penciled in as the starter-in-waiting behind Trent Williams. The star left tackle just ended his contract standoff with the team, but he still turns 38 in July.
He's a bit penalty-prone and destined to play inside, but Bisontis would give the Texans another capable blocker up front.
After going with an offensive player at No. 9 overall, the Chiefs fill a big need on defense, snagging a press-man corner with clear upside. The feisty, competitive temperament Hood shows on tape also fits K.C.'s mold.
The Dolphins use the pick they acquired from Denver in exchange for Jaylen Waddle on a different type of receiver. Boston is a long-framed, inside/outside target with great hands. He would be a good match with Miami's new QB, Malik Willis.
Hearing Eliot Wolf say he'd like to complement the edge group with some speed makes me think the Patriots will be fans of Lawrence, even if his run-defending needs work.
Seattle could go in any number of directions; for that matter, Johnson could end up going higher than this. If the corner lands with the 'Hawks, though, he'd be a great fit for their slightly weakened secondary.