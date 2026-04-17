2026 NFL Draft burning questions: No. 2 overall pick? First receiver selected? Ty Simpson's draft range?

Will Caleb Downs be the first top-10 safety since Jamal Adams?

No safety has cracked the top 10 since the Jets took Adams at No. 6 overall in 2017. But after thriving as the defensive quarterback for a pair of former NFL head coaches/defensive coordinators (Nick Saban at Alabama, Matt Patricia at Ohio State), Downs should be considered a top-10 lock, due to his instincts, intangibles and intelligence. The cerebral playmaker can line up anywhere within the triangle (deep-middle safety, box-area defender, slot cornerback), constantly barking out the checks and adjustments to his teammates in a scheme that utilizes "AFC" (automatic front and coverage) principles to effectively match up with opponents' formations and/or personnel groupings.

Although Downs' critics point to his lack of big-play production and average physical traits as reasons for a potential draft-day slide, those naysayers are missing out on the impact of his winning pedigree and championship standards. Moreover, Downs' versatility in the middle of the field will enable a defensive play-caller to utilize him as a Swiss Army knife to eliminate the opponent's best play or top player.

The Giants (picking at No. 5), Commanders (No. 7), Chiefs (No. 9) and Bengals (No. 10) should all be highly intrigued by Downs' mature, multipurpose game.

What is QB Ty Simpson's draft range?

The consensus QB2 of the 2026 class is one of the most polarizing prospects in the draft. A dropback passer with nearly flawless footwork and fundamentals, Simpson is a quarterback coach's dream as a talented technician with the instincts and awareness of a 10-year pro. The polished game makes sense, considering his father is a longtime college football coach. In his first year as Alabama's starting quarterback last season, Simpson sprinted out of the gates, throwing 21 touchdown passes against just one interception during the opening nine games, picking apart defenses with surgical precision. However, he came back to earth over the season's final six contests.

While the impressive early-season flashes make Simpson worthy of first-round consideration, the inexperience (15 total college starts), less-than-ideal physical traits and durability concerns due to his smaller stature undoubtedly make him a boom-or-bust prospect on some boards. Looking at teams' needs and his grade projection, Simpson should come off the board between the back half of the first round (Steelers at No. 21 would be the ceiling) and the middle of the second round (Jets at No. 44 would be the floor) as a top-50 selection.

Although Simpson frequently has been discussed as a first-round pick, the teams with obvious quarterback needs (the Jets, Cardinals and Steelers) must compare Simpson to a loaded 2027 quarterback class. With the recent struggles of inexperienced quarterbacks looming large in draft meeting rooms -- Anthony Richardson, Trey Lance, Dwayne Haskins, Mitchell Trubisky and Mark Sanchez each had fewer than 17 college starts before becoming first-round picks -- Simpson could fall out of the top 32 selections as a developmental quarterback prospect.

Will Akheem Mesidor's advanced age cause the edge rusher to slide down the board?

There has been a lot of pre-draft chatter about Mesidor's age, as the Miami standout turned 25 earlier this month, but it should not bury his draft stock.

Although his age could be viewed as a long-term concern -- some teams will see him as a one-contract guy who is less likely to command a big payday as a 30-year-old free agent following his rookie deal -- Mesidor's maturity and experience should enable him to make an immediate impact in Year 1. As a polished pass-rushing technician with a high-revving motor that enables him to outwork and outlast his opponents, Mesidor displays the tenacity and toughness needed to emerge as a double-digit sack artist in the NFL. Most importantly, he is a relentless competitor with the blue-collar mentality that makes him an intriguing option for teams looking for worker bees in the trenches.