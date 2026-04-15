Bucky Brooks' top five 2026 NFL Draft prospects by position 3.0: Carson Beck climbs QB rankings

With the 2026 NFL Draft just days away, here are my final rankings of the top five prospects at each major position in this year's class. Note that up/down arrows below reflect movement from my March rankings.
Programming note: Tune in for live coverage of Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft beginning at 8 p.m. ET on April 23 on NFL Network, NFL+, the NFL Channel, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.
QUARTERBACKS
The 2026 quarterback crop lacks the talent and depth of some recent classes, but there are a handful of passers with the potential to emerge as long-term starters. Presumptive No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza is a pro-ready playmaker with a knack for delivering pinpoint passes in the clutch. Although his résumé includes a Heisman Trophy and a national title, the Indiana standout must prove that his high IQ and quick processing skills can translate into spectacular production at the highest level. Ty Simpson heads toward the draft as one of the biggest wild cards in the class, based on his inexperience and struggles down the stretch in his only season as a college starter. Despite his exceptional instincts and awareness as a natural pocket passer, Simpson faces questions about his NFL readiness after making just 15 starts at Alabama. Carson Beck is a statuesque passer with plenty of big-game experience as the former leader of two championship-caliber programs (Georgia and Miami). While he is best suited for a managerial role as a pro, given his success as a college caretaker, evaluators could view him as a developmental QB1 who could eventually win as a starter. Garrett Nussmeier is a streaky, quick-rhythm passer with impressive touch, timing and anticipation. As the son of a veteran NFL coach (current Saints OC Doug Nussmeier), the LSU product plays the game like an experienced field general who has mastered the nuances of the scheme. Although his slender frame and substandard arm strength are concerns, he can overcome those physical deficiencies with his instincts and football intelligence. Drew Allar teases scouts with his prototypical physical dimensions, tools and arm talent. Despite some struggles, particularly in big games, the Penn State signal-caller will get a shot to grow into a QB1/QB2 as a developmental prospect with enticing potential.
RUNNING BACKS
Teams looking for running backs will have some intriguing options. Jeremiyah Love is the clear headliner as a top five overall player in this class. The Notre Dame product is the total package as a rugged runner with soft hands and polished pass-catching skills, giving him superstar potential in the NFL. And Love shared the Fighting Irish backfield with another talented individual. It is rare for a collegiate backup to garner RB1 consideration, but Jadarian Price is a unique prospect as a smooth back with explosive traits as a runner/returner. As a downhill rusher with outstanding vision and cutback ability, the Notre Dame playmaker is an intriguing Day 2 possibility. Emmett Johnson is flying under the radar in general draft discussion, but many scouts and coaches are smitten with his potential as a dynamic RB1. The Nebraska standout displays Josh Jacobs-like abilities as a runner/receiver with the ability to score from anywhere on the field. Although his "one-year wonder" production will give some evaluators pause, teams looking for an explosive lead back could fall in love. Jonah Coleman boasts a versatile, electric game. The 5-foot-8, 220-pounder flashes the quickness, burst and wiggle to emerge as a game-changer. Mike Washington Jr. has enticing potential as a big back with explosive speed and quickness. Although his production has not matched his physical tools or potential, the Arkansas product will pique the interest of coaches and scouts seeking a stout specimen with RB1/RB2 potential.
WIDE RECEIVERS
The 2026 wide receiver class lacks a true WR1, but there are several explosive pass catchers with the potential to earn Pro Bowl honors within their respective roles. Jordyn Tyson is a silky-smooth route-runner with outstanding ball skills and RAC (run after catch) ability. The 6-foot-2, 203-pounder makes a living coming down with difficult catches over the middle, exhibiting the toughness and concentration of a 10-year veteran, though he did have injury issues in college. Carnell Tate is an acrobatic playmaker with exceptional ball skills and ballerina-like body control. Tate steadily improved at Ohio State, refining his route-running skills while playing opposite a future first-rounder in Buckeyes superstar Jeremiah Smith. Chris Brazzell II is the vertical playmaking specialist every offense needs on the outside. The 6-4, 198-pounder possesses the speed, explosiveness and burst to punish opponents for dropping safeties into the box. Malachi Fields ran an underwhelming 4.61 40-yard dash at the combine, but the supersized pass catcher poses problems for undersized defenders on the outside. Standing 6-4 1/2 and 218 pounds with smooth route-running ability and sensational ball skills, the Notre Dame/Virginia product is a natural "X" receiver with the talent and potential to anchor a passing game. Denzel Boston is a big-bodied target with an ultra-physical game that overwhelms defensive backs on the perimeter. Although his separation quickness is a concern, the Washington standout routinely comes down with contested catches on jump balls and post-ups in the red zone.
SLOT RECEIVERS
The 2026 class of slot receivers features a collection of punt returners with explosive running skills. Makai Lemon is a dynamic offensive weapon with the potential to play inside or outside. As a polished route-runner with outstanding stop-start quickness and burst, the 5-11, 192-pound playmaker routinely turns short passes into big gains. Omar Cooper Jr. is a crafty pass catcher who plays the game like a seasoned vet. From his route-running ability to his ball skills and playmaking after the catch, the Indiana standout is a reliable WR2 with the potential to develop into a 1,000-yard receiver. Zachariah Branch is an explosive athlete offering big-play potential as a returner/gadget specialist. With speed to burn, the Georgia/USC product will carve out a long-term role as a YAC (yards after catch) specialist who torches opponents on screens, option routes and bubbles on the perimeter. KC Concepcion is a catch-and-run playmaker who dazzles as a slot receiver/punt returner due to his exceptional running skills. Although his issues with the "dropsies" are a concern, the Texas A&M product is a dynamic inside receiver who could flourish as a designated chain-mover between the hashes. Antonio Williams is an underrated offensive weapon with electric catch-and-run skills. A punt returner with jitterbug moves, Williams could shine as a WR3 in a scheme that extensively features quick-rhythm throws.
TIGHT ENDS
The NFL's transformation into a matchup league has made playmaking tight ends prized commodities in scouting circles. Kenyon Sadiq is a headache for opponents as an ultra-athletic pass catcher with the potential to align anywhere on the field. Possessing outstanding speed and quickness at 6-3 and 241 pounds, the Oregon standout is a matchup problem for linebackers and safeties between the hashes. With Sadiq's ability to routinely maul defenders in the run game, the No. 1 tight end prospect in this class could come off the board as a top-20 selection. Max Klare offers a well-rounded skill set as a "Y" tight end with outstanding hands, ball skills and playmaking ability. He is an A+ route-runner who excels as a catch-and-run specialist, while also showcasing rock-solid skills as a blocker. Dallen Bentley is a productive "Y" with soft hands and the superior size to create problems on the perimeter. Although he only has one year of solid production on his résumé, the Utah product possesses all of the traits coaches covet in a pass-catching tight end at the next level. Eli Stowers is a mismatch creator with the speed and athleticism to punish linebackers and safeties in one-on-one battles on the perimeter. Although Stowers' blocking skills are a concern, teams looking for a pass-catching wizard in a flex role could rate the Vanderbilt star at the top of the charts. Joe Royer is a natural H-back/flex tight end with big-play potential. The Cincinnati/Ohio State product dominates the middle of the field as a crafty route-runner with sticky hands and plus ball skills.
OFFENSIVE TACKLES
Teams looking for trench warriors will have plenty to choose from in the 2026 class. Although questions persist on whether there is a true franchise OT in the group, the mix of quality left and right tackles will enable teams to quickly rebuild their bookends. Spencer Fano is a barroom brawler possessing the athleticism and body control to thrive in any scheme. With polished technical skills as a run blocker and pass protector, the 6-6, 311-pounder is a top-10 player in this class. Francis Mauigoa is a mauler with the heavy hands and nasty temperament to dominate defenders at the point of attack. While the Miami product must play with better pad level, the 6-6, 329-pound junior is a Day 1 starter at right tackle. Caleb Lomu is a natural left tackle with the athleticism and movement skills to shadowbox elite pass rushers on the edge. The two-year starter must refine his run-blocking technique, but it is hard to find athletic bookends with elite footwork and movement skills. Kadyn Proctor is a massive edge blocker with the talent and potential to star at the next level. Although his weight issues could impact his play, there is no denying the Alabama star's talent and potential if he refines his game under a detail-oriented coaching staff. Monroe Freeling is an ultra-talented edge blocker with the physical tools to blossom into a franchise left tackle. The long-limbed blocker's elite movement skills and athleticism will prompt a team to draft him early despite his inexperience and need for skill refinement.
OFFENSIVE GUARDS
The talent and depth at offensive guard could lead to a late-Day 1/early-Day 2 run on the position. Olaivavega Ioane excels at bully ball at the point of attack, utilizing his violent hands and superior lower-body strength to maul opponents. With few defenders capable of matching the Penn State star's toughness and tenacity, teams could rate the 6-4, 320-pounder as a top-15 overall prospect in this class. Chase Bisontis is a talented technician with textbook footwork and fundamentals. The Texas A&M standout shadowboxes defenders like a heavyweight champion, utilizing stunning jabs and power maneuvers to win his battles. Emmanuel Pregnon is an ultra-physical blocker with a nasty temperament that routinely shows up in his phone booth battles. The Oregon standout is a mauler who sets the tone for the front with physicality and feistiness at the line of scrimmage. Keylan Rutledge is a designated bully at the line of scrimmage who excels in the pull/kick-out game. The Georgia Tech product routinely nails defenders on the move, displaying outstanding balance, body control and agility while executing blocks on the second level. Ar'maj Reed-Adams is a hulking road grader who wins with toughness and tenacity instead of technique. His pass-protection flaws are fixable, and the supersized Aggie could earn high marks from scouts as the best run blocker in the 2026 class.
CENTERS
This draft will feature a nice mix of starting-caliber centers who could come off the board by the end of Day 2. Connor Lew is an athletic pivot with the quick hands and feet to dance with defenders at the line of scrimmage as a position blocker. Logan Jones is a highly experienced prospect (50 starts at Iowa) who excels in a zone-based system. With his movement skills enabling him to effectively cut off linebackers at the second level, the Hawkeye could outplay his draft slot. Jake Slaughter is an effective box-out/screener at the point of attack, with the athleticism and agility to also lead around the corner on toss sweeps. The Florida product's versatility enables him to play effectively in zone or gap-based schemes. Sam Hecht is the type of agile center offensive coordinators covet in movement-based blocking schemes. Brian Parker II is a high-IQ blocker with positional flexibility, having spent his entire college career at tackle. But like his former Duke teammate Graham Barton, Parker is poised for a transition to the pivot in the pros. He's a technician with enough athleticism to effectively screen or shield defenders at the line.
DEFENSIVE TACKLES
Teams looking for an impact interior defender could find their desired run stopper or pass rusher in April. Peter Woods is an ultra-athletic defensive tackle with the athleticism and movement skills to explode through cracks in a "get up the field" defensive scheme. Despite the statistical drop-off in 2025, the Clemson standout is an athletic freak who could emerge as a superstar in the right system. Caleb Banks is a boom-or-bust prospect with the immense size, freakish talent and heavy hands to dominate opponents at the line of scrimmage. While injuries prevented him from putting together a statement-making 2025 campaign, the disruptive flashes at the Senior Bowl matched the performance from his junior season. Lee Hunter is a bit of a throwback as a supersized nose tackle with exceptional run-stopping skills. Hunter reminds me of Vince Wilfork, with his heavy hands and cat-like quickness posing problems for blockers at the point of attack. Kayden McDonald is a productive trench warrior who can play with force or finesse at the line of scrimmage. The Ohio State star is ideally suited to dominate as a run stopper but flashes enough pass-rush skill to develop into more than a pocket pusher on throwing downs. Christen Miller is a rugged interior defender with active hands and a nonstop motor. The 6-4, 321-pounder is a two-gap specialist with the knock-back power and agility to control the tackle-to-tackle box.
DEFENSIVE ENDS
At defensive end, the 2026 class features a series of rugged defenders with heavy hands. Rueben Bain Jr. is a relentless pass rusher with a competitive spirit that enables him to overcome length shortcomings (30 7/8-inch arm). Although he fails to match the prototype, the Miami standout's disruptive College Football Playoff run suggests he can win consistently as a pro pass rusher. Akheem Mesidor is a relentless power rusher whose game is built on violence and hustle. He whips opponents with an array of heavy-handed maneuvers (two-handed swipe and a club-dip-and-rip move) that overwhelm blockers unable to deal with his strength, power and relentlessness. Keldric Faulk is the kind of prototypically built edge defender whom defensive coordinators want to build around at the line of scrimmage. Despite his subpar sack production, the Auburn standout is a disruptive run defender with an unrefined pass-rush game that could blossom at the next level. Zion Young is a long, rangy edge rusher with a power-based game that could pop in the NFL. The 6-6, 262-pounder flashes an expansive toolbox with a diverse set of maneuvers (spin move, bull rush and shake-and-bake) that give opponents problems at the line of scrimmage. Derrick Moore is a bull-rush specialist with a rock-solid game that has steadily improved during his time at Michigan. The relentless defender wears opponents down with his heavy hands and consistent approach off the edge.
OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS
At outside linebacker, this draft offers a collection of high-motor players with impressive initial quickness and closing burst. Although the group lacks an elite playmaker, teams looking for a "LEO" will have plenty of candidates to choose from. David Bailey's superpowers as a speed-rushing demon will entice evaluators looking for a disruptive edge defender with sack production. While his simplistic approach and robotic moves might not translate to consistent dominance, it is hard to deal with the Texas Tech star's speed and explosiveness off the edge. Cashius Howell is a speed-rushing freak with explosive first-step quickness and a dazzling array of finesse maneuvers. The Texas A&M product overwhelms blockers with a dip-and-rip move and a shake-and-bake swipe that make him tough to neutralize on the edge. Though his substandard dimensions (30 1/4-inch arm length) are a concern, the high-motor defender will be a problem for offensive tackles at the next level. T.J. Parker is a high-motor pass rusher with heavy hands and a violent playing style. The Clemson standout overwhelms opponents with his strength and power, exhibiting an old-school game that results in persistent pressure off the edge. Gabe Jacas is climbing the charts as an energetic edge defender with speed, quickness and power. While his game lacks pizzazz, the Illinois product is a disruptive player at the point of attack with an array of power maneuvers that make him a nightmare to block in one-on-one matchups. R Mason Thomas is the junkyard dog that most defensive coordinators covet on the edges of a sub-package. He outworks opponents, utilizing a combination of speed rushes and power moves (bull rush) to harass quarterbacks on passing downs.
LINEBACKERS
The 2026 class of linebackers will provide defensive coordinators with several "see ball, get ball" playmakers to build around. Arvell Reese is a hybrid defender with splash-play potential as an off-ball linebacker who also possesses disruptive pass-rushing skills. As a spectacular athlete with a combination of speed, explosiveness and power that enables him to overwhelm blockers on dip-and-rip moves and violent speed-to-power maneuvers, the Ohio State star is the kind of player every defensive coordinator wants in his lineup. Speaking of the Buckeyes, Sonny Styles is a slippery run-and-chase linebacker with outstanding speed, quickness and range. Although he lacked eye-popping production in 2025, plenty of defensive play-callers will be enticed by the 6-5, 244-pounder's potential to emerge as an impact player in the NFL. CJ Allen is an old-school linebacker with a rugged game built on physicality and toughness. A box-area bully with outstanding instincts and awareness who started 29 games in three years at Georgia, Allen is a plug-and-play prospect who should make his mark immediately as a Day 1 starter. Anthony Hill Jr. is a "hit, run and cover" playmaker who flashes big-play potential as an off-ball linebacker with pass-rush skills. As a versatile player with a track record of turnover production, the Texas product should pique the interest of team builders looking for a chess piece to feature in the defensive scheme. Jacob Rodriguez has put together one of the most impressive on-field résumés of any defender in the draft, with a collection of eye-opening splash plays showcasing his impact potential. With his instincts, awareness and diagnostic skills enhancing his better-than-anticipated athleticism, the highly decorated linebacker is one of the hidden gems in the 2026 draft class.
CORNERBACKS
This prospect crop offers a collection of cover corners with the instincts, awareness and diagnostic skills to play in turnover-obsessed systems. Teams looking for a silky-smooth cover corner with the potential to win in the slot or out wide could target Mansoor Delane as a top-20 pick. The 6-foot, 187-pounder not only possesses a scheme-versatile game, but creative play-callers could build their call sheets around the LSU star's playmaking talents. Jermod McCoy is an instinctive ballhawk with outstanding diagnostic skills and anticipation in bump-and-run and shadow coverage. Despite missing the entire 2025 season while rehabbing from a torn ACL, the Tennessee star's 2024 tape is littered with impressive flashes that showcase his ability as a feisty and physical defender with big-play potential. Colton Hood is an ultra-competitive CB with a polished game that should make him a Day 1 starter when he enters the league. As a scheme-friendly cover man with a knack for making plays on the ball, the 6-foot, 193-pounder operates like a seasoned veteran on the island. Chris Johnson is a rock-solid cover corner with the size and athleticism to challenge receivers on the perimeter while utilizing bump-and-run or shadow techniques from depth. After dazzling at the combine as a top-notch athlete, the San Diego State standout is an ideal CB2 as a pro. Brandon Cisse is an unorthodox technician with a fearless approach that overwhelms some perimeter pass catchers. With a playing style that evokes memories of Josh Norman, the South Carolina product could make his way into Round 1 due to his mastery of the "shuffle and scoot" technique that enables him to shadow explosive pass catchers.
NICKELBACKS
This prospect pool has a mix of nickelbacks/star defenders with hybrid playmaking abilities that are showcased in blitzes and/or coverage. Avieon Terrell is a talented technician with the instincts, awareness and fundamentals to excel in any scheme. As a 31-game starter in a pro-like program, the Clemson product displays a knack for creating turnovers (eight forced fumbles and three interceptions in three college seasons) and should be viewed as a plug-and-play prospect on the draft board. Keionte Scott is a big-play machine as a nickel corner. A disruptive box-area player with elite blitz skills, as well as man-to-man and zone coverage abilities, Scott could provide an immediate spark as a designated playmaker around the line of scrimmage. D'Angelo Ponds is an undersized playmaker with the high-IQ, instincts and awareness to make an impact as a slot defender. The Indiana product excels at diagnosing routes and keying the quarterback's eyes to make timely plays on the ball in a zone-heavy scheme. Keith Abney II is a feisty player with outstanding instincts, awareness and ball skills. He flashes a knack for playmaking and is an excellent "see ball, get ball" defender with a nose for the football. Bud Clark piques the interest of scouts looking for an instinctive ballhawk with the versatility to play in the deep half or the slot. Despite his slender frame (6-1, 188 pounds), the TCU standout is a reliable tackler who is not afraid to mix it up.
SAFETIES
The NFL's transition to positionless football has forced scouts to spend more time evaluating defensive backs who are comfortable playing near the box as additional pass rushers or run stoppers. Caleb Downs is a menace near the middle of the field, displaying superb instincts, awareness and toughness, routinely taking on big backs in the hole. As Ohio State's designated traffic cop, the cerebral safety exhibited the communication skills to run the show from the deep middle. With the 6-foot, 206-pounder boasting A+ tackling skills on the perimeter, teams looking for an impact defender should pay close attention to the rugged center fielder with NFL bloodlines, as the younger brother of Colts WR Josh Downs. Dillon Thieneman is a talented center fielder with exceptional instincts, awareness and range. The 6-foot, 201-pounder attacks the ball in coverage, routinely picking off tipped or overthrown passes in his area. With coaches placing greater emphasis on turnovers, Thieneman's superior ball skills could make him a hot commodity in scouting circles. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is a rangy center fielder with outstanding awareness and ball skills. Although he specializes in protecting the deep middle, the Toledo product also shines as an aggressive box-area defender when deployed as a designed run stopper from the second level. Kyle Louis is the kind of hybrid box-area defender defensive coordinators covet as a sub-package centerpiece. The 6-foot, 220-pounder plays with the violence and physicality needed to stop running backs in their tracks, while also displaying the range, awareness and anticipation to attack underneath/intermediate throws. As teams begin to narrow their focus to role-specific defenders with significant upside, Louis' reputation as a splash-play specialist could move him up the charts. A.J. Haulcy is an underrated playmaker with magnificent ball skills and big-hit ability. As a high-IQ defender with superb instincts and anticipation, the LSU product has the potential to develop into a box-area bandit as a pro.