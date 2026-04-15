Bucky Brooks' top five 2026 NFL Draft prospects by position 3.0: Carson Beck climbs QB rankings

The 2026 quarterback crop lacks the talent and depth of some recent classes, but there are a handful of passers with the potential to emerge as long-term starters. Presumptive No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza is a pro-ready playmaker with a knack for delivering pinpoint passes in the clutch. Although his résumé includes a Heisman Trophy and a national title, the Indiana standout must prove that his high IQ and quick processing skills can translate into spectacular production at the highest level. Ty Simpson heads toward the draft as one of the biggest wild cards in the class, based on his inexperience and struggles down the stretch in his only season as a college starter. Despite his exceptional instincts and awareness as a natural pocket passer, Simpson faces questions about his NFL readiness after making just 15 starts at Alabama. Carson Beck is a statuesque passer with plenty of big-game experience as the former leader of two championship-caliber programs (Georgia and Miami). While he is best suited for a managerial role as a pro, given his success as a college caretaker, evaluators could view him as a developmental QB1 who could eventually win as a starter. Garrett Nussmeier is a streaky, quick-rhythm passer with impressive touch, timing and anticipation. As the son of a veteran NFL coach (current Saints OC Doug Nussmeier), the LSU product plays the game like an experienced field general who has mastered the nuances of the scheme. Although his slender frame and substandard arm strength are concerns, he can overcome those physical deficiencies with his instincts and football intelligence. Drew Allar teases scouts with his prototypical physical dimensions, tools and arm talent. Despite some struggles, particularly in big games, the Penn State signal-caller will get a shot to grow into a QB1/QB2 as a developmental prospect with enticing potential.