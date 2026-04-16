2026 NFL Draft: Six potential trades that could rock Round 1

Cowboys vault to No. 4 for rare athlete





The Cowboys defense cratered in the first year of the post-Micah Parsons era, allowing the most points (30.1) and passing yards per game (251.5) in the NFL last season. With two picks in the first round this year -- including one (No. 20 overall) from the Packers, thanks to the Parsons trade – it’s time to be aggressive in rebuilding a once-proud unit. I’d like to see Dallas trade all the way up to No. 4 -- the Titans are willing the move down, at least in this exercise – to get in front of the division-rival Giants and land a new franchise cornerstone in uber-athletic linebacker Sonny Styles, who is drawing comparisons to Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher. The price will undoubtedly be steep, but sitting back and waiting at No. 12 could prove costly in its own way, too.