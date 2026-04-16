2026 NFL Draft: Six potential trades that could rock Round 1

Trades will occur on the opening night of the 2026 NFL Draft. Last April, four moves were made during Round 1, with the Jaguars jumping up for Travis Hunter and the Giants jumping back in forJaxson Dart. In 2024, there were five trades on Thursday night, with a half dozen in '23.
As we hurtle toward the draft's opening night in Pittsburgh on Thursday, April 23, we asked our analysts to answer this question:
What trade do you want to see in Round 1?
Chargers send first-round pick to Giants for all-world DT
Three months into his tenure as Giants head coach, John Harbaugh has encountered his first dilemma, with superstar DT Dexter Lawrence asking to be traded. Immediately following Lawrence’s request, Harbaugh publicly stated the team’s desire to repair the relationship, but said “there’s business involved.” It appears that business has gone south, with NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reporting on Tuesday that the Giants have reached an impasse in extension talks with the three-time Pro Bowler. Maybe it’s time for John to pick up the phone and call his brother. For counsel? No, to make a deal! I'm thinking Jim Harbaugh could be interested in beefing up the Chargers' defensive front with a 6-foot-4, 340-pound game wrecker. And with cap space galore, Los Angeles can give Lawrence the new megadeal he craves. Is the No. 22 overall pick enough to get a deal done with New York? If not, the Bolts could toss in Quentin Johnston -- a name that’s drawn trade rumors this offseason -- as a sweetener for the WR-needy Giants.
Cowboys vault to No. 4 for rare athlete
The Cowboys defense cratered in the first year of the post-Micah Parsons era, allowing the most points (30.1) and passing yards per game (251.5) in the NFL last season. With two picks in the first round this year -- including one (No. 20 overall) from the Packers, thanks to the Parsons trade – it’s time to be aggressive in rebuilding a once-proud unit. I’d like to see Dallas trade all the way up to No. 4 -- the Titans are willing the move down, at least in this exercise – to get in front of the division-rival Giants and land a new franchise cornerstone in uber-athletic linebacker Sonny Styles, who is drawing comparisons to Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher. The price will undoubtedly be steep, but sitting back and waiting at No. 12 could prove costly in its own way, too.
Jets navigate their way to a wideout
I don’t think it will be a trade-heavy Round 1, but I’d like to see the Jets use some of their 2026 draft capital -- while leaving their 2027 trove alone -- to move up for a receiver. There are a few teams ahead of the Jets’ second first-rounder (No. 16 overall) that could be WR hunting, so the Jets could part with one of those second-round picks (Nos. 33 or 44) to maneuver up and land their guy. With so many teams wanting to move down, the price might not be prohibitive.
Lions go get Penei Sewell a bookend buddy
I would love to see Detroit move up in the first round from 17th overall to select offensive lineman Spencer Fano. His hard-nosed blocking fits the attitude Dan Campbell desires up front, and the Lions aren’t afraid to take chances on talented players with question marks -- like when they took Penei Sewell seventh overall in 2021 despite his below-standard length. I expect Detroit to give Fano a shot at right tackle -- with Sewell moving to the left side to replace Taylor Decker -- even though many project his move inside because of the prospect's sub-33 inch arms.
Bengals leap into top five for difference-making defender
Cincinnati needs to continue building its defense -- especially at the second level -- but might end up missing out on every useful blue-chip defensive prospect worthy of the 10th overall selection. The pressure is on Duke Tobin to make a splash on that side of the ball, especially with Joe Burrow openly expressing frustration with the team's (defensive) struggles over the last few years. Before the Giants' pick arrives at No. 5, Tobin works the phones to strike a deal to jump five spots, mortgaging the future for the right to draft a player who can start on Day 1. If it's an in-state star like Sonny Styles or Arvell Reese, that would be an added bonus.
Raiders double down on Hoosiers
There are a number of realistic trades that I could see happening in Round 1, but the move I want to see most? Give me the Raiders investing in their prospective franchise quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, by landing his favorite target from Indiana. If wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. is still on the board later in the first round, I'd love to see John Spytek maneuver up from Las Vegas' Round 2 slot (36th overall) to score a WR1 with prebuilt chemistry (and a fifth-year option). Top target for the move: Howie Roseman and the Eagles at No. 23, just ahead of the receiver-hungry Browns.