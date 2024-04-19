2024 NFL Draft: Who is the best non-quarterback in this year's class?

PICK: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State





﻿﻿Harrison is easily the surest bet of any player in this class. He’s an elite talent who played at a school that has produced a number of first-round picks at the position he plays. His father was a Hall of Fame receiver for the Colts, so the bloodlines are there as well. In fact, Harrison is so gifted that he decided against working out at the NFL Scouting Combine and his pro day, and he’s still likely to be a top-five pick. Sure, there are other exceptional receivers in this draft, namely Washington’s Rome Odunze and LSU’s Malik Nabers. None of them check as many boxes for potential stardom as Harrison, who might end up being the best overall player in this class.