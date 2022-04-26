2022 NFL Draft: Who is this year's can't-miss prospect?

DeAngelo Hall: Answering Hutchinson here makes a lot of sense, but I'm going with Iowa State running back Breece Hall, who is projected to come off the board late in the first or second round. He's going to be a tremendous player at the next level as a home-run hitter with good vision and dynamic play-making ability. I felt the same way about Jonathan Taylor in the 2020 draft and couldn't understand why he fell to the second round. Like Taylor, Hall is a guy who can tote the rock 25 times a game and be a pass-catching option as a matchup problem in the pass game.

Rhett Lewis: My can't-miss prospect is Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum. We could sit here and nitpick Linderbaum's arm length (31 1/8 inches), but let's not forget he was the most dominant center at the highest level of competition in college football. He is an exceptional technician at the position and possesses an extremely high football IQ. Linderbaum, who donated $30,000 from his NIL earnings last season to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, has the potential to be a multi-year Pro Bowler AND a Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner.