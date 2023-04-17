2023 NFL Draft: Which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be?

PICKS: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama; Sydney Brown, S, Illinois





Gibbs gets lost in the Bijan Robinson hype, and while the Texas back is great, Gibbs is better, in my opinion. He is so explosive with the ball in his hands and will contribute on all three downs as a pass-catching threat. The Alvin Kamara comparison is spot on, as Gibbs will step right in as a versatile asset and Day 1 starter for the team who drafts him. Brown, my favorite defensive player in this draft, also deserves to hear his name called on Day 1. He's instinctive, possessing exceptional ball skills and the physicality to make plays near the line of scrimmage.