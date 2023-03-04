2023 NFL Scouting Combine: What We Learned during Saturday's activities in Indianapolis

3) Top OL prospect: Arm length isn't the end all be all. Ranked as NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's top offensive lineman and No. 7 overall prospect entering the combine, Peter Skoronski is known as a refined technician on the field. Fittingly, the Northwestern product also displays polish at the podium.

The first-team All-American deftly served as Northwestern's starting left tackle for his entire three-year career in Evanston, but the pre-draft debate is whether Skoronski would be better as a guard in the NFL. Asked about a potential position switch during his combine podium session on Saturday, Skoronski shared the diplomatic interactions he's been having with NFL teams in Indianapolis.

"No one has really sat me down and been like, 'Oh, you can't play tackle for us.' Teams have just kind of asked me where I see myself," Skoronski explained. "I've said that I'm a tackle, I can play tackle, but more than willing to play anywhere. Teams have talked about versatility, for sure, too, so if I'm moving to guard, I'm happy to do that.

"No one has really boxed me in, which I'm pretty pleased about."

Why would anyone box in the 2022 Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year? While Northwestern lists Skoronski at 6-4 and 315 pounds, he lacks prototypical length in his frame. For his part, Skoronski respectfully disagrees with this being a disqualifying characteristic when it comes to NFL edge-blocking.

"The arm-length number doesn't really determine a great player, a great blocker," Skoronski said. "Some of my issues that have been chalked up to arm length are really just technical things that I can work on and try to fix, so I'm not really concerned about that. From what I can gather, a lot of teams aren't really, either.

"You win blocks with your feet, really -- that's always been my philosophy."

Described by Jeremiah as "a steady, reliable tackle prospect," Skoronski certainly has the pedigree for success on Sundays. His grandfather, Bob Skoronski, won five NFL championships and two Super Bowls as a Pro Bowl left tackle for Vince Lombardi's Packers.

"He's sort of been my football mentor, idol, you know, ever since I was born," Skoronski said, before later crediting his grandpa with one of his signature strengths: "My personal philosophy while playing is quickness out of my stance -- that's actually something I learned from my grandfather, a trait that he sort of passed on to me."

Skoronski's predecessor on the blind side at Northwestern, Rashawn Slater, faced similar questions prior to the 2021 draft about whether his lack of prototypical length would prevent him from excelling as an NFL bookend. Then, after being selected by the Los Angeles Chargers with the No. 13 overall pick, he went out and made the Pro Bowl as a rookie left tackle.

"I've always watched Rashawn Slater," Skoronski said. "I have such a close relationship with him, so I've learned so much from him personally that I'd like to say that I kind of comp to him a little bit."