2023 NFL Scouting Combine: What We Learned during Saturday's activities in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS -- Saturday marks the third day of on-field events and fourth day of prospect press conferences at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends are working out, while offensive linemen and running backs spent the morning at the podiums. Here are the biggest things we learned from the day's events.
1) Top QB prospect Young weighs in. Alabama QB Bryce Young officially measured in at 5-foot-10 1/8 and 204 pounds, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport link-placeholder-0] from the [2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
Widely expected to be one of the top quarterbacks selected, Young would be the lightest first-round passer since at least 2003, per NFL Research. Among Round 1 QBs in recent years, the closest size comps are Kyler Murray (5-10, 207 pounds), who was the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and Johnny Manziel (6-0, 207 pounds), who was drafted 22nd overall in 2014.
On Friday, Young met with combine media and respectfully downplayed his lack of height and slighter build.
"I've been this size, respectfully, my whole life," Young said. "I know who I am. I know what I can do."
While Young apparently isn't throwing at the combine, he's expected to do so at one of Alabama's two pro days in the coming weeks.

1) Will combine 40 record fall? Michigan cornerback DJ Turner II currently sits on the throne as the 2023 combine's fastest prospect after posting a 4.26-second 40-yard dash on Friday.
He might not want to get too comfortable, though, with Texas A&M's Devon Achane -- one of the fastest players in Indianapolis for the event this week -- scheduled to run the 40 on Sunday with the running back group.
"Of course I expect to run the fastest time. I saw DJ Turner had a 4.26. That's very good. That's setting the standard high," Achane said during his press conference on Saturday. "I can't wait to go out there and show my speed on Sunday."
In fact, Achane has his sights set on an even better mark -- John Ross' combine record of 4.22 seconds.
"I don't know (if I'll set the record). We're going to see. Hopefully. That's something that's been a goal of mine," he said. "I've been working very hard this offseason to achieve that goal."
Achane was a first-team All-SEC selection on the football field in 2022, but he also starred in indoor and outdoor track for the Aggies, garnering first-team All-American honors in 2021.

2) Studying Sanders. Maybe one day, 25 years after Texas' Bijan Robinson retires, young NFL hopefuls will be watching his highlights on YouTube. But for Robinson's generation, the old-school highlight running back of choice is nearly unanimous: Barry Sanders.
Sanders is arguably a singular talent, but it's inarguable that many have tried to emulate him and, let's be honest, copy his moves. Consider Robinson in that camp as well.
The former Longhorns back is expected to be the first runner selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he has a terrific style unto his own, flashing an alluring combination of quickness, vision and power. Robinson wasn't about to compare himself to Sanders but said they do share one commonality.
"I'm a knee bender when I run the ball," Robinson said, "and another guy that was a knee bender was Barry Sanders. Try to redirect and be as low to the ground as you can."
Few can the way Sanders could, but Robinson can't stop watching one of his favorite back's highlights, sometimes for hours at a time.
"I watch him probably every other day," Robinson said. "I'm always trying to mimic his moves. He was so good at doing the things that you couldn't do. He was just the guy where, every single time he touched the ball, you're just in awe.
"He was the most exciting player I've seen. If God blessed me to be at that caliber one day, that would be amazing."

3) Top OL prospect: Arm length isn't the end all be all. Ranked as NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's top offensive lineman and No. 7 overall prospect entering the combine, Peter Skoronski is known as a refined technician on the field. Fittingly, the Northwestern product also displays polish at the podium.
The first-team All-American deftly served as Northwestern's starting left tackle for his entire three-year career in Evanston, but the pre-draft debate is whether Skoronski would be better as a guard in the NFL. Asked about a potential position switch during his combine podium session on Saturday, Skoronski shared the diplomatic interactions he's been having with NFL teams in Indianapolis.
"No one has really sat me down and been like, 'Oh, you can't play tackle for us.' Teams have just kind of asked me where I see myself," Skoronski explained. "I've said that I'm a tackle, I can play tackle, but more than willing to play anywhere. Teams have talked about versatility, for sure, too, so if I'm moving to guard, I'm happy to do that.
"No one has really boxed me in, which I'm pretty pleased about."
Why would anyone box in the 2022 Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year? While Northwestern lists Skoronski at 6-4 and 315 pounds, he lacks prototypical length in his frame. For his part, Skoronski respectfully disagrees with this being a disqualifying characteristic when it comes to NFL edge-blocking.
"The arm-length number doesn't really determine a great player, a great blocker," Skoronski said. "Some of my issues that have been chalked up to arm length are really just technical things that I can work on and try to fix, so I'm not really concerned about that. From what I can gather, a lot of teams aren't really, either.
"You win blocks with your feet, really -- that's always been my philosophy."
Described by Jeremiah as "a steady, reliable tackle prospect," Skoronski certainly has the pedigree for success on Sundays. His grandfather, Bob Skoronski, won five NFL championships and two Super Bowls as a Pro Bowl left tackle for Vince Lombardi's Packers.
"He's sort of been my football mentor, idol, you know, ever since I was born," Skoronski said, before later crediting his grandpa with one of his signature strengths: "My personal philosophy while playing is quickness out of my stance -- that's actually something I learned from my grandfather, a trait that he sort of passed on to me."
Skoronski's predecessor on the blind side at Northwestern, Rashawn Slater, faced similar questions prior to the 2021 draft about whether his lack of prototypical length would prevent him from excelling as an NFL bookend. Then, after being selected by the Los Angeles Chargers with the No. 13 overall pick, he went out and made the Pro Bowl as a rookie left tackle.
"I've always watched Rashawn Slater," Skoronski said. "I have such a close relationship with him, so I've learned so much from him personally that I'd like to say that I kind of comp to him a little bit."

4) Origin story of the toothless tackle. North Dakota State tackle Cody Mauch has compiled enough excellent tape to project him for a bright NFL future, even if it comes at a position other than tackle. He seems open to adjusting however is needed, but one thing he likely won't change about him is his teeth -- specifically, his lack of front teeth.
Mauch told reporters Saturday at the NFL Scouting Combine that his trademark, toothless look came as a result of a hustle play in a middle school basketball game that cost him both incisors. After years of orthodontist visits and lost dental appliances, he decided to ditch them altogether and embrace an appearance that has certainly made him popular on the internet.
"Seventh grade, conference championship basketball tournament, I was diving for a loose ball and so was one of my buddies. I kind of dove right into his head," Mauch recalled. "My teeth were all kind of loose in there, so I had to get sent to the ER and they pulled them out that night. I went through the process of getting them fixed -- retainers, braces, these flippers with teeth on them, just all sorts of stuff -- and eventually I just kept breaking and losing my retainers all the time. Like, my mom was so mad at me all the time because I had to keep going back to the orthodontist to get new retainers and eventually, I just kind of stopped wearing it and kind of embraced the no two front teeth look.
"I say that I'm going to get them fixed after football, but I don't even know if I ever will. I don't really mind it at all; it's kind of just part of me, I guess."
The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder is seen as an excellent tackle at the Football Championship Subdivision level who might lack the physical traits of an NFL tackle, but should become a productive player somewhere along an offensive line. He's already left a lasting impression on scouts, and can make many more on the players he pancakes in the future solely by stopping to smile while standing over them.

5) Pass-catching RB optimistic about potential usage at next level. Alabama running back link-placeholder-0] most frequently hears folks compare him to NFL stars [Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara.
Such comparisons leave his draft range somewhere between the first and third rounds. He's currently the 28th-best prospect on Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 list and the No. 2 running back in Bucky Brooks' position rankings, but the Kamara comparison, while prevalent, also diminishes his ceiling a bit, relegating Gibbs to a projection of a spark-providing second running back in most NFL offenses.
Add in the gradual devaluation of running backs in the draft, and it's tough to project where Gibbs might land. He was asked about this trend at his position Saturday at the NFL Scouting Combine and explained that he surprisingly sees a bright future for running backs because of how their roles have changed in NFL offenses.
"I think a lot of reasons why running backs didn't have a long span in the NFL is because of how the offenses were ran back in the day," Gibbs said. "A lot of Power I stuff, a lot of power stuff, just really in between the tackles. Offense has changed and it's going to keep changing. Us being evolved in more of the passing game is going to allow us to have a longer span over the course of our career."
Gibbs has proven he can be a weapon in the passing game, finishing third in receiving yards at Alabama in 2022 with 444 on 44 receptions. He also led the Crimson Tide in rushing, averaging 6.1 yards per carry on 151 attempts, making for an all-purpose star who should be an ideal third-down back in the NFL.
That type of player typically isn't a first-round pick, meaning a team might find value in Gibbs in later rounds -- just as the Saints did with Kamara in the third round of the 2017 draft. Perhaps he becomes a running back who thrives in a fashion similar to Dallas' Tony Pollard, who saw his role increase in 2022 alongside Ezekiel Elliott.
If anything, Gibbs proved he's a competitor to the Cowboys, who had him throw darts during his interview with the team.
"Darts, that was my first time playing, and I beat who I was playing," Gibbs said, displaying pride in his debut performance. "And he usually plays a lot."
We'll see where Gibbs lands in April. Despite lacking the between-the-tackles rushing ability of players like Kamara and McCaffrey, if his prediction about the future of the NFL offenses comes true, he could also end up playing a lot.

6) Buckeye tackle credits diverse sporting background for his athleticism. Left tackle is the glory position on the offensive line if there is one, and Ohio State's Paris Johnson Jr. rates as one of the best prospects at that position in the 2023 NFL Draft class. But he also started at right guard during the 2021 season and has been asked about both positions this week at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine during team meetings.
The 6-6, 310-pound Johnson said feels like "a natural left tackle" but also would be willing to play wherever an NFL team wants him to. Still, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah rates Johnson as his No. 16 overall prospect, projects him to the left side and credits Johnson's "quick feet" out of his stance. So what makes him a natural left tackle?
"I would say No. 1 is my athleticism," Johnson said. "I feel like it's unmatched in the country. ... My feet can cover anybody."
Johnson credits his diverse sporting background -- as well as a higher power -- for his gifted athleticism, especially for being such a large man.
As a child, he started out in hockey and gymnastics. Then it was tee ball and soccer. He never played basketball -- "I couldn't dribble," he said -- but eventually got into football. Once he did, Johnson didn't start out as a lineman.
"I started out as a safety, and then I was a quarterback, believe it or not," Johnson said of his youth experience. "Then I was a receiver and a tight end and a defensive end. So I played those just as long as I was an offensive lineman."
But the hidden, non-sport experience that helped most?
"I grew up going to church a lot," Johnson said with a smile. "A lot of dancing and whatnot there."
