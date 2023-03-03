Around the NFL

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Florida QB Anthony Richardson models game after Cam Newton, Lamar Jackson

Published: Mar 03, 2023
Gennaro Filice

INDIANAPOLIS -- One of the most intriguing prospects in the entire 2023 NFL Draft class will indeed display his athletic wares in Indianapolis.

During his NFL Scouting Combine podium session on Friday, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson said he'd be a full participant in Saturday's on-field workout at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"I plan on doing everything," Richardson said. "I trained for everything, so I'm trying to showcase what I'm able to do."

This includes the combine's marquee event, the 40-yard dash. A true dual-threat quarterback who was listed by Florida at 6-foot-4, 232 pounds, Richardson has a simple target on the stopwatch.

"My target time is: Definitely fast," Richardson said. "I'm not trying to play numbers out there. I'm just gonna showcase that tomorrow."

With hulking size, a big arm and rugged mobility, Richardson routinely draws one particular NFL comp.

"Growing up, it was always Cam Newton for me," Richardson acknowledged.

But that's not the only former NFL MVP this prospect looks to emulate.

"When I got to high school, just seeing how dynamic Lamar (Jackson) was, I tried to implement both of those guys in my life. And I started calling myself Cam Jackson in the 11th grade, just trying to make big plays."

Richardson put together an enticing highlight reel in 2022 during his redshirt sophomore campaign, which saw him put up 2,549 yards (212.4 per game) and a 17:9 TD-to-INT ratio through the air, as well as 654 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. But questions remain about his decision making, accuracy and overall polish at the game's most challenging position. After posting an underwhelming 53.8 percent completion rate in 2022, the young signal-caller has been working on his mechanics in recent months.

"Just being consistent with my accuracy. Using my arm, using my hips, using my feet, you know, just tying it all together and being consistent," Richardson said. "Using my hips. A lot of people say I have a big arm, and I do believe so, but you can't just muscle the ball around all day -- that's not gonna work. You gotta be tuned up, you gotta be tuned in with your mechanics."

While acknowledging there are areas he needs to work on, Richardson scoffs at some of the analysis of his game and his NFL readiness.

"I don't even know what that means, 'project label,' " Richardson said. "I'm willing to bring anything and everything that they need from me. I'm gonna work, I'm gonna be dedicated to my craft, I'm gonna be a leader in that organization. Just growing and continue to grow."

Widely projected as a first-round draft pick, Richardson entered the combine as NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's No. 14 overall player and No. 4 quarterback, behind Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Kentucky's Will Levis. But when Richardson envisions his NFL career, he has some other signal-callers in mind.

"I wanna be a legend," Richardson said. "I wanna be like Patrick Mahomes, I wanna be like Tom Brady -- I wanna be one of the greats, you know, I will be one of the greats because I'm willing to work that hard and get to that point."

