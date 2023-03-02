2023 NFL Scouting Combine: What We Learned during Thursday's activities in Indianapolis

4) Confident cover man Smith taken aback by Pats interview. South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith stepped to the podium and immediately exuded confidence with his first couple of responses Thursday, telling reporters he aims to be the best among a strong group of defensive backs at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

"I just consider myself a competitor in all aspects," the Gamecocks product said. "There's a lot of dogs in this group. I'm just trying to make sure I come out on top."

Smith has reason to be confident: He's answered the bell in the past, blanketing standout Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt and helping South Carolina upset the Volunteers in 2022. As he explained it Thursday, Smith wanted all the smoke.

"We came in on Sunday, we already knew what it was," Smith said of the week of prep ahead of the Gamecocks' meeting with the Vols. "I said, 'Put me on him.' I want that. That's what I love to do."

Hyatt arrived in Columbia, South Carolina, having eclipsed 130 receiving yards in four of his previous five games, including a 207-yard, five-touchdown highlight reel vs. Alabama. But against Smith and the Vols, Hyatt finished with six catches for 65 yards and no scores. Despite giving up a touchdown to Cedric Tillman -- another talented wide receiver in this prospect pool -- Smith walked away with a prominent feather in his cap. Never one to shy away from a challenge, Smith looks forward to leveling up to NFL competition.

"Same thing. It's going to be even more of that," Smith said of being tested by professional receivers on a weekly basis. "Now I'm getting paid to do it -- it's my job now."

When it comes to scheme fit, the cocksure Smith unsurprisingly expressed a preference for press-man coverage, which requires quick reactions and strength to win an immediate physical battle as soon as the ball is snapped. Smith also made it clear he's willing to do whatever it takes to make a difference, much like he did by playing both inside and out at South Carolina.

"If I gotta play zone, I gotta play zone," Smith said. "It don't make no difference to me. I'm gonna still ball out.

"A lot of corners are not going to get off the island, don't want to go into that slot, guard the little, quick dudes, so I feel like I have an advantage right there."

Despite remaining self-assured throughout most of his media session, Smith admitted an interview with the New England Patriots rattled him a bit.

"It was very, kind of intense. Kind of felt uncomfortable," Smith said. "But I had to answer a lot of hard questions dealing with some of the stuff I did in college. So I had to make sure I answered those tough questions."

Oddly enough, the element of the interview that made Smith uncomfortable revolved around him explaining what he's all about to the Pats staff.

"Some of the questions I was asked, just trying to open up about myself," Smith said. "I really never have opened up about myself. Just trying to talk to everybody, just trying to open up and make sure everybody knows exactly who I am."