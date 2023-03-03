2023 NFL Scouting Combine stock up/stock down, Day 1: Nolan Smith displays electric athleticism

Young weighed in at 294 pounds but did not move as well in position drills as some players who were 10 or 20 pounds heavier than him. He was upright and relatively slow in his movements during short-area agility drills. Young did not run the 40 and his vertical (26 inches) and broad jump (nine feet) did not compare well with the rest of the group. He’s displayed versatility playing different spots on the line for Alabama, but his lack of quickness as a sub-300 pounder probably won’t endear him to NFL teams.