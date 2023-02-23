2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Dates, times, location, how to watch and more

It's officially draft season, and the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine provides one of the best opportunities for teams to evaluate prospects prior to the 2023 NFL Draft, which runs from April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.
This year's combine features a number of intriguing talents vying to be the first selection in the draft, currently held by the Chicago Bears.
NFL.com breaks down what to expect from the combine, which begins Feb. 27 in Indianapolis.
When is the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine?
The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine runs from Feb. 27 to March 6.
Where is the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine?
This year's event will take place in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium (home of the Colts).
How can fans watch the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine?
NFL Network, NFL+ and NFL.com will offer multi-platform coverage of the 2023 scouting combine.
NFL Network will have more than 50 hours of live coverage of the this year's event, beginning March 2. Here's the full schedule:
- March 2 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): Five hours of live coverage of defensive linemen and linebackers.
- March 3 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): Five hours of live coverage of defensive backs and special teams.
- March 4 (1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): Seven hours of live coverage of quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends.
- March 5 (1 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET): Six hours of live coverage of offensive linemen and running backs.
NFL+ provides live coverage of on-field positional drills with the Players Only Combine Presented by NOBULL, streaming:
- March 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- March 3 at 4 p.m. ET
- March 4 at 2 p.m. ET
- March 5 at 1:30 p.m. ET
Is the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine open to the public?
Fans who would like to attend the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine can visit nfl.com/combineaccess to register for NFL OnePass for FREE access. Download the NFL OnePass app at nfl.com/onepass for details, prospect schedules, and to be entered for a chance to win prizes including tickets to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas and a trip to the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.
How can fans monitor results from the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine?
Who is participating in the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine?
The NFL invited a total of 319 prospects to attend this year's combine. Here are some notable players to watch based on NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 prospects.
- Georgia DT Jalen Carter
- Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr.
- Alabama QB Bryce Young
- Texas RB Bijan Robinson
- Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon
- Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski
- Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson
- Georgia Tech EDGE Keion White
- Utah TE Dalton Kincaid
- USC WR Jordan Addison
- Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud
What is the purpose of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine?
The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine allows prospects to participate in on-field drills in front of NFL evaluators. Additionally, prospects have the opportunity to interview with NFL teams.
What are the notable drills at the NFL Scouting Combine?
- 40-yard dash
- Bench press
- Vertical jump
- Broad jump
- Three-cone drill
- 20-yard shuttle
- 60-yard shuttle
Notable 40-yard dash times in NFL Scouting Combine history:
- WR John Ross (Washington), 4.22 seconds, 2017
- DB Kalon Barnes (Baylor), 4.23 seconds, 2022
- RB Chris Johnson (East Carolina), 4.24 seconds, 2008
- DB Tariq Woolen (UTSA), 4.26 seconds, 2022
- RB Dri Archer (Kent State), 4.26 seconds, 2014
- WR Jerome Mathis (Hampton), 4.26 seconds, 2005
- WR Henry Ruggs III (Alabama), 4.26 seconds, 2020
- WR Marquise Goodwin (Texas), 4.27 seconds, 2013
- DB Stanford Routt (Houston), 4.27 seconds, 2005
- WR Tyrone Calico (Middle Tennessee State), 4.27 seconds, 2003
- WR Tyquan Thornton (Baylor), 4.28 seconds, 2022
- DB Jalen Myrick (Minnesota), 4.28 seconds, 2017
- WR J.J. Nelson (UAB), 4.28 seconds, 2015
- WR Jacoby Ford (Clemson), 4.28 seconds, 2010