2023 NFL Scouting Combine stock up/stock down, Day 4: Jahmyr Gibbs, Broderick Jones impress

Freeland is still filling out his 6-7 7/8, 302-pound frame. He literally jumped into the spotlight by recording a 37-inch vertical jump, the best mark for a combine offensive lineman since at least 2003. He also posted a 10-foot broad jump, ran a 4.98-second 40 with an excellent 1.68-second 10-yard split and recorded a nice 7.46-second three-cone time. Freeland's work in on-field drills was a bit uneven, with his agility shining through at times but his narrow base causing issues when he was asked to cover ground in pass protection drills. He does not look like a top-50 pick to me, but the athleticism he showed off on Sunday should land him a spot later on Day 2 of the draft.