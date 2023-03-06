2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Texas RB Bijan Robinson runs 4.46-second 40-yard dash

Robinson's 10-yard split of 1.52 seconds tied for the third-best mark among running backs, matching the number of his college teammate, Roschon Johnson. That time was just a sliver slower than the 10-yard split of Texas A&M RB Devon Achane (1.51), who entered the combine as one of the favorites for the 40-yard-dash crown.

Among all running backs, Robinson tied for fifth in the vertical jump (37 inches) and tied for fourth in the broad jump (10-foot-4).

During the on-field workouts, Robinson displayed his burst, quickness and vision that made him one of the best players in college football the past three seasons. In the drills, he worked his way through the bags as quickly as any back in the group. Robinson also caught the ball well.