2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Texas RB Bijan Robinson runs 4.46-second 40-yard dash

Published: Mar 05, 2023 at 07:12 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

INDIANAPOLIS -- Texas' Bijan Robinson entered the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine as the most ballyhooed running back in the 2023 draft class, and it appears he only solidified his standing with his workout on Sunday.

The 5-foot-11, 215-pound Robinson ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, which was the sixth-best result of the running back group. Robinson weighed more than every other back who turned in a faster time, except for Tulsa's Deneric Prince, who ran a 4.41 at 216 pounds.

Robinson, ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect in the draft by NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, seemed to be pleased with his 40 result.

"I mean, yeah, It was a good time," he told NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales after the completion of the workout.

Robinson's 10-yard split of 1.52 seconds tied for the third-best mark among running backs, matching the number of his college teammate, Roschon Johnson. That time was just a sliver slower than the 10-yard split of Texas A&M RB Devon Achane (1.51), who entered the combine as one of the favorites for the 40-yard-dash crown.

Among all running backs, Robinson tied for fifth in the vertical jump (37 inches) and tied for fourth in the broad jump (10-foot-4).

During the on-field workouts, Robinson displayed his burst, quickness and vision that made him one of the best players in college football the past three seasons. In the drills, he worked his way through the bags as quickly as any back in the group. Robinson also caught the ball well.

He's often compared to the Giants' Saquon Barkley, the No. 2 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft and the last back to be drafted higher than the 24th overall pick. Asked if he thought his overall performance was strong enough to solidify a spot high in Round 1, Robinson told Dales: "Obviously, it (would be) a blessing to go in that top-10 range and help out running backs down the line."

