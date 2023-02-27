Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings 2.0

Branch was a playmaking slot cornerback for the Tide. He is outstanding against the run, quick to key and fill for tackles. He can use his quickness to slip blocks and make plays on the other side of the line of scrimmage, as well. He is also an outstanding blitzer, showing timing and burst to generate pressure. He is fluid in coverage and consistently stays in phase with his man. There are times when he gets out-muscled at the catch point, but he's rarely out of position. He has taken some reps on the outside, but doesn't look as comfortable there. He's just better in the middle of the action. He is excellent on special teams, collecting tackles on kick coverage and possessing the ability to return punts if needed (see: his return TD vs. Louisiana-Monroe). Overall, Branch is an immediate starter at nickel and provides value on all four downs.