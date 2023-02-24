2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Quentin Johnston, Kelee Ringo among 10 prospects I can't wait to see

Many draft analysts, including my colleague Daniel Jeremiah, have Young as the top quarterback prospect in this class. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner displays the arm talent, football IQ and clutch playmaking of a franchise quarterback. However, his slender frame and sub-standard height lead to concerns about durability at the NFL level.





Now, teams regularly make exceptions for elite players who lack prototypical dimensions. Kyler Murray's stature was a huge topic of conversation heading into the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine. He ultimately checked in at 5-foot-10 1/8 and 207 pounds. Apparently that was big enough, as Murray went on to be selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft. In the years since, he's won Offensive Rookie of the Year, made two Pro Bowls and signed $230.5 million contract extension. Has his diminutive frame brought about some of the health issues he's suffered at the NFL level? Maybe, maybe not -- that's hard to determine with any certainty. But clearly, his smaller size hasn't stopped him from performing at a pretty high level.





All of that said, Murray is more densely built than Young. And Murray is a more explosive athlete than Young. This further underscores a growing question with all of the different body types emerging at the game's most important position: How small is TOO small? So, yeah, the Alabama product's height/weight measurements could be the most highly anticipated numbers of the entire 2023 combine.