Kyler Murray, Cardinals agree to terms on contract extension through 2028 season

The deal runs through 2028, Murray's age-31 season, ending any uncertainty under center for the Cardinals and putting Murray in line to sign another whopper of a contract if his performance fits.

In the end, the public conflict between parties paid off for Murray, who is now the NFL's second-highest paid player on a per year basis ($46.1 million) just months after scrubbing his social media of any Cardinals references and starting a saga that dragged well into the summer. The dramatic narrative -- a slow-burning standoff with significant implications -- played out over multiple months, with Murray's camp releasing a lengthy statement (484 words, to be exact) in February about their stance on the quarterback's future while reports surfaced from within the team regarding concerns related to Murray's maturity.

Simply put, Murray wanted to get paid, and his team wanted him to prove he was worth the money for the long run.

The gap between the two sides seemed impossible to clear for a while. Then, Murray demonstrated a bit of the maturity the Cardinals were seeking when he reported to organized team activities at the start of June.

It was seen as a "show of good faith" from Murray's side, and it ultimately led to the new contract he desired. Now, it's up to Murray to prove he's worth the cash.

At his best, Murray is a uniquely talented quarterback capable of dissecting a defense however he and coach Kliff Kingsbury desire. He's an electrifying player who is good enough to lead his team to great success; Arizona's 10-2 start last season was no fluke.

But the late-season production from both Murray and the rest of the Cardinals hasn't lived up to expectation. After spending a good portion of the 2021 campaign looking like the best team in the NFL, Arizona again entered a tailspin, losing four of its final five games -- including an inexplicable blowout defeat at the hands of the lowly Detroit Lions.