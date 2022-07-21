Around the NFL

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reports for training camp amid contract uncertainty

Published: Jul 21, 2022 at 01:19 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Lamar Jackson is in the building.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback reported for training camp Thursday.

While Ravens veterans aren't scheduled to report to camp until July 26, QBs often get to work ahead of the rest of the roster. Baltimore's rookies reported on July 19. The Ravens' first practice is scheduled for next Wednesday, July 27.

It's not a surprise that Jackson isn't skipping camp. After foregoing voluntary workouts, the QB participated in mandatory minicamp and has consistently said he'd be in the building for the vital work.

Thursday's strut into the building -- looking noticeably bulked up -- confirms that plan and scuttles any gossip of a holdout.

It's coincidental that Jackson reported for work the same day that Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals agreed on a massive long-term extension that pays the QB $230.5 million over five new years with $160 million in guarantees.

Murray's deal leaves Jackson as the last big-name QB in line for an extension ahead of the season. The question is whether Jackson gets his huge new contract before we exit training camp or it's a situation that lingers into the campaign.

