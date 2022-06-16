Lamar Jackson says he's discussed deal with Ravens, OTAs absence was not contract-related

Lamar Jackson skipped the voluntary portion of offseason workouts before joining his Baltimore Ravens teammates this week for mandatory minicamp.

On Thursday, the quarterback was asked if skipping OTAs was contract-related as he enters the fifth and final year of his rookie deal.

"No, no, not contract-related," Jackson said, noting he wanted to "stay away" from offseason workouts after an injury-riddled 2021 season and "just grind."

Jackson's contract has been the subject of consternation in Baltimore this offseason as the quarterback, who represents himself, has been reluctant to respond to overtures from the Ravens brass.

The 25-year-old said he had contract talks this week with general manager Eric DeCosta.

"We actually did. We did. It's a conversation," he said. "That's all. Just keeping it private."

There is some thought that Jackson wants to go the Kirk Cousins route, getting franchise-tagged twice before ultimately hitting free agency.

Asked Thursday if he wants to be in Baltimore the rest of his career, Jackson responded: "I expect so. Yes, I do."

The former NFL MVP said he believes he's earned a new contract.

"Yeah, I think so. I still want my Super Bowl, though, but I think I'm worthy for it," he said. "Yes sir, I do."