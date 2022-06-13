Around the NFL

Lamar Jackson arrives for Ravens mandatory minicamp after skipping voluntary OTAs

Published: Jun 13, 2022 at 09:20 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

After skipping voluntary OTAs earlier this offseason, Lamar Jackson has returned to the Baltimore Ravens' facility ahead of mandatory minicamp.

On Monday, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey posted an Instagram video with the former MVP quarterback in the building.

Baltimore will kick off mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, with players heading in to take physicals on Monday.

Jackson elected to skip voluntary workouts this offseason, but he indicated a couple of weeks ago that he'd likely be in town for mandatory minicamp. Coach John Harbaugh said last week he expected Jackson to report.

The 25-year-old quarterback is in line for a contract extension, but Jackson, who represents himself, has yet to fully engage in talks. The Ravens brass has repeatedly said they want the two-time Pro Bowler in Baltimore for the long term.

Attending mandatory minicamp is a baby step in the right direction as Jackson and the Ravens attempt to bounce back from an injury riddled 2021 campaign.

