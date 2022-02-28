Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's agent releases statement outlining desire for contract extension

This is the latest in an offseason saga with Murray and the Cardinals that's largely played out on social media and media reports.

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Thursday that the club and quarterback were on the same page and working toward a new deal, but it appears Murray and Co. want more action than talk.

The statement is a curious look after the 24-year-old Murray posted on social media Feb. 14 that "all of this nonsense is not what I'm about." Prior to that statement, it was reported by Garafolo that the Cardinals were hoping for Murray to make progress with his maturity and leadership.

The report followed Murray scrubbing his Instagram account of any and all Cardinals references after he played in the Pro Bowl on Feb. 6. The team followed that up with its own social media scrub.

Simply put, Monday's statement indicated Murray wants to win a Super Bowl, wants to be a part of the franchise for a longtime to come and desires a long-term contract commitment from the club. None of those declarations seem all that novel, so it's at least somewhat puzzling why there was a need for a public statement.