Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill: Kyler Murray is 'part of our long-term plan'

The air in Arizona is beginning to clear after the offseason began in cloudy fashion regarding quarterback Kyler Murray.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill told Arizona Sports 98.7 FM on Friday he spoke with Murray on Thursday night, noting that the speculation regarding the team's relationship with the QB is inconsistent with his conversations.

"Put me in the corner of 'I love him,' and I know he's going to get better," Bidwill said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic.

Bidwill's comments come on the heels of NFL Network's Jane Slater reporting Thursday that "everything is copacetic" between Murray and the club.

The hullabaloo surrounding the quarterback's future in Arizona came after he scrubbed his social media of mentions of the Cardinals following the Pro Bowl, to which the team replied in kind.

With cooler heads appearing to prevail, sides will work on a potential long-term deal as Murray enters his fourth season. The team is expected to pick up the fifth-year option on the signal-caller, but Bidwill plans on Murray being in Arizona well beyond.

"The structure of it, the timing of it, it's a complicated process, and it takes some time," Bidwill said of a possible extension this offseason. "Kyler's a part of our long-term plan."

The other looming question in Arizona this offseason is the future of Pro Bowl pass rusher ﻿Chandler Jones﻿, who is set to hit free agency. The Cards' cap situation could make it challenging to retain the star, but Bidwill is optimistic Arizona can re-sign the soon-to-be 32-year-old.