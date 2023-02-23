HBCU Legacy Bowl: Florida A&M WR Xavier Smith headlines seven prospects creating NFL draft buzz

In addition to Smith, here are six more prospects garnering attention this week in NOLA:

De'Jahn "Nugget" Warren, CB, Jackson State (6-foot, 180 pounds): The former Georgia commit who flipped to Jackson State under former coach Deion Sanders has performed to his athletic billing this week, matching up well against FAMU's Smith at times and using his size and speed to disrupt passing lanes. He's interviewed with roughly half of the NFL's 32 teams.

Andrew Farmer, DE, Lane College (6-4, 260): One of the first things scouts assess in small-school players: Does he meet the eye test? Farmer passes with flying colors. He's also been unblockable. A dominant player on the Division II level who operates consistently at a high level, Farmer also volunteered to play on every special teams unit this week. NFL teams have noticed that team-first approach from a highly talented player.

Darius Hagans, RB, Virginia State (6-0, 207): The standout CIAA product got everyone's attention with his 4.4 40 speed at the HBCU Combine. After putting on the pads and showing physicality, burst and good hands catching the ball in the wind, he's only helped his pro football chances.

Tyler King, RB, Edward Waters (6-0, 188): Some teams have high expectations for this small-school, big-time player. Other teams aren't sure about his hands and some of his fundamentals, but those are said to be coachable fixes. His talent and attitude are what's most important at this stage.