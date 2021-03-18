Black College Football Hall of Fame establishes HBCU Legacy Bowl

The Black College Football Hall of Fame today announced the establishment of the HBCU Legacy Bowl. The HBCU Legacy Bowl is a postseason all-star game that will showcase the best NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The game will take place on the Saturday after Super Bowl LVI at Yulman Stadium at Tulane University, and broadcast live on NFL Network.

"The HBCU Legacy Bowl means opportunity and exposure for HBCU players and coaches," said co-founder and inductee Doug Williams. "We're excited to have this in New Orleans, especially during Black History Month."

More than a football game, the week-long celebration of Black culture and history will provide invaluable exposure for HBCU football players and coaches. Approximately 100 of the top HBCU players will be invited to participate.

"HBCUs are a bridge to equality," said co-founder and inductee James "Shack" Harris. "We thank the NFL for their support and in sharing our commitment to lifting up others."

Other HBCU Legacy Bowl major partners include the National Football League, Pro Football Hall of Fame and Tulane University.

About Black College Football Hall of Fame

The Black College Football Hall of Fame was established in October of 2009 by Black pioneers and quarterbacks, Pro Bowl MVP James "Shack" Harris and Super Bowl MVP Doug Williams to preserve the history and honor the greatest football players, coaches and contributors from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. There have been 90 Inductees since inception, including Mel Blount, James Harris, Willie Lanier, Art Shell and Doug Williams, who also serve as Trustees. The organization partners with the NFL on the annual Quarterback Coaching Summit and has provided more than $300,000 in scholarships and HBCU football program grants since inception. Its permanent home is located at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.