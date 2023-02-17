2022 NFL rookie grades, AFC West: Chiefs' Super Bowl triumph fueled by numerous newbies

Round 1:

(No. 21) Trent McDuffie, CB, 11 games/11 starts

(30) George Karlaftis, DE, 17 games/17 starts

Round 2:

(54) Skyy Moore, WR, 16 games/3 starts

(62) Bryan Cook, S, 16 games/1 start

Round 3:

(103) Leo Chenal, LB, 17 games/8 starts

Round 4:

(135) Joshua Williams, CB, 17 games/4 starts

Round 5:

(145) Darian Kinnard, OG, 1 game/0 starts

Round 7:





It's rare to see a Super Bowl champion be so rookie-dependent, but Kansas City identified its depth issues last offseason and showered the defense with draftees -- especially in the secondary, with five selections, including four who contributed in major ways in Year 1. Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Joshua Williams and Bryan Cook all cracked the rotation this season, and each of them played at least 10 snaps on defense in Super Bowl LVII. They all endured some rough patches, but each contributed something significant along the way. Even with some potential veteran DB departures this offseason, the future of the Chiefs' secondary appears to be bright thanks to this crew.





Defensive end George Karlaftis started all season, but really made his impact down the stretch, with 5.5 of his six sacks, seven of his eight tackles for loss and both of his fumble recoveries coming in the final seven regular-season games. After some humbling snaps early on, Karlaftis started to show his true impact potential.





Isiah Pacheco was one of the 2022 NFL Draft's great finds, coming off the board in the back end of the seventh round. Despite some issues taking care of the football, the hard-charging back was a revelation in Year 1, supplanting former first-rounder Clyde Edwards-Helaire as K.C.'s lead back and averaging 5.0 yards per carry from Week 7 (his first start) through the Super Bowl. Skyy Moore also experienced ball-security problems -- muffing three punts as a returner -- but he was still able to carve out a role of 25-to-30 snaps on offense and special teams. And he actually provided a massive 29-yard punt return with under a minute left in the AFC Championship Game, helping set up Harrison Butker's game-winning field goal.