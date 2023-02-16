2022 NFL rookie grades, AFC East: Jets strike gold with young talent

Round 1

Round 2

(36) Breece Hall, RB, 7 games/2 starts

Round 3

(101) Jeremy Ruckert, TE, 9 games/0 starts

Round 4

(111) Max Mitchell, OT, 6 games/5 starts

(117) Michael Clemons, DT, 16 games/0 starts

Notable free-agent signees

Zonovan Knight, RB, 7 games/4 starts





The Jets were armed with draft-pick munitions, making seven picks in the first 117 selections, including four in the first 36 picks, and called it a draft. The good news is that most of their early decisions look extremely promising after one year.





Top-10 picks Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson were two of the best rookies at their respective positions, with each taking home a Rookie of the Year honor, and it didn't hurt that they pushed each other in some strong training camp battles. Gardner looks like a star and a rare shutdown corner. Wilson could be the Jets' WR1 for years to come, proving to be excellent despite subpar QB play after the Jets struck out on trading for Tyreek Hill.





Breece Hall was on a path toward being an Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite prior to his ACL injury. Assuming he returns to full health, the state of the Jets' running game appears strong. The nice addition of undrafted rookie Zonovan Knight only bolsters the position further.





Jermaine Johnson and Michael Clemons had steady reserve roles as rookies on a deep Jets D-line, but each flashed on defense and blocked a punt that resulted in a score. Their arrows are up. Max Mitchell struggled in his early snaps before blood clots ended his season. Jeremy Ruckert figures to get more chances eventually with his athletic profile but showed little in Year 1.