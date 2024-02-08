NFL rookie grades, NFC West: Bumper crop buoys Rams; Seahawks snag difference-makers

In a matter of months, the 2024 NFL Draft will usher a new wave of talent into the league. Before we get there, though, Eric Edholm and Chad Reuter are taking a team-by-team look back -- at the rookie class of 2023. Eric examines the NFC West below.
Round 2
- (No. 36) Steve Avila, OG | 17 games/starts
Round 3
- (77) Byron Young, OLB | 17 games/16 starts
- (89) Kobie Turner, DT | 17 games/4 starts
Round 4
- (128) Stetson Bennett, QB | 0 games
Round 5
- (161) Nick Hampton, OLB | 10 games/0 starts
- (174) Warren McClendon, OT | 6 games/0 starts
- (175) Davis Allen, TE | 15 games/1 start
- (177) Puka Nacua, WR | 17 games/starts
Round 6
- (182) Tre Tomlinson, CB | 15 games/0 starts
- (189) Ochaun Mathis, OLB | 8 games/0 starts
- (215) Zach Evans, RB | 10 games/0 starts
Round 7
- (223) Ethan Evans, P | 17 games
- (234) Jason Taylor II, S | 8 games/0 starts
- (259) Desjuan Johnson, DE | 11 games/0 starts
Notable Free Agent Signees
- Alex Ward, LS | 13 games
The Rams haven't had a first-round pick since they took Jared Goff first overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, but general manager Les Snead scored a highly productive haul with his 2023 rookie class, which was studded with multiple first-year standouts.
That group was led by Nacua, who authored one of the greatest rookie seasons ever by a wide receiver and has a chance to take home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Catching 105 passes for 1,486 yards and six TDs, along with 12 rushes for 89 yards, Nacua was a shocking source of offense, earning Matthew Stafford's trust immediately and providing stability while Cooper Kupp battled injuries. Nacua stayed healthy (which wasn't always the case for him in college) and has all the earmarks of a star if he can continue doing so.
Avila was a rock at left guard, playing every offensive snap this season. He committed only two penalties and steadily improved throughout the season, especially in pass protection. Allen was barely heard from early in the season, but he earned starter's reps in two games and opened eyes in both. He even had a 22-yard catch in the playoff loss to the Lions and could be in line to take early-season snaps from Tyler Higbee in 2024 if Higbee has not yet recovered from a torn ACL.
The Rams' defense also received major rookie help. Turner and Young were two of the best defensive rookies in the league this season and helped breathe life into a Rams DL that had become far too Aaron Donald-dependent.
Turner tied Donald's franchise rookie sack record with nine (also leading all NFL rookies this season), playing in every game (starting four) and becoming a true force in the second half of the year as the Rams made their playoff push. He was named a finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Young was nearly as good, notching eight sacks, 19 QB hits and two forced fumbles as a 16-game starter. He energized the unit with his hell-on-wheels play style, proving Sneed's instinct right on using a Day 2 pick on a 25-year-old rookie. Johnson also provided help down the stretch and could be a rotational contributor next season.
Making the jump from D-II Wingate, Evans proved to be a capable rookie punter -- even with one attempt blocked and the Rams' coverage units failing to help his net average -- as well as a kickoff guy. The remainder of the Rams' rookies mostly contributed on special teams, with mixed results. Bennett was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list for unspecified reasons in September, and in January, head coach Sean McVay said he doesn't know if Bennett will be on the team in 2024.
Round 1
- (No. 5) Devon Witherspoon, CB | 14 games/13 starts
- (20) Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR | 17 games/3 starts
Round 2
- (37) Derick Hall, OLB | 17 games/0 starts
- (52) Zach Charbonnet, RB | 16 games/2 starts
Round 4
- (108) Anthony Bradford, OG | 14 games/10 starts
- (123) Cameron Young, DT | 16 games/1 start
Round 5
- (151) Mike Morris, DE | 1 game/0 starts
- (154) Olu Oluwatimi, C | 16 games/1 start
Round 6
- (198) Jerrick Reed II, S | 10 games/0 starts
Round 7
- (237) Kenny McIntosh, RB | 3 games/0 starts
Notable Free Agent Signees
- Jake Bobo, WR | 17 games/0 starts
- Chris Stoll, LS | 17 games
- Brady Russell, TE | 15 games/0 starts
It's not surprising that a team with four selections in the top 52 picks of the 2023 NFL Draft had a strong rookie class. And though Seattle's first-year crop was anchored by two first-round picks, there were contributions throughout the group, including from the undrafted ranks.
Witherspoon showed star power in 14 games, recording a 97-yard pick-six, 16 passes defended (fifth in the NFL), a forced fumble and three sacks, earning a place among the Defensive Rookie of the Year finalists. His season was delayed a bit by a hamstring injury, but he was a factor both in the slot and at outside corner, displaying a great knack for blitzing, covering and playing the run, even if he lost a few physical battles.
After a tepid start, Smith-Njigba got rolling a bit, settling into the WR3 role behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. The Seahawks used him predominantly on underneath routes, however, limiting his potential. Based on multiple game-winning touchdowns and his work on third downs, Smith-Njigba could be a star if the next staff can expand his route tree and role a bit.
Charbonnet was very solid when he got the chance, although he was hardly featured outside of the games for which Kenneth Walker III was injured. Charbonnet might never provide value commensurate with his draft slot (52nd overall), but he's a quality complement who brings a physical element and capable receiving chops to the offense.
Bobo was a pleasant surprise, earning the No. 4 WR role out of training camp and providing some highlight-reel catches, including a one-handed TD grab against the Cardinals. With his three TDs on a mere 20 touches, quality blocking and special-teams contributions, Bobo was an outstanding value and figures to maintain his role despite the coaching change.
Bradford started 10 games, including the final six, and proved to be a good run-blocker right away, although his pass-protection skills need sharpening. Oluwatimi started one game and saw significant action in two more. There were some snapping issues when he was out there, but Oluwatimi was solid in pass protection and might be in line to start next season.
The defensive contributions after Witherspoon were less impressive, with Hall struggling to adjust, Morris missing all but one game to a shoulder injury and Young relegated to a backup role most of the season. The trio has potential, but how they all fit in Mike Macdonald's system remains to be seen. Reed barely played on defense but proved to be an excellent special-teamer in Year 1.
Round 1
- (No. 6) Paris Johnson Jr., OT | 17 games/starts
Round 2
- (41) BJ Ojulari, OLB | 17 games/0 starts
Round 3
- (72) Garrett Williams, CB | 9 games/6 starts
- (94) Michael Wilson, WR | 13 games/12 starts
Round 4
- (122) Jon Gaines II, C | 0 games
Round 5
- (139) Clayton Tune, QB | 7 games/1 start
- (168) Owen Pappoe, LB | 16 games/1 start
Round 6
- (180) Kei'Trel Clark, CB | 14 games/7 starts
- (213) Dante Stills, DE | 15 games/8 starts
Notable Free Agent Signees
- Emari Demercado, RB | 14 games/2 starts
- Elijah Higgins, TE | 11 games/2 starts
- Starling Thomas V, CB | 12 games/7 starts
Roughly one quarter of the Cardinals' roster this season was composed of rookies, who combined for an NFL-high 64 starts this past season. None were immediate stars, but Johnson started every game at right tackle and seemed to play some of his best ball down the stretch after some early struggles. His mass, athleticism and aggressive temperament overshadowed the trouble he had, and Johnson looks like the Cardinals' left or right tackle of the future.
The other major offensive contributor was Wilson, who flashed big-play ability (14.9 YPC) in a big frame (6-foot-2 and 213 pounds). He might never be a No. 1 option for Kyler Murray, but Wilson played well, despite an injury taking a chunk out of his first season. Tune was thrown into the fire and not ready for the spotlight in his one start against a strong Browns defense, but with his smarts and competitiveness, he could be Murray's backup if he continues progressing.
Other offensive contributors include the undrafted Demercado, who finished second on the team in rushing and caught 21 passes, and Higgins, a Dolphins sixth-rounder claimed on waivers who had a few nice moments down the stretch. Gaines spent his rookie season on IR with a knee injury but could be the center of the future.
Defensively, all five draft picks contributed in significant ways. Ojulari was a deep reserve the first half of the season but broke out down the stretch, with three of his four sacks coming in Week 10 or later, and he should be eying a starting role in 2024. Stills also made his impact felt, starting eight games in a solid debut, even if his impact waned with increased snaps. Pappoe started a game in Week 16 but wasn't heard from much on defense before December.
Williams returned from a torn ACL to play solidly. He has the appearance of someone who can be a starter next season, looking facile in coverage, but injuries have followed him. Clark started at corner before Williams was cleared to play but struggled at times and saw his reps decrease, outside of two late-season starts when he was pressed into duty. Thomas had a few moments (five passes defended) but also struggled roundly and must take a jump in Year 2.
Round 3
- (No. 87) Ji'Ayir Brown, S | 15 games/5 starts
- (99) Jake Moody, K | 17 games
- (101) Cameron Latu, TE | 0 games
Round 5
- (155) Darrell Luter Jr., CB | 7 games/0 starts
- (173) Robert Beal Jr., DE | 4 games/0 starts
Round 6
- (216) Dee Winters, LB | 15 games/0 starts
Round 7
- (247) Brayden Willis, TE | 7 games/0 starts
- (253) Ronnie Bell, WR | 17 games/0 starts
- (255) Jalen Graham, LB | 4 games/0starts
The biggest Year 1 contributor on either offense or defense was Brown, who stepped up in Week 11 under tough circumstances when Talanoa Hufanga suffered a torn ACL that landed him on IR. Brown intercepted two passes (including one in that Week 11 game) and notched four passes defended in five starts, then missed the final two regular-season games with a knee injury. He didn't play against the Packers in the Divisional Round despite being cleared but returned for the NFC Championship Game and registered 10 tackles in the victory.
Fellow third-rounder Moody earned the kicking job and faced his share of ups and downs, missing a potential game-winner at Cleveland and struggling with his consistency and kickoff distance. But he was also 60-for-61 on extra-point attempts, leading the NFL in both numbers, and made a 57-yard field goal against the Rams and a clutch 52-yarder in the playoff win over the Packers.
Five of their nine draft picks were on defense, but most of those players made their biggest marks on special teams. Winters was the most accomplished on those units, and he might have to continue toiling there, with the 49ers in good shape at linebacker for the foreseeable future. Luter, Beal and Graham essentially endured redshirt seasons and remain relative unknowns heading into the offseason.
Bell had some nice moments as a receiver and punt returner, even while needing to be patient. He was solid as a punt returner when given the chance and had three TD grabs on his six catches, which could lead to Bell seeing more time on offense next season. The two tight ends the 49ers drafted contributed next to nothing on offense, with Latu (who struggled in the preseason) landing on IR following knee surgery. But Willis was a core-four special-teamer down the stretch and even was given snaps as an inline blocker.