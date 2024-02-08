NFL rookie grades, NFC West: Bumper crop buoys Rams; Seahawks snag difference-makers

Round 2

The Rams haven't had a first-round pick since they took Jared Goff first overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, but general manager Les Snead scored a highly productive haul with his 2023 rookie class, which was studded with multiple first-year standouts.





That group was led by Nacua, who authored one of the greatest rookie seasons ever by a wide receiver and has a chance to take home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Catching 105 passes for 1,486 yards and six TDs, along with 12 rushes for 89 yards, Nacua was a shocking source of offense, earning Matthew Stafford's trust immediately and providing stability while Cooper Kupp battled injuries. Nacua stayed healthy (which wasn't always the case for him in college) and has all the earmarks of a star if he can continue doing so.





Avila was a rock at left guard, playing every offensive snap this season. He committed only two penalties and steadily improved throughout the season, especially in pass protection. Allen was barely heard from early in the season, but he earned starter's reps in two games and opened eyes in both. He even had a 22-yard catch in the playoff loss to the Lions and could be in line to take early-season snaps from Tyler Higbee in 2024 if Higbee has not yet recovered from a torn ACL.





The Rams' defense also received major rookie help. Turner and Young were two of the best defensive rookies in the league this season and helped breathe life into a Rams DL that had become far too Aaron Donald-dependent.





Turner tied Donald's franchise rookie sack record with nine (also leading all NFL rookies this season), playing in every game (starting four) and becoming a true force in the second half of the year as the Rams made their playoff push. He was named a finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Young was nearly as good, notching eight sacks, 19 QB hits and two forced fumbles as a 16-game starter. He energized the unit with his hell-on-wheels play style, proving Sneed's instinct right on using a Day 2 pick on a 25-year-old rookie. Johnson also provided help down the stretch and could be a rotational contributor next season.





Making the jump from D-II Wingate, Evans proved to be a capable rookie punter -- even with one attempt blocked and the Rams' coverage units failing to help his net average -- as well as a kickoff guy. The remainder of the Rams' rookies mostly contributed on special teams, with mixed results. Bennett was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list for unspecified reasons in September, and in January, head coach Sean McVay said he doesn't know if Bennett will be on the team in 2024.



