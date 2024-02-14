NFL rookie grades, AFC North: Steelers add juice on defense; Bengals scoop up contributors

Round 1

Jones began the year backing up Dan Moore at left tackle, starting twice, and then stepped in on the right side when veteran Chuks Okorafor was benched for some comments that apparently irked coach Mike Tomlin. (Okorafor was recently released.) As expected, Jones was an athletic and feisty blocker for the Steelers down the stretch and should be a long-time starter at either tackle spot, depending on how the team approaches the offseason.





Porter was no legacy pick as the son of the famed Steelers pass rusher of the same name; the team saw great value sitting there with the first pick of the second round. After a few weeks, Porter became a starter, and he gave up just one touchdown the entire season, according to Next Gen Stats, earning a spot among Defensive Rookie of the Year finalists. I expect he'll be joining his dad among the ranks of NFL Pro Bowlers in the near future.





Like Porter, Benton played in every contest, and his strength and athleticism were evident throughout. The selection of the hustling Herbig (three sacks) as a strong reserve gave the Steelers a trifecta of excellent rookies who immediately improved all three levels of defense. Washington was such a perfect fit for Pittsburgh; it's no surprise that he logged a lot of snaps. He had just seven receptions on the year (61 yards) but it was his blocking that earned him a spot on the field in the team's two-tight end sets; he earned the fourth-best pass-blocking grade on the team, per Pro Football Focus.





Pittsburgh did not have many Day 3 picks after moving one of their fourth-rounders to select Jones in Round 1 and previously sending their fifth-round choice (to Seattle, for CB Ahkello Witherspoon) and sixth-round choice (to Denver, for edge Malik Reed) away for veterans who are no longer on the roster. Trice spent the season on injured reserve with a preseason knee injury. Anderson contributed on special teams units.