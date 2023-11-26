Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson questionable to return vs. Broncos, being evaluated for head injury

Thompson-Robinson exited the game near the end of the third quarter after he was hit throwing an incomplete pass and went to the ground hard, taking an extra moment to get up. Broncos linebacker Baron Browning was called for a roughing the passer penalty. Thompson-Robinson was eventually able to walk off the field under his own power and went to the medical tent, with the broadcast appearing to show him sporting a bloody mouth. He subsequently walked to the locker room with a towel over his head.