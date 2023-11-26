Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson questionable to return vs. Broncos, being evaluated for head injury

Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Broncos after taking a hard hit at the end of a pass play. He is being evaluated for a head injury.
Thompson-Robinson exited the game near the end of the third quarter after he was hit throwing an incomplete pass and went to the ground hard, taking an extra moment to get up. Broncos linebacker Baron Browning was called for a roughing the passer penalty. Thompson-Robinson was eventually able to walk off the field under his own power and went to the medical tent, with the broadcast appearing to show him sporting a bloody mouth. He subsequently walked to the locker room with a towel over his head.
Backup quarterback P.J. Walker entered the game in relief and is the only QB available as third-stringer Joe Flacco was not activated.
