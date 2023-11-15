Around the NFL

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson to start vs. Steelers following Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury

Published: Nov 15, 2023 at 01:12 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson will get the start this Sunday versus the Pittsburgh Steelers with Deshaun Watson out for the rest of the season, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Wednesday.

Thompson-Robinson will see his second-career start after it was learned on Wednesday that Watson is set to undergo season-ending surgery to repair a broken bone in his throwing shoulder.

Veteran signal-caller PJ Walker had started the two previous games this season in which Watson sat out and now will back up Thompson-Robinson.

Around The NFL will have more on this story soon.

