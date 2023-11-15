NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 11

You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to score fantasy points ... but maybe it helps! The Passtronaut has been thriving in his short stint in Minnesota, scoring at least 24.9 fantasy points in each of his two games. He has topped 22 fantasy points in three straight overall and has a rushing touchdown in four straight, dating back to his days with the Cardinals. Don’t overlook what he gives you with his legs: He has just one game with fewer than 25 rushing yards since Week 2, topping 40 rushing yards seven times in that span. To put that into perspective, 40 rushing yards equates to 100 passing yards in fantasyland. He has the second-most rushing yards and third-most rushing TDs among QBs. This week, he gets the Broncos, who have allowed a ton of production this season. He also could have Justin Jefferson back. Start Astro Boy this week.