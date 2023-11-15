NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 11

The best quality a fantasy kicker can offer is consistency. Hopkins might be the most consistent kicker in the game right now. He has only one game this season with fewer than eight fantasy points. He has scored 13 or more three times, including last week. He could have had an even bigger game if Kevin Stefanski had allowed him to attempt a 60-yard kick before halftime. I have Hopkins in a number of leagues and I just set it and forget it with him. Highly recommend you do the same.