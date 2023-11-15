Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 11

Published: Nov 15, 2023 at 01:38 PM
Michael Florio

Fantasy Analyst

You have lineup questions, we have lineup answers -- at least we hope so. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. And you know what is a good move? Starting Christian McCaffrey. But that's too obvious, so you won't see such simple analysis here. Instead, we're exploring more debatable situations. And if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.

Start 'Em

Jake Elliott
Jake Elliott
Philadelphia Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
7-2

If it’s not clear, I am a big fan of Elliott for fantasy purposes. Check your waiver wire, because with Philly on bye last week, there’s a strong chance he was let go and can be picked up. Elliott has reached double-digit fantasy points in six of his nine games this season. Now he gets the Chiefs in what should be a high-scoring matchup. A high-scoring, up-tempo game can do wonders for fantasy kickers. Start Elliott this week. 

Dustin Hopkins
Dustin Hopkins
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
6-3

The best quality a fantasy kicker can offer is consistency. Hopkins might be the most consistent kicker in the game right now. He has only one game this season with fewer than eight fantasy points. He has scored 13 or more three times, including last week. He could have had an even bigger game if Kevin Stefanski had allowed him to attempt a 60-yard kick before halftime. I have Hopkins in a number of leagues and I just set it and forget it with him. Highly recommend you do the same. 

Matt Prater
Matt Prater
Arizona Cardinals
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
5-4

We know Prater has a strong leg and is a reliable kicker. But the issue with rostering him in fantasy for much of the year has been the difficulty of trusting his offense to get him opportunities. In his first game with Kyler Murray back at QB, Prater scored a season-high 17 fantasy points. He is absolutely in play with an upgraded offense. 

Nick Folk
Nick Folk
Tennessee Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
6-3

Folk is a reliable fantasy option and remains widely available on the waiver wire. He has just three games this season with fewer than nine fantasy points. Outside of Week 1, when he went off for 17 fantasy points, he has been more of a safe-floor option than a high-ceiling kicker. But a safe 9 to 12 fantasy points certainly gets the job done in fantasyland. 

Sit 'Em

Jason Myers
Jason Myers
Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
3-6

Myers was a top kicker option last season in fantasy. That has not translated into 2023. While he is coming off his best game of the season, it is only the second time he topped nine fantasy points. He routinely gives you six points or fewer. I get that boom-or-bust options have their place in fantasy, but the kicker position is not the place to dance with those options. Get away from Myers. 

Chase McLaughlin
Chase McLaughlin
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
6-3

If you haven’t noticed a trend, I want to avoid the 49ers defense wherever possible this week. That’s especially true for the Tampa Bay kicker. McLaughlin has scored eight fantasy points or fewer in four of his last five games. Also, I have huge concerns over how consistently his offense will be able to move the ball against the San Francisco defense. I would get away. 

Brandon Aubrey
Brandon Aubrey
Dallas Cowboys
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
1-8

Aubrey looked like a great fantasy option early on this season, but his value has gone down with the Cowboys offense clicking near the end zone. Since Week 5, he has scored eight fantasy points or fewer in all but one game. Plus, this week could be a bit like last week, where the Cowboys keep punching in touchdowns and Aubrey does not get many field goal chances. I would stream elsewhere this week. 

Chris Boswell
Chris Boswell
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
6-3

Boswell scored 11 fantasy points in Week 10. It was his first time scoring double figures since Week 3. This week he gets the Browns, whose defense has been outstanding this season. As if there weren’t already enough concerns about the Steelers offense moving the ball and getting Boswell chances, now they have a tough matchup against a division rival. No thanks. 

