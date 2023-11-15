NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 11

After years of Dalvin Cook performing as a top-10 back, we (and the Vikings) have been reminded that the grass is not always greener. Mattison is the current RB26 in total fantasy points and has averaged just 10.3 PPG this season. He has scored fewer than seven fantasy points in three of his last four games and topped 13 only once since Week 3. That’s a low floor and very little upside for someone we expected to be a rock-solid RB2 back on draft day. The Vikings have just three rushing touchdowns this season -- and Mattison has yet to score a single one. Now he gets the Broncos, who were an amazing matchup earlier in the year but have been tougher as of late. Furthermore, Mattison exited last week with a concussion, so he might not even be active this week to begin with.