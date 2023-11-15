NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 11

Coming into the year, it looked like the Cardinals would be a team to stream defenses against weekly. But that has not been the case. Not only were they much better than anticipated with Joshua Dobbs at quarterback, but Kyler Murray is now back and their offense put up better numbers with him than they had with the surprising Dobbs. Murray also looked fully himself, which means the Arizona offense should bring much more firepower moving forward. They gave up just four fantasy points to the Falcons defense last week. I would stream elsewhere in Week 11.