NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 11

You have lineup questions, we have lineup answers -- at least we hope so. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. And you know what is a good move? Starting Christian McCaffrey. But that's too obvious, so you won't see such simple analysis here. Instead, we're exploring more debatable situations. And if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Do I even need to explain this one? The Giants are still starting undrafted rookie QB Tommy DeVito, who lives at home with his mom and dad. Big Blue has taken a league-high 54 sacks -- the next-closest team is the Commanders with 47 (every other team is at 34 or fewer). Every defense that has faced them in the last month has scored at least eight fantasy points. The potential for a big game, like when the Raiders' defense scored 19 on them a couple weeks ago, is always there. The Giants have allowed the most fantasy PPG to opposing defenses this season. Start Washington this week.
Do not call me a homer! Typically, I say avoid playing defenses against the Bills -- and even that’s changing with all the turnover issues -- but there is one tried and true exception. The Jets have been Josh Allen’s kryptonite since last year. I am sure you remember the four turnovers and 20 fantasy points the Jets defense put up against Allen and the Bills in Week 1. Since last season, they have averaged 12 fantasy PPG with 13 sacks and five interceptions compared to just two passing touchdowns allowed versus Buffalo. You can start them despite the potential offensive firepower.
The Bills defense has not looked like a strong fantasy option of late. They had scored four fantasy points or fewer in three straight games prior to last week and have not reached double digits since Week 3. Injuries have depleted this unit. But the Jets have allowed the fourth-most fantasy PPG to opposing defenses this season and have taken the third-most sacks in the league. They average 16 PPG, the third-fewest in the NFL. Stream against both New York teams moving forward.
The Browns are quickly becoming a team you can just plug into your D/ST slot without thinking about it. They scored 13 fantasy points last week against the Ravens after scoring 23 the week prior. They have scored 13 or more in three of their last four games. After coming through against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, the ceiling is much higher against Kenny Pickett and the Steelers. The Browns remain in play this week.
Sit 'Em
Friends don’t let friends play defenses against the Chiefs. Turnovers might be more of an issue for Patrick Mahomes this season, but no QB has taken fewer sacks (12). The Eagles are typically a defense you can start even if the matchup isn’t the best. But this isn’t a normal week. I would get away from them against the defending world champs.
Everything I wrote above pretty much applies here. The Eagles have allowed just six fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, which is in the bottom 11 this season. They are also third in real-world PPG this season. The Chiefs have been a strong unit in 2023 and there will be plenty of chances to start them -- but this is not one of those weeks.
Coming into the year, it looked like the Cardinals would be a team to stream defenses against weekly. But that has not been the case. Not only were they much better than anticipated with Joshua Dobbs at quarterback, but Kyler Murray is now back and their offense put up better numbers with him than they had with the surprising Dobbs. Murray also looked fully himself, which means the Arizona offense should bring much more firepower moving forward. They gave up just four fantasy points to the Falcons defense last week. I would stream elsewhere in Week 11.
The Bengals have a reliable real-life defense, but it has not always translated into fantasy points. They have scored just six in two straight games and have been held to single digits in each of their last three. Now they get the Ravens, whose poor showing against the Browns D/ST last week feels more like an anomaly. Baltimore has been a buzzsaw this season. I would get away from Cincy this week.