NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 11

Smith-Njigba continues to be the third receiver for the Seahawks, but he has been more consistently involved as of late. In his last five games, JSN has averaged 5.6 targets, 4.2 catches and 52.6 yards per game. He has two touchdowns in that span, as well, and has now scored more than eight fantasy points in all five of those games. He’s topped 12 in three of his last four. He brings a safe floor as far as streamers go. Plus, he has more targets against zone coverage than DK Metcalf, and the Rams run zone at an above-average rate. ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿





If you miss out on JSN, Arizona’s Michael Wilson and Rondale Moore are also streaming options, as is Baltimore's Odell Beckham Jr.